Knefla Soup I
I asked my Scandinavian neighbor if she had heard of this soup and she gave me this recipe.
LOL. I was reading other reviews of this, and had to chuckle. I grew up with knoephle soup -- it was considered to be a real treat, and a Dakota German delicacy. I, too, found the milk amount in the dumplings to be way too much. I would use more like a 1/3 of a cup of milk to the two cups of flour. Also, forget about cutting your dumplings -- that's more for noodles. Just tear off small pieces of dough and drop them in. Thumb-size pieces are traditional, but there's nothing wrong with a little bigger. The recipe is bland, but that's how it's supposed to be, really. It's not a Cajun dish, for sure. You can, however, spice it up with a little dill ground dill in your dumplings, a little more pepper, and by using chicken broth with herbs (the canned variety). This soup is thick like a stew, oftentimes served as the main course. Or with fried chicken and a vegetable side, where the soup serves as the potato course.Read More
Use real broth. Also add a package of bacon for a rich taste!Read More
Another easy way to make the kneflas is to use a kitchen scissors and cut the dough off in small pieces. My mom used to use a spoon and cut off a piece in the bowl and then dip the spoon with the dough on it into the hot soup and it will drop off. When the kneflas come back up to the top of the soup they are very close to being cooked. Knefla soup is still served in many restaurants in North Dakota.
I even screwed this one up (due to my lack of expertise in making the "knefla" or dumpling-like noodles) and it was still wonderful!! I added a little more celery & carrots, used 6 cups of water with both chicken bullion and chicken soup base and dried onion flakes. I'm a novice at making the noodles but I took other reviewers advice and used 1/3 cup of milk to the 2 cups of flour and made small "balls" and dropped them into the soup rather than cutting strips...and I didn't use the entire mix either, only apprx 3/4 of it. Finally, while I was allowing the soup to cook, I cooked some bacon, crumbled it and added it when I added the evaporated milk. The "knefla" was slightly doughy/chewy yet despite cooking for the length of time required, but I assume that is because I have no idea how it's suppossed to look, feel, size, etc...Still, I'm making this again because it was an impressive soup! Hopefully, as I keep practicing, the noodle or dumpling part of it will turn out right! Thanks Sue and your neighbor for sharing this delicious recipe with my family.
Really yummy soup! Makes a huge lot of soup-- I thought it was more like 12 servings, not six. It does come out slightly bland....needs at least a tsp of salt in my opinion, though I don't want to offend any native Knefla makers. Also it could do with more than a single carrot and celery stalk. Also, what are the Knefla pieces supposed to look like? (How big?) I rolled them into 3/4-cm strips and cut them at an inch, but they ended up swelling into pieces much bigger than that.
Excellent recipe! I used 4 carrots and 3 stalks of celery instead, plus added about 4 cups more water throughout boiling when liquid content got too low. I reduced the margarine to about 1/4 cup, and had to add a lot more salt than called for in order to bring out the taste. This recipe is even more delicious during reheating. This is the best knefla recipe I've found and I'll make it again and again.
I am norwegian, and my grandfather always made this soup for me when I was a child. It is so delicious and deeply satisfying. My favorite soup ever!
This soup was WONDERFUL. The only thing I changed was using buttermilk instead of regular milk in the knelpha ( needed to get rid of some), although I couldn't taste buttermilk, it saved my regular for dinner :). I will definetly be making this again, mayhaps next time I will add some chopped chicken breast too and make it the main course. Although, I too agree that the servings are off I scaled down to 2 and ended up with more like 3 lg or 4 small servings, then again I ended up wanting more than I thought I would too! So glad I found this, many thanks to you Sue, and your Scandanavian neighbor.
THIS WAS VERY TASTY I AM ALWAYS ON THE LOOKOUT FOR GOOD SOUPS AND THIS ONE SURPRISED ME. MY FAMILY ATE THE WHOLE POT. THANKS FOR SHARING
I had to make a few adjustments on the amount of milk in the noodle recipe. I don't know if it was a type error, but one cup is way to much. Use 1/2 cup and you will get perfect noodles. Otherwise excellent.
I got a kick out of this soup since my mother is of Scandanavian descent and had never heard of this type of soup. I made it for her and she loved it. Like many others, I found the liquid added for the Knefla was WAY too much. I also took the advice of just tearing off bits of the dough and tossing them in rather than rolling out the dough (Much easier and far less time consuming). The Kneflas were then more like little noodle-dumplings. The soup was delicious and my 11 year old son is still asking for more.
Great soup, everyone in our family loved it.
I took the advice of cutting milk back to one half cup and that left tough, doughy blobs of dumplings. Next time I will stick to recipe. The soup needs just a little more spice but it was good (without the bad dumplings.)
Well this was a great filling meal. We made it with cresent rolls, and it was perfect!!! A nice winter meal. I listened to the other reviewers, and used less milk for the noodles. I also didn't use onions because my hubby & daughter don't care for them. My 6 year old & I just picked off pices of dough, and dropped them in, and they turned out GREAT--like little dumplings!!! I did look up on the internet what knefla soup looks like, and ours wasn't like it, but nobody new the difference---lol. :) Will be making this again & again!!!!! Thanks!!
A WONDERFUL tasting soup, but mine turned out more like a stew. (I added an extra 2 cups water almost, and used less than half the knefla dough, and it was still SO thick!) I followed the advice of previous reviewers and only added less than 1/2 cup milk to the "noodles", but they were still incredibly hard to work with...so sticky! Then I was unsure of how to cut them, what is knefla supposed to look like anyway? If I had more history behind this soup, I might have been able to make it more appealing. Still, the taste was great.
Wonderful potato soup. Knefla needs less milk.
This recipe has become a staple in my family. My great-grandmother makes all kinds of german food. But when I tried to replicate her Knefla soup, it came out right, but very bland. This recipe has a lot of flavor. I've even had other family members that grew up on her recipe tell me that they like this soup more than hers because of the flavor.
Very tasty soup - comfort food. I did change a few things.. used chicken stock instead of bouillon, added more carrot and celery and made half the amount of the dumplings.. added dill to those too. Even with half the amount of dumplings, this was very thick. Leftovers even more so, so keep some stock around when you reheat the leftovers as it will need it
My husband really loved the homemade noodles in this and they weren't really that hard to make. Good stuff.
I thought this recipe was very good but next time I would cut back on the salt and use less milk in the noodle part of the recipe. I plan on serving this one again.
Yummy! Really filling.
Yummy filling soup. I topped with bacon crumbles and served to family. Very hearty. Notes: I decreased the milk in the noodles to 1/2 cup, would try 1/3 next time. I also used chicken stock in place of bullion cubes.
I changed the recipe, but I love Knefla soup! I grew up with this soup and I always watched my mom and grandma cut the dough pieces with a scissors. I am so glad my grandma doesn't know this, but I am a vegetarian, so I made this recipe a lot healthier. I added 3 different types of potatoes, 2 carrots, 1/4 cup green onions, 1/2 tablespoon of fresh dill, 1/2 cup egg plant and 2 teaspoons vegetable bullion and 2 teaspoons chicken bullion. Didn't add any salt, added 2 cloves of fresh garlic and only 2 tablespoons of butter. I also exchanged the evaporated milk for a dry milk version. Plus my family loved it so much I had to make a double batch the next time!
Thanks to the reviews below -now I have the dough measurements correct -this one is a keeper.
This was AWESOME!! Even my very picky husband loved it, and he normally doesn't like soup or stew! I added 8 strips of bacon chopped into pieces for that extra flavor. I will be making this for my in-laws--that says how good it is!
Very good recipe! My German father in law says this soup is 'just right'. I usually add a little more carrot and a couple more chicken cubes. I also find that 1 c of milk for the knephla is too much, and I always have to add a lot more flour. Other than that, this recipe is a keeper!
A pretty interesting recipe. It was good and I even made it wrong! I added the evaporated milk into the dough instead of the soup. I added a lot more celery and carrots also. i think it's a good soup, and I will make it in the future...hopefully right this time!
Excellent! I didn't put carrots or celery in mine because I'd gotten it at a restaurant and loved it, and it wasn't in the soup there. Great as a meal or an appetizer. Love it!
Very flavorful; the kids loved it! I didn't use the bouillon and water; I used chicken stock instead. After most of the stock boiled away, I added milk along with the evaporated milk. Rich and yummy!
This is an amazing soup recipe! Knefla is very commonly served here in a variety of forms. I am always asked to bring this soup again and again. I did follow one suggestion from another review, I add bacon and the drippings. I always double my batches so I cook up a full pound of bacon to add.
I used broth and added additional seasoning at the suggestion of other reviewers and it was still incredibly bland. The serving size is also waaaaay off - I halved it to 3 servings and still had 6 to 8 easily.
Did not have celery, ad celery seeds instead.
This is a great recipe! I used vegetable broth instead of chicken. I hade 5 bacon wrapped jalapeños I sliced and threw in. And I cut little squares of flour tortillas ( see pic I submitted). Other than that I followed recipe as is. Will make again for sure.
Next time I'll add chicken to it as well. But I even got my fiancé to eat it (and enjoy it) without any meat. So good
Lovely winter soup. Very filling, makes a ton. The longest bit was making the dough bits.
I've never made or heard of this soup before, until my N. Dakota-rasied spouse begged me to try. He loved it, reminded him of home. Personally, I think it could use some bacon crumble on top :)
I made this last night, and it was excellent. Very true to North Dakota Knefla soup. I will definitely be making this again. The only change I made was using a 1/2 cup of milk for the dough instead of 1 cup.
Wonderful lite meal!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Ok, One cup was waaay too much milk for the knefla pieces. I had to add much more flour to it since it was impossibly sticky. The over-all taste was pretty good, and the knefla were pretty chewy.
Much better then I thought it was going to be. Used less milk like others said and used heavy cream instead of condensed milk because I thought I had some and then didn't. I also used half of the dumpling dough because I am not a big dumpling fan. Kids and husband absolutely loved this soup and ask for it often.
My Co-worker and friend from eastern Montana gave me this same Recipe. Absolutely wonderful. Cut down on the milk I'm the recipe though. I think there was a prior review that said 1/3 of a cup to 2 cups of flour and that seems about right. Otherwise perfect! For a Vegetarian variant try using Mushroom Base. Utterly delicious.
This was the second time I have made this soup. I live in ND and it seems to be a lot of people that love this soup. They say its a German soup. I changed the serving size to feed 15 since I have 7 in my home. and I also increased the chicken stock, for more flavor. Its a great soup, very hearty!
THis is a very good Knoephla soup recipe. My 6, 4 and 1 yr old ate their whole bowl and said it was the best soup ever. High reviews from tough critics. I will definitely be making this again. I did cut down on the amount of milk used to make the dough. Probably about 1/2 cup.
