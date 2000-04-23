Minestrone Soup II

ok, being Italian, I not only love minestrone, but I also am not big on measuring. so...1 cup of onions, carrots, and celery? No, I put in more, and I cut big not diced. So, I cooked the soup about 1/2 hour for the first part, not 15 minutes. Also, no chic peas in minestrone, use cannelloni beans please. I also added cooked broccoli that I had left over. It just needed more veges. Oh, and I used 1/2 lb. of Ditilini pasta, Not Spinach pasta! Cooked halfway, then put in the soup and continue to cook till pasta is done! More creamy this way! Cut bacon into 1" pieces. Do not discard the bacon grease, it needs it! I also use 3/4 lb meat. And a full bag of fresh spinach not 2 cups! Do not add salt, the onion soup and broth has more than enough, not to mention the cheese you put on top! salty enough. And yes, I will make it again! The recipe is good, just needs tweaking and way more than 30 minutes to cook! One more thing, use diced tomatoes, the stewed are just way to big!