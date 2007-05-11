Beef Stew III
A wonderful vegetable beef stew that will comfort you on a rainy day.
A good base recipe, however I made some changes by marinating the beef cubes with some salt & HP sauce - u can add more to the stew later on according to your taste. I also added garlic together with the onions after browning the meat & instead of just adding water, I also added a can of campbell's french onion soup made from beef stock, large egg noodles & green peas. Delicious!Read More
Basic stew recipe. Kind of bland for our family's taste. I put some chopped garlic and worcestershire sauce.Read More
Thank you for this wonderful recipe! I added 2 celery stalks(sliced), 5 beef bouillon cubes, and I couldn't find the beefy mushroom soup, so I used a can of cream of mushroom. My family loved it, even the kids. I took some to work to share and they all wanted the recipe!! Easy, fantastic, & reheated even better than when first made. I will absolutely be making this again! Thanks!!!
Delicious, but a little bland for my taste Had to add 1/2 teaspoon of salt for flavor. Didn't realize that recipe called for BEEFY condensed mushroom soup since it wasn't listed as so in the ingredient section. All in all, a good and very filling meal!
Nice basic recipe. Just make sure you season it well--it's very bland if you don't.
This is the only stew recipe I have ever made and REALLY liked!!
I use this recipe the day after I make the Awesome Slow Cooker Pot Roast from this website. I make it in my slow cooker and I think it turns out great. I also add a can of green beans towards the end. Thanks for this great recipe!!!!
Very good for a COLD snowy day.
Overall we enjoyed this easy to make stew. The only thing it could've used was a bit more spice, maybe a bay leaf or something. I don't know what beefy mushroom soup is so I used a can of beef broth and about a cup of fresh mushrooms. I'll definitely make it again.
We thought this stew was good!! but could use more seasoning ,I used beef stock in place of the water . I will make this one again but i will add a few more seasoning for our taste.
Love this recipe, its simple and tastes great. For anyone having problems getting the correct thickness, forget about the cornstarch and add potato flakes slowly until you get the desired thickness, it works great and doesn't change the taste since it already contains potatoes. The potato flakes turned mine from soup to thick stew fast.
This was very easy and quick for a stew. Mine come out more like a soup than a stew it didn't thicken up for me. I even added more thickener at the end. I also thought it was bland and added alot more spices. Would make again and try adding less water.
mushroom soup was a nice addition and the mushrooms were big enough for my kids to pick out.
Great base recipe! I agree with the others that you can certainly spice it up with beef broth, bouillon, thyme, rosemary, mccormick's steak seasoning, garlic - whatever you like!!
I made a variatioon of this recipe and we just loved it. I used 3 small onions, regular mushroom soup and a T. of beef boullion. The secret ingredient was a t. of cocoa and 1/2 t. of instant coffee and then a splash of red wine. It was the best stew I've ever made. I didn't add the cornstrach but made dumplings to enjoy the gravy. Thanks.
I just got done serving this to my family, everyone but the 2 year old loved it! The 2 year old is super picky so it will take about 5 times of serving it before he will even try it. My 4 yr old ate it all by himself, sometimes we have to beg him to eat, but not this stew! I did add 1/4 tsp of dried minced garlic, which would be about 2 medium cloves, but that is becuase I had 3 lbs of meat instead of just the 1 1/2 the recipe calls for, and I also used 4 TBS of oil instead of just 2 due to the amount of meat I used. I will definately make this again!
Very basic. So I added chopped celery and sliced zucchini and squash with the potatoes and tripled the onion and carrots. I sirred the beef in canola oil and flour then put the contents into my crock pot with 1 can creamed celery soup and 2 cans of water and added 1 8 oz can tomato pure and 2 cloves minced garlic , pinch of fresh oregano and 2 fresh leaves basil. I cooked this on high for 5 hours then added veggies for the last few hours. Made drop cheddar cheese and herb biscuits and served with room temperature butter, Not like Grammies, but very yummy : )
Added some rosemary, garlic and parsley. This was excellent. Oh, I used a can of mushroom soup instead.
Never liked stew before, but I do now. This is one of my husbands favorite and my kids even loved it!
I used 2 lbs of Stew meat and seasoned it with Chicago Steak seasoning and Sage, and Thick style Worcestershire Sauce.I used fat free,low sodium Beef broth.Cut up 3 carrots and Celery stalks. Cut up 2 Large Red Potatoes in 1"X 1" cubes.Added 1/2 Cup Hearty Red Wine to the broth and Bay leaf while stewing prior to adding the Celery,Potatoes and Carrots.Once the meat was tender added the vegs. and cooked for an additional 40 Minutes. Was delicious. Served with a Green leafy Salad and Red Wine with crusty bread. Great comfort food for a chilly day. Thanks...
I was not impressed with this recipe. I don't have the expertise to beef up a blah recipe. I did read some of the reviews after I had already gave up. I will try to make it again but I will definitely use ideas from review.
very bland...had to add alot more spices plus some corn for color.
