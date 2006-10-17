Taco Soup IV

1 of 47

Rating: 5 stars This is a great basic taco soup recipe! To lengthen how far this goes add an extra can of tomatoe sauce, another cup of water, omit 1 pound of ground beef, add 1-2 more cans of rinsed, drained beans and more taco seasoning to taste.I also never use corn and sub in-you guessed it-more beans! I typically use these 3 beans in one batch- red kidney beans, garbanzo beans and black beans. But ANY bean will work here! Kick the flavor up by adding a small well drained can of diced green chilis and chopped olives. Put a dollop of sour cream and small handful shredded chedder in each bowl just before serving. Don't forget the hot sauce on the side for heat lovers! Thanks Patricia for such a fun, versatile recipe! Helpful (51)

Rating: 3 stars The only reason I didn't rate this recipe higher is because I don't think you can really call it "soup." I followed the recipe exactly. It's fast and easy and it tastes very good, but it's a very thick consistency, almost like a chili or a dip. You could probably even use it in taco shells or soft tortillas as a filler. We topped it with sour cream, green onions, and cheese & served with tortilla chips. It does freeze well, and I will make it again. It just wasn't exactly what I was looking for. Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe, used Ranch style beans instead of plain pinto beans. Added more tomatoes. Simmered a bit longer and added 8 cups of water to make it more soup like. Served with sour cream and fritos. Awesome leftovers. Helpful (36)

Rating: 5 stars This is the perfect taco soup -- nice and thick, and no kidney beans (I cant stand them!). I didnt like to use as much corn as called for, personal preference, and I also added garlic & my own spices as other reviewers had said.... I like my Mexican food with a nice heat, so I loaded in the cayenne and chili powder, cumin, red pepper flakes, etc. Leftovers are fantastic as well! Yum! Helpful (18)

Rating: 4 stars This is wonderful and is now one of my family's favorites! I gave it 4 stars because I had to add more tomato sauce and water (one 15 oz. can of each). Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars This is a good recipe when you are tired of the regular tacos. It's also a good busy weeknight meal when you don't have a lot of time to spend on dinner. I found that this is more like a chili than a soup, and I added about 1.5 cups of chicken broth I had to use up and a can of water to thin it out some more. Even with all that extra liquid, it was still pretty thick. I also added about 2 cloves of chopped garlic, and extra chili powder and cumin, since one taco packet will flavor only 1 lb. of ground beef. I served this by breaking some tortilla chips in the bottom of the bowls, adding the soup and topping with shredded cheese and sour cream. Everyone enjoyed this, and I will make it again! Thanks! Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars I always add the taco seasoning to the ground round just after it has browned.. makes a diff. somehow. Also add a chopped green or yellow bell pepper. Carrots would be good too, as a poster mentioned below. Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars Very tasty and easy soup. I also added a can of beef broth. Would be a good way to use up leftovers. I also added 1/2 chopped onion, sliced carrot and some celery to get more vegies. Helpful (11)