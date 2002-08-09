Knefla Soup I

I asked my Scandinavian neighbor if she had heard of this soup and she gave me this recipe.

Recipe by Sue H.

Ingredients

6
Directions

  • In a large stock pot combine potatoes, onion, carrot, celery, chicken bouillon cubes, parsley, water, salt, pepper and butter. Simmer soup until vegetables become tender.

  • In a separate bowl mix flour, egg, salt and milk. Mix until dough is uniformed and then form into long strips. Cut strips into small pieces.

  • Once vegetables are tender add knefla pieces and let simmer for 30 minutes.

  • Add evaporated milk, stir and serve.

549 calories; protein 16.5g; carbohydrates 83g; fat 17.2g; cholesterol 52.9mg; sodium 1783.6mg. Full Nutrition
