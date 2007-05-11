Beef Stew III

A wonderful vegetable beef stew that will comfort you on a rainy day.

Recipe by Jane Snider

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Using a large stock pot, brown stewing meat in oil. Add onions and sprinkle flour into stock pot, stirring until flour is well incorporated.

  • Fill stock pot with water. If you prefer a thick stew fill stock pot only half full, if you prefer a more diluted stew fill your stock pot within one inch of the top. Let meat cook until tender, checking frequently on water level. When water evaporates add more. Cook for 1 1/2 hours.

  • When beef is tender add potatoes, carrots and beefy mushroom soup. Cook for 30 to 45 minutes, or until tender.

  • In a separate bowl mix cornstarch and cold water. Stir into soup and simmer. If not to desired thickness add another mixture of cornstarch and cold water. Heat through, season with salt and pepper, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
479 calories; protein 25.1g; carbohydrates 32.6g; fat 27.5g; cholesterol 78mg; sodium 459.4mg. Full Nutrition
