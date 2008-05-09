Egg Drop Soup II
This is a quick and easy recipe that tastes really good. To add a little more to this soup add one small (7 to 8 ounce) can creamed corn and omit the egg.
Fast and simple recipe. This soup is tastier than the ones served at Chinese Buffets -- it doesn't have a "yolky" flavor. For improved flavor, you may want to use bouillon broth (instead of canned broth) and add 1 teaspoon soy sauce and 1/4 teaspoon sesame oil. == TIP: to make long, not-so-thin egg laces, make sure the beaten egg is not frothy prior to pouring it in a slow, but steady stream in the boiling broth.
This is a pretty good base, but I think what the reviewers are generally looking for is the taste of egg drop soup from a chinese restaurant. To get that flavor, you need to add a few drops of sesame oil.
I had tried another egg drop soup recipe that called for soy sauce and vinegar and I liked this one better. I did double the eggs and green onions. It was soooo awesome and a huge hit!
I use pretty much the same recipe only what i do is i will add the white part of the scallions while the soup is cooking and then save the greens to garnish once done, also add a teaspoon of soy sauce to bring the flavor out really well, little pepper goes well too.
Fantastic!!! I absolutely loved it!!!! I changed the recipe a bit though.... I added 2 eggs insted of 1... half a cube of chicken bouillon... 1 shake of Mrs. Dash tablesalt... 1 cup of water... an extra tablespoon of cornstarch... and a few shakes of black pepper... this recipe is very very easy to make!! and tastes fantastic!!
Overall this was a good base soup to start with, needed some extra flavoring. We added ginger and green onions to the soup. Also needed to at least a full 3tbs of cornstarch to make it as thick as my local resturant. Will make this again
I'll give the recipe the benefit of the doubt, because the other reviewers said it was good. But, as I learned, DO NOT use egg substitute (i.e. better than eggs). I cannot begin to explain what the broth did.
this soup is extremely good and very quick to make. I followed reviews and added 2 eggs rather then one. It turned out excellant. Thanks PATSY
This was a quick and easy lunch for me, but I don't think it tasted anything like our local chinese restaurant soup. I also used two eggs and some of my own seasonings to jazz it up a bit. I'll make this again for myself, but I wouldn't serve this as part of our family dinner.
Great Recipe! I had to use a little more cornstarch to get it to thicken like I wanted, but we loved the soup! Thanks for sharing!
I followed the advice of other reviewers and made the following changes: Add ~ 3 drops sesame oil, a splash of soy sauce, and finely chopped white from a green onion at the beginning. Also, use 2 T of cornstarch instead of 1. At the end, use two eggs instead of 1. These changes gave me the consistency I am used to with Egg Drop soup. I thought it was good and will make again.
I'd tried this recipe before and I wasn't crazy about it. After reading the reviews I tried it again and added the sesame oil and it was fabulous! Glad I gave it another chance, this one's a keeper!
This was a good base,but I added a few things to make it taste more like what I'm used to. I added a few drops of sesame oil, 2 eggs, & 2-3 sliced criminis. I fried a small white onion in stir fry oil until very crisp & topped each bowl w/them. Made all the difference!
Unbelievable how good this is without a lot of fuss.I did add some frozen corn to make it a little more substantial.
This is a great base for egg drop soup like restaurants have. To make it a little more, here's what I did differently: 1. Added 1Tbs of soy sauce and a few dashes of ginger (about 1/4-ish tsp.) 2. I also wanted some of the sesame oil flavor in most egg drop soups, but I can never seem to get the ratio right. In order to do this, I actually cooked some chicken cut into matchstick strips and cooked that in a bit of sesame oil, then added that to the soup. I'd say a teaspoon of oil roughly. Also MAKE SURE you add your cornstarch BEFORE eggs, otherwise, the eggs get all puffy instead of stringy like restaurant soup. I'll definitely be making this again. Perfect for our snowy winter evenings :) Even the little one loves it.
What a great recipe! I followed some of the other review suggestions...adding a couple drop of sesame oil and a little drop of soy sauce...it taste just like our favorite local Chinese place makes...and when I lived in China
Simple to make. I do like mine a bit thicker so I just add a bit more cornstarch. Thanks!
Yummy! I used hommade chicken stock instead of from a can and it turned out really well.
Made this yesterday for my sick partner and she absolutely loved it. I added a bit of white pepper and it needed salt (used a sodium free chicken powder to make the broth). As the cook, my only recommendation is to make sure you use a wide pot as some of the egg clumped together. Definitely stir more than one slow turn of the pot. Very easy and quick to make!
It was a hit with my family. My husband ad-libbed the original recipe way too much with an abundance of soy sauce and ginger. So, he made another batch for me following the original recipe. I took a full cup of the original and 1/4 cup of his and mixed them together, which made it very flavorful. Therefore, I suggest adding 1/2 tsp of ground ginger and 1-1/2 tsp of soy sauce.
I added 2 eggs instead of one and it was better than anything we've had at a Chinese restaurant! Great! - Allison
Not only did it separate, but I followed the directions to a T (sans green onion as I'm allergic) but it tasted like chicken broth. I will not be making this again.
Doesn't taste anything like the soup at a chinese restaurant
So easy and delicious- I make this all the time!
My husband & I loved it. I used 2 chicken bouollon cubes, 2 tbs of cornstarch, 2 eggs, italian seasoning, salt, & onion powder.
Very good! I give it only three stars because I did add a little chopped carrots and celery. Then added green onion as garnish- also a little pepper. Very good. Next time will double receipe.
Very quick,simple and tastes just like the restaurant's!
Good, but I will make sure to use low sodium broth next time, as this was a little salty for my taste.
Very simple and yummy. Make sure you use a good brand name chicken both though, I used no name and it wasn't as good as I'm sure a better quality would've been. Also, I added a touch of sesame oil and some ground ginger to the broth...so good and so easy!
I've made this soup without cornstarch and it was good, just like what I've had in restauarnts. I didn't like as much thickened. I also didn't have any chives or green onion on hand so I added some McCormick's No Salt Added Garlic and Herb Seasoning. I added two eggs instead of 1.
This soup was pretty good, kids all ate it and liked it. Ate with beef egg rolls and rice.
This soup was DELICIOUS! The only problem I had was that there was not enough cornstarch in the recipe given. I needed to add 1/2 to 1 tablespoon more. Also, it did not taste exactly like the chinese restaurant soup I am familiar with. If you want to have it taste like that, I would highly recommend adding a splash or two of sesame oil.
It was a hit with the family, but when I went to my favorite Chinese place, this recipe didn't even come close. Theirs was much thicker. Next time I'm going to use more egg and drop the green onions.
LIke others here, I added ginger, soy sauce sesame oil and added another egg. Super easy & very tasty!
I didn't like this...it stayed separated and the one egg did not cut it.
Easy and tasty recipe! I can't believe how simple it was to make this soup. It turned out perfect.
Excellent!! I took the suggestions of other cooks and added sesame oil, soy sauce & pepper. I also added an extra egg. It is key to slightly beat the egg before and add it when the broth is boiling. Simple & delicious!! Thanks
Very simple and good! My husband who is cooking impaired was able to make this for me while I was sick, and it tasted like it was supposed to! I think the key is using broth of best quality. I'm a picky pregnant girl who craves very specific things (like restaurant quality egg drop soup at 3 a.m.) and this recipe passed the test!
Simple, flavor is good - I have to work on the egg drop part but otherwise good!
First time I made egg drop soup. It was so easy and tasty. Taste like it came from a restarunt. Both my husband and I really liked it a lot. Deffinately will be making again. Use 2 eggs.
I really enjoyed this, but I agree with the previous reviewer. I had been looking for something with more of a "restaurant-style" flavor. This was definitely easy and delicious, but it was too "chicken-brothy" as far as taste.
This was great! My kids loved it! I did however add a few drops of sesame oil and cooked the green onions with the broth. I had to add extra cornstarch. Although it wasn't yellowish like in the resturants, it was still yummy!
This was so easy and good, just like we get at our favorite Chinese restaurant. The only thing I did was add a little soy sauce for extra flavor.
The best Egg Drop I've ever made. And super-super easy! Deep fried some Won Ton Wrapers (sliced into tree strips) and served in the soup.
Recipe was very basic, and easy to prepare, but overall not that great. Restaurant Style Egg Drop Soup was much more flavorful.
This soup was good. I only gave it four stars due to the salt. Next time, I would use low sodium chicken broth. Also, I would add the cornstarch mixed with a little reserved broth after the mixture boiled as mine did not thicken as much as I would've liked. I did use a splash of low sodium soy sauce and some of the green onions (as per another reviewer)while it was cooking and two eggs. Overall, very good and quick to make. Thanks for the recipe.
This is so simple and so good! I just added a little pepper, and my husband kept going on about how good it was!
Soooo Easy! My husband loved it! I served it with the fried onions you can buy in a can- yum.
This was soooo easy to make and taste just like you carried it out of a Chinese restaurant, I too did double the green onions & egg, it's a new household favorite!
Added sesame oil and pepper as suggested by other members. My 11yr old nephew has declared this his new favorite soup!
This was the best egg drop soup!! I didn't put quite so much cornmeal, so mine was not quite so thick. A wonderfully flavorful and easy soup!
This is a great recipe. Easy and my kids always ask for seconds. I keep crunchy chinese noodles on hand to add to it, and my family chows it down!! Add some frozen egg rolls and a stir fry and you have a great chinese dinner.
mmmm so good and easy, searved this with some egg rolls... great lunch
This is a great recipe! My picky kids loved it! One quick note, it takes a while for the soup to thicken up, at least 20 minutes. Delicious!
I decided to attempt a Chinese restaurant style dinner the other night and used this recipe for the soup. We really enjoyed it and it was so simple to make! I cut the recipe in half and still used 1 egg. It was just right for us.
Quick and easy recipe! I used one can of Swanson's broth instead of two and sprinkled some crunchie noodles on top :) YUMMY!
My family did not enjoy this soup and thought it was very bland....they did not even want to eat it....sorry
Quite a good recipe, but I definitely felt the need to tweak to my family's taste... I added more egg than was called for and added Bragg's to it (a floavor like soy sauce, but better!). My whole family liked this, which surprised me. I will definitely make this again, and continue to change it up!
Very good and easy!
Delicious! I added the scallions and the sesame oil( while the broth cooked). Also added 2 eggs instead of 1. It's all about what you're use to. My husband loved the two eggs; I thought it was a bit much. He didn't add soy sauce; I added quite a bit (could eat it alone, I must say). This is easy - don't stress out about the ingredients. It will taste great; if not, add some soy sauce!!
This soup sounded quick and easy, but a little plain. I added one tablespoon of rice wine vinegar and one tablespoon of soy sauce for an added kick. It came out great, and it was quick and easy.
This recipes was awesome! The soup was delicious! We did add a little more soy sauce than what was recommended as well. We will definitely be making this soup again and again!
This dish is tasty, quick, high in protein, and low in fat. I would have given it 5 stars, but I agree, it doesn't taste exactly like what I get in a Chinese restaurant. Still a keeper, especially since I can usually make it with things I always have on hand.
This is a wonderful soup when the cold or flu is settling in. But we like it all year. It is a really good soup and very easy to prepare.
It was pretty alright. I added bok choy and tofu and the end.
ABSOLUTELY DEAD-ON AWESOME!!!!!!
I loved it. It looked and tasted authentic. It was so simple. I did think it was a little rich, so I would use a little water to dillute it next time, but it was really good.
This was DELICIOUS and so easy to make! I added 1.5 T cornstarch to thicken it more, a few drops of sesame oil as previously suggested, and some soy sauce (unmeasured). The result was super yummy, and kids loved it. I think w/enough pepper (I accidently put in more than called for) it is great for colds!
Soooo yummy! Added the sesame oil and a bit of soy sauce. I slowly dripped in the eggs (two works perfectly) with my whisk. This is much better than anything you can get at the restaurant and it's soooo easy to make!!!
Great recipe, but a little watery. Added 5 vigorous shakes of table salt and 2 shakes of Jane's Crazy Mixed-up Salt! So good! SO good! SO GOOD! Will definatly try again, but I'll add another egg! Yum!
This was the first time I have ever made egg drop soup. I loved it and so did my whole family. I did add a can of water, salt, pepper, and some sauteed shrimp, onion, carrots, and bell pepper in evoo. My husband first made this combination at the Chinese buffet and it was a hit. So I decided to make my own combination. you can even add in frozen pees to the soup while it is cooking. But that is only if you want something extra in it. This is a great soup and thank you for sharing it! :-)
Good starter recipe. I added alot to it though--salt, pepper, ginger root and some vinegar to give it a little extra kick. I even added a few drops of tabasco. I also ended up adding a lot more corn starch than the recipe calls for but that might be personal preference since I like a thick egg drop soup.
Try it, you'll like it. Loved every drop!
This soup is very good! I thought it tasted Better than my local Chinese place.
Pretty basic and simple to make. Used homemade chicken broth. thanks for sharing
Not impressed at all. This recipe was so bland and didn't taste anything like my favorite restaurant's egg drop soup.
very authentic and easy
This recipe was ready in just minutes!! We have been searching for a "good" easy Egg Drop Soup Recipe for a while now! We finally found it! Thanks!
Really, really good basic recipe. For my taste I added 2 eggs, 1 T soy sauce, and julienne water chestnuts for some crunch...it was great. Thanks for the recipe!
This was easy and very comparable to a spice packet that I picked up some time ago. I was hoping for just a little more flavor, but was still very good. Thanks for the post.
A friend made this the other day for lunch and it was GREAT! The sesame oil tip given by another reviewer was just the trick! The only thing I would change is to use a low sodium broth.
YUM! i was looking for something to serve with the "PF changs lettuce wraps" recipe i made. This soup was the perfect addition. i did add another egg, a couple of tsp. of soy sauce, some black pepper, and a few drops of sesame oil. this made it taste exactly like the restaurant!!!!! my neighbors raved and wanted the recipe!
Really good soup. My 12-year old daughter made this soup as an extra credit project for her 6th grade country report- we had two huge crockpots worth- the kids devoured it, not a drop came home.
I have found just simply adding steamed jasmine rice to this dish and mixed with extra scallions makes this dish wonderful! :0)
I couldn't believe how easy this was to make. My wife told me that it tasted like the soups that she gets at the chinese place down the street from us. :-)
Delicious recipe - I used the sesame oil as well. I put the egg in after the cornstarch. Definitely a keeper. A soothing comfort food and great appetizer.
EXCELLENT!
this soup was really wonderful it was delicious i used my own broth wich i make in advance and freeze i found it to be less concentrated. thank you patsy
make this all the time as a quick lunch..... make sure to add the few drops of sesame oil like another reviewer suggested.... REALLY makes it!
Very easy and good. My husband has never been a fan of egg drop soup but I made him taste it and he ate the rest of the soup!
My husband thought I bought this at a restaurant! My daughter, who loves Chinese food, liked this also. This was so easy and simple- thanks for sending.
so easy and fast. idiot proof.
Very good and easy soup. I added mushrooms, tofu and green onions to add flavor.
Made even better with thinly sliced mushrooms and sambal (hot sauce)!
This recipe is a good base. I added a litte sesame oil and soy sauce. I think that I will use a homemade stock the next time. I think that is the key to good egg drop soup.
Just okay for me... still looking for the perfect recipie.
Really easy to make! Tastes really good too. Came together in a snap!
Simple, elegant and delicious. Super easy too! Best with a good sprinkling of fresh ground black pepper.
Wow! Who knew it was sooo easy to make Egg Drop Soup! My family loved it! I served it with Sesame Beef from this site, and veg fried noodles and it was like a fancy restaurant meal! Thanks!
