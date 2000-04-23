Minestrone Soup II

This is a wonderful minestrone soup that 's filled with tons of vegetables. Feel free to add different vegetables or ingredients. Serve with grated Parmesan cheese.

Recipe by Ann Satler

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large stock pot, cook bacon and drain off fat. Add onion, garlic, and beef. When onions are translucent, add celery, carrot, pureed tomatoes, whole tomatoes, broth, condensed soup, water, wine, oregano, basil, salt and pepper. Cook for 15 minutes.

  • Stir in zucchini, spinach, pasta, garbanzo beans and parsley. Cook for 15 minutes and serve with fresh Parmesan cheese.

387 calories; protein 16.3g; carbohydrates 43.9g; fat 17.4g; cholesterol 34.1mg; sodium 1633.7mg. Full Nutrition
