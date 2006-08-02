Oatmeal and Tomato Soup

So I was skeptical when xraybarb (= , did this recipe for my Hidden treasures blog. I'll be the 1st one to tell you, the thought of stewed tomatoes and oatmeal was sort of a put off. And that's the issue at hand. The sound of it. But she called me out and made a great point, about that. So I looked at the recipe again. And decided...since she threw down the "mental thinking" thing. That was it. I was totally sure I had all the ingredients and I did. I didn't put a fine chop on the onions(wished I did), crushed fresh garlic, and did the low cal butter, and the stewed tomatoes I had on hand was italian style(wished it was smaller chunks) and my oats were extra thick rolled oats(don't know if there is a difference) And above all. Good recipe. Seriously good, it's a total 4 in my book, I have to say I think I burnt some of the oats because that was new to me(toasting over the stove). My oldest said it was really really good. I can see me making again. Possibly adding a few veggies or adding the oats in place of barley in other recipes by using the technique in this recipe. Surprisingly, I no longer thing of oatmeal as a sweet dish in a bowl. This opened my eyes. Thanks barb (=