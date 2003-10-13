Chicken Soup Au Pistou

Rating: 4.28 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This a very savory and meaty soup, hope you will enjoy it!! Serve with grated Parmesan cheese.

By CORWYNN DARKHOLME

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the olive oil in a large saucepan and heat over medium-high heat until hot. Add chicken; cook and stir about 5 minutes or until chicken is browned. Add onion; cook and stir 2 minutes.

  • Add chicken broth, undrained tomatoes, northern beans, carrots, potato, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, stirring to break up tomatoes. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add green beans and cook for 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

  • Ladle soup into bowls, top each with 1 teaspoon pesto and sprinkle with parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
203 calories; protein 13.4g; carbohydrates 25g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 19mg; sodium 241mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (18)

Most helpful positive review

CALLIDORA
Rating: 4 stars
10/13/2003
This is an excellent soup. I think the pesto adds a wonderful savory dimension so unless you dislike pesto be sure to add a dollop to the top before you serve and then stir it in. I made only some minor additions to the recipe and that was about a 1/4 tsp. of dried thyme and a Tbsp. of good quality margarine(watching calories). The latter contributed richness to the soup without alot of added fat. I'm going to try this again and make it with roasted chicken although it's very good as is. Husband liked it too. Read More
Helpful
(13)

Most helpful critical review

mcol0314
Rating: 3 stars
02/01/2015
hearty meal which is good but the chicken wasn't tender. So maybe it just needs to simmer longer than the recipe says but you don't want the veggies to overcook. I'll make again but will add the broth(probably add 1/2 cup) and simmer for 15 minutes or so before adding the veggies to simmer 15 minutes more. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
KATHLEEEEN4
Rating: 4 stars
10/13/2003
This soup was greatly enjoyed by my 82-year old father-in-law. I used canned green beans and omitted the pesto. Read More
Helpful
(8)
p mom
Rating: 4 stars
12/05/2003
Great soup--quick easy and husband and 2 young sons love it. We're not crazy about pesto so leave it out along with the green beans and sometimes substitute pasta (bowties alphabet) for the potatoe. Wonderful served with garlic cheese bread! Read More
Helpful
(6)
iamchanelle
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2008
this was delicious!!!!! the only changes i made: i used fresh green beans and stirred the pesto directly into the soup pot. YUM. Read More
Helpful
(4)
The Gnome
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2010
Love this soup! My only changes were I used1-1/2 pounds of chicken tenderloins instead of 1/2 pound breast petite diced tomatoes instead of whole a can of Italian green beans (drained) instead of frozen and some garlic powder. The dollop of pesto is what makes this soup special. Soooo good on a cold evening. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Dana
Rating: 5 stars
11/09/2008
I made this at the last minute on a rainy Friday night after a hectic week. It was simple to prepare and hugely comforting to my family. I did add a couple of bay leaves and since I didn't have any pesto handy added chopped parsley instead. It was delicious and tasted even better the next day for lunch. A perfect light meal with warm rolls/bread and fresh fruit. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Emily
Rating: 4 stars
04/07/2009
This soup was very good even my fiance liked it. I added the pesto to the soup pot just before taking it off of the heat. It was good before the addition of the pesto but it adds just a little something extra. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Mia Poulsen
Rating: 3 stars
01/06/2013
Need more broth beside that it was good Read More
Helpful
(1)
