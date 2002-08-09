Knefla Soup I

I even screwed this one up (due to my lack of expertise in making the "knefla" or dumpling-like noodles) and it was still wonderful!! I added a little more celery & carrots, used 6 cups of water with both chicken bullion and chicken soup base and dried onion flakes. I'm a novice at making the noodles but I took other reviewers advice and used 1/3 cup of milk to the 2 cups of flour and made small "balls" and dropped them into the soup rather than cutting strips...and I didn't use the entire mix either, only apprx 3/4 of it. Finally, while I was allowing the soup to cook, I cooked some bacon, crumbled it and added it when I added the evaporated milk. The "knefla" was slightly doughy/chewy yet despite cooking for the length of time required, but I assume that is because I have no idea how it's suppossed to look, feel, size, etc...Still, I'm making this again because it was an impressive soup! Hopefully, as I keep practicing, the noodle or dumpling part of it will turn out right! Thanks Sue and your neighbor for sharing this delicious recipe with my family.