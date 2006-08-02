Oatmeal and Tomato Soup

A quick and cheap soup, using basics in your cupboards.

By HEATHERMAX

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a skillet, saute onion and garlic in butter, until onion becomes tender and begins to brown.

  • Add undrained tomatoes, water, salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer.

  • While soup is simmering, toast rolled oats in a heavy bottomed sauce pan, stirring till they are brown. Stir in oats to soup and cook for about 6 to 10 minutes, and then serve.

