Chicken Soup Au Pistou

1 of 18

Rating: 4 stars This is an excellent soup. I think the pesto adds a wonderful savory dimension so unless you dislike pesto be sure to add a dollop to the top before you serve and then stir it in. I made only some minor additions to the recipe and that was about a 1/4 tsp. of dried thyme and a Tbsp. of good quality margarine(watching calories). The latter contributed richness to the soup without alot of added fat. I'm going to try this again and make it with roasted chicken although it's very good as is. Husband liked it too. Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars This soup was greatly enjoyed by my 82-year old father-in-law. I used canned green beans and omitted the pesto. Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars Great soup--quick easy and husband and 2 young sons love it. We're not crazy about pesto so leave it out along with the green beans and sometimes substitute pasta (bowties alphabet) for the potatoe. Wonderful served with garlic cheese bread! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars this was delicious!!!!! the only changes i made: i used fresh green beans and stirred the pesto directly into the soup pot. YUM. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Love this soup! My only changes were I used1-1/2 pounds of chicken tenderloins instead of 1/2 pound breast petite diced tomatoes instead of whole a can of Italian green beans (drained) instead of frozen and some garlic powder. The dollop of pesto is what makes this soup special. Soooo good on a cold evening. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I made this at the last minute on a rainy Friday night after a hectic week. It was simple to prepare and hugely comforting to my family. I did add a couple of bay leaves and since I didn't have any pesto handy added chopped parsley instead. It was delicious and tasted even better the next day for lunch. A perfect light meal with warm rolls/bread and fresh fruit. Helpful (3)

Rating: 3 stars hearty meal which is good but the chicken wasn't tender. So maybe it just needs to simmer longer than the recipe says but you don't want the veggies to overcook. I'll make again but will add the broth(probably add 1/2 cup) and simmer for 15 minutes or so before adding the veggies to simmer 15 minutes more. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars This soup was very good even my fiance liked it. I added the pesto to the soup pot just before taking it off of the heat. It was good before the addition of the pesto but it adds just a little something extra. Helpful (2)