Quick and Easy Vegetable Soup

Rating: 5 stars FANTASTIC!! Don't make the initial mistake that I did when I first read the recipe and assume that it's going to boring. This made the perfect veggie soup and got rave, I mean RAVE, reviews! I did add some frozen green beans and corn, used only beef broth and no water and simmered it for a little longer to let the flavors mesh, but that's all I changed. Very good...You should try it. You will be surprised.

Rating: 5 stars Very easy, quick, and tasty soup. I made a lot of changes,but I'm giving it 5 stars for the proportions and idea of using V8 as a base. I sauteed an onion, some celery, carrots and garlic in olive oil, then added the liquids as stated. I added two diced potatoes, a can of corn, some green beans, a can of diced tomatoes, and seasonings (salt, pepper, Italian seasoning.) This soup couldn't be easier and gets rave reviews every time.

Rating: 5 stars I LOVE this soup! I've made it a number of times and it's always so satisfying. I use 2 cups of chicken broth, use a 28 oz can of tomatoes, omit celery (don't like) and use frozen corn and green beens as well as the fresh carrots. Sometimes I also saute a large onion in the bottom of the pot and then add everything else. I also use the Spicy V8. The creole seasoning really makes it - but I also add at least 1/2 tsp. of cayenne pepper for some kick. If you love your veggies, then you will LOVE this soup!!! Thanks!!

Rating: 4 stars great recipe,used 1TBSP of this creole seasoning blend: 2Tbsp onion powder, 2 Tbsp garlic powder, 2 Tbsp dried oregano, 2 Tbsp dried basil, 1 Tbsp dried thyme, 2 Tbsp fresh ground peppercorns (mixed), 1 Tbsp cayenne, 1 Tbsp celery seed, 5 Tbsp. paprika. Pulse all in food processor til well mixed or whisk together well. store in covered jar. Gave soup a lovely spicy flavour! Will definitly make it again! Oh, I also sauteed 2 medium onions right at the beginning, and then added everything to that. Yum!

Rating: 5 stars I've been looking for a tasty homemade vegetable soup recipe and I'm happy to say this one surpassed my expectations. It's delicious, and even my hubby who HATES vegetable soup with every fibre of his being, enjoyed it. He even had seconds. I changed some ingredients, this seems to be a very adaptable recipe. I used vegetable broth and V8, doubled the amount of these and omitted the water. For veggies I used carrots, red potatoes, celery, fresh roma tomatoes, fresh green beans, one can of peas, and before I added anything to the pot I also sauteed a medium onion and two cloves of garlic in 1/4 cup of olive oil, based on suggestions from other reviewers. For spices I used cajun spice instead of creole (it was all I had), a bay leaf, oregano, garlic powder, a couple pinches of ginger, sea salt, and fresh ground black pepper. I also chopped up about a tablespoon of fresh flat-leaf parsley and put that in. I definitely see this soup in my future. Thanks so much for the recipe!

Rating: 5 stars This is delicious! I found a recipe for a cajun spice mix online by Google-ing it. The only thing I changed was I made it in my crockpot while I was away for the evening. Oh - and I used peas instead of greenbeans but just because that was what I had on hand. It has very nice flavor. You should try this recipe.:)

Rating: 3 stars This reminds me of a soup my grandpa used to make. I substituted chicken stock for vegetable stock and threw in a chicken bullion cube. And I exchanged some of the veggies for what I had on hand, but I think anything would turn out good. Boyfriend loved it and even the kids who don't like veggies ate it without complaint. So all in all, this may be my new go-to recipe for a quick and easy soup.

Rating: 5 stars This soup is hearty, tastes good, and very easy to make. It goes real well with French bread or sandwiches such as BLT's. I have made it at least three times as my wife requests it specifically.