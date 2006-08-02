Oatmeal and Tomato Soup
A quick and cheap soup, using basics in your cupboards.
Way better than I had expected! It was tasty, healthy, filling and relatively easy to prepare. Like other people suggested, I added dried oregano and basil. (I sauteed them with onion, garlic, and margarine.) We are non-vegetarian so I added a cube of chicken bullion instead of salt. I also sprinkled some cheese when I served. Since it was my lazy one dish supper, I even added frozen spinach at the very end of cooking. I am so satisfied and glad that I tried this recepie.Read More
I never would have made this except I read a favorable review in the latest reviews. As another reviewer did, I added some milk and herbs. The end result was okay, but the appearance was most unattractive.Read More
Delicious! I substitued 1% milk for the water, since my family prefers cream of tomato soup. I also added a small can of tomato sauce, basil and oregano. It's a wonderful alternative to canned tomato soup!
This was a surprisingly good soup, although we were leery of it at first. It was thick and could be a good meal by itself or with a sandwich or some good bread.
So I was skeptical when xraybarb (= , did this recipe for my Hidden treasures blog. I'll be the 1st one to tell you, the thought of stewed tomatoes and oatmeal was sort of a put off. And that's the issue at hand. The sound of it. But she called me out and made a great point, about that. So I looked at the recipe again. And decided...since she threw down the "mental thinking" thing. That was it. I was totally sure I had all the ingredients and I did. I didn't put a fine chop on the onions(wished I did), crushed fresh garlic, and did the low cal butter, and the stewed tomatoes I had on hand was italian style(wished it was smaller chunks) and my oats were extra thick rolled oats(don't know if there is a difference) And above all. Good recipe. Seriously good, it's a total 4 in my book, I have to say I think I burnt some of the oats because that was new to me(toasting over the stove). My oldest said it was really really good. I can see me making again. Possibly adding a few veggies or adding the oats in place of barley in other recipes by using the technique in this recipe. Surprisingly, I no longer thing of oatmeal as a sweet dish in a bowl. This opened my eyes. Thanks barb (=
This soup is WONDERFUL!!! It is very fast, extremely easy, and has wonderful flavor!!
Nice, but a bit bland. I added tabasco and worchestershire sauce and broke up the tomatoes with a spoon. My husband loved it but I still thought it a bit tame, so I stirred in a tablespoon of Boursin garlic-herb cheese in my bowl. It pepped it up. I like the recipe as it it simple and uses staples always on hand.
I eliminated the step with butter and onion and used a can of undrained diced tomatoes with onion and garlic instead of the stewed tomatoes. Then I followed the recipe exactly. Very good and easy. The oats also make it very filling.
I wasn't sure about this recipe, but I tried it and we all loved it. Even my 14-month-old daughter. I thought I'd need to add some herbs to it, but toasting the oats and pressing the garlic made it really yummy! Surprisingly, I'll be making this again and again. It's a great "desperation" dinner. It only takes about 15 minutes to make. I used butter instead of margarine.
Excellent idea on the oatmeal! I went with 1/3 cup of organic butter, 1 large can of Muir Glen organic crushed tomatoes and about 4 tablespoons of cream right at the end for the soup. Then my main concern was there wasn't enough protein . . . so I took some Gimmee Lean fake sausage, broke it into bits and browned it in a little oil. When the soup was ready I sprinkled the psuedo sausage on top with some reduced fat Cabot cheddar cheese and WAY YUM!
This is a fantastic recipe! Really quick, filling, and delicious. I had to use diced tomatoes as that's all I had on hand. I replaced the water with milk to make this a creamier soup and added a few shakes of oregano to give it some more flavor. The result was absolutely delicious! I will definitely make this again. Thank you!
This was good. Probably better than I expected (= I tweaked it just a bit. Rather than dirty two pans, I toasted the oatmeal in the skillet first, then set it aside in a bowl until the end. (I used quick cooking oatmeal, because that was what I had on hand.) Then I used olive oil rather than butter, sauteing the onion first, then adding the garlic when the onion was nearly through (so as to not burn the garlic.) I also added a heaping tbsp of beef bouillon to the soup. I wasn't sure I'd like the"chunks" of tomato in the soup, but I did - though they were rather large coming out of the can, so I broke them up some with my spatula.
This is sooo much better than any canned soup you can imagine. The oatmeal was a plesant deveation from the "tried and true" We loved and will use it again.
i used a can of stewed tomatos (which has some good tomato broth packed with it) and it was REALLY good. I only used about 1/4 of a teaspoon of salt. only 4 stars though because i have tasted better soups for sure. but for the simplicity and way to make something out of a bare cupboard it was good.
Yum! I really enjoyed this. It was filling and tasty after I added a tsp or so of dried thyme. I used mostly oats, but also threw in some spelt flakes. I put this in the fridge & ate in the next day, and I'm glad I did--the oats soaked up lots of the liquid overnight & gave the soup a much thicker texture, which I really enjoyed. Great with whole grain crackers!
Very good! Next time I will add veggies and beef. I bet that will be good too.
Klutz that I am, I burned the oatmeal during the toasting phase and had to start over with new oatmeal. this recipe is a little bland for me. i ended up doubling the tomato and throwing in some oregano for what was kind of like a florentine stew.
Very good soup! I had to substitute petite diced tomatoes for the stewed tomates, because that's what I had on hand. I will definitely make this again, but next time I think I will use vegetable stock instead of water to boost the flavor a bit, lessening the need for too much salt. Thanks for a quick, inexpensive, HEALTHY recipe! UPDATE - I had leftovers of the soup for lunch today and, although the oatmeal soaked up quite a bit of the liquid, it's not soggy. I'm VERY pleased with this soup!
This was really good and filling. I added loads of herbs and spices, and used veggie broth instead of water. This is an excellent base for a yummy, healthy, cheap, and quick meal.
I was looking for an alternative way of eating oatmeal (I don't like pure oatmeal and water goo), and I made this (adding a few spices) and it turned out great! I added a poached egg on top of my personal bowl for extra protein and do not regret it. Yay, I can eat oatmeal!
very good soup! i added a chicken boullion cube.. also made it with condensed tomato soup and garlic powder.. both times it was very good! i recommend trying this recipe, as weird as it sounds. Do not serve inmediatly. if you want it for lunch make in the morning or night before. trust me!
I served this one night and my husband had two bowls and said it was really good. I told him it had oatmeal in it and he was shocked. I bought a pamphlet at a garage sale that was budget weekly menus from the 1920 and it mentioned oatmeal soup and I was happy to find this recipe.
I am only giving this recipe 3 stars because even though I made a lot of changes to enhance the flavor, the soup was still a little bit bland. I added an extra clove of garlic, and I sauteed the onion and garlic in only 1 Tbsp. butter. I also used diced tomatoes, since that is what I had on hand. I added the 4 cups water, but then I tossed in 2 vegetable bouillon cubes to add flavor. I left out the salt because the bouillon cubes. I also added about 1 tsp. dried basil, 1 tsp. dried oregano, and 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley. At the very end of the cook time I added about 1 cup chopped fresh spinach. I will be making this recipe again because it is a quick and easy soup that can be made with ingredients I almost always have on hand.
I would not recommend this recipe. It has good flavor but too much of a tomato taste for us.
I made this as directed and was bland. I ended up having to add in diced tomatoes with green pepper and basil. I topped with parm cheese that did improve the taste, but still wasn't a favorite.
My family tried it and none of us wanted to finish our bowls. It was very bland and had an odd texture.
This is just a base recipe, and you can make however you desire, with herbs and spices. I took this recipe and used fire roasted, salsa tomatoes, and added a hot and spicy taco seasoning packet, along with other herbs. The next time I'll make it more on the Italian side. Glad to know another idea on how to use oatmeal for more than cookies and sweet breakfasts.
I make a soup like this with rolled barley. If you're not vegan, try some homemade beef stock instead of water for a richer flavor. 2 days of simmering stock and part of a day on the soup. Took it to a party, worth every minute of time and labor! It was a hit! BTW, I puree my soup! Try adding some herbs like basil, dill, or marjoram. I use olive oil. This type of soup is so versatile. Change it up for your personal taste! Also great with a goat cheese garnish! Wow, I just realized this was a really old post!
Sorry, this recipe just did not work for us at all. It could have been my fault, however. I only had a can of diced tomatoes instead of the stewed kind so I don't know if that would have made a difference or not. Most everyone else really liked it so it must have just been us.
My only change was to use olive oil instead of margarine. I think this is delicious!
I tried this one the other day and it was very nice but we found the texture a bit odd. So I just threw the whole thing in the blender for a few seconds. Not to make it smooth just enough to get rid of the big chunks, that made all the difference! I made as stated but subbed chicken stock for the water, changing the texture made this one a keeper for us. I even added some small chunks of mozzarella cheese and served it with a salad for lunch today. Thanks for the easy and tasty recipe!