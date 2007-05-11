Beef Stew III

I just got done serving this to my family, everyone but the 2 year old loved it! The 2 year old is super picky so it will take about 5 times of serving it before he will even try it. My 4 yr old ate it all by himself, sometimes we have to beg him to eat, but not this stew! I did add 1/4 tsp of dried minced garlic, which would be about 2 medium cloves, but that is becuase I had 3 lbs of meat instead of just the 1 1/2 the recipe calls for, and I also used 4 TBS of oil instead of just 2 due to the amount of meat I used. I will definately make this again!