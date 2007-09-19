Quick Chili

4.6
552 Ratings
  • 5 409
  • 4 126
  • 3 10
  • 2 5
  • 1 2

Easy chili with beans can be made as mild or spicy as desired. It's even better the next day.

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large stock pot lightly brown ground beef, and drain if needed.

  • Add onion and garlic and cook until onion is translucent.

  • Add tomatoes, diced tomatoes with chile peppers, tomato sauce, water, kidney beans, pinto beans, chili powder, cumin, sugar, salt, pepper and hot sauce. Simmer for 30 minutes and then serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
489 calories; protein 25.6g; carbohydrates 26.9g; fat 31.3g; cholesterol 96.5mg; sodium 1909.4mg. Full Nutrition
