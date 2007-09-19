Quick Chili
Easy chili with beans can be made as mild or spicy as desired. It's even better the next day.
I've made this recipe about a dozen times and I love it! The only thing I'd recommend is washing the canned beans in a colander to reduce the extra sodium in the canned juice. Otherwise the chili tastes too salty.Read More
I'm giving this a "solid" 4 of 5 stars. I tweaked it just a bit, using a pound of ground chuck and about 3/4 to 4/5 pound of mild italian sausage. Cut back on the salt a bit "just 'cause" and used a little stock rather than the water to give it a little "slow-cooked" flavor. I've had it on the stove for about a 1/2 hour and it's already respectable. I'm expecting good things with a little time for the flavors to "meld." Will definitely keep this recipe around, especially for quick-fix chili cravings.
This chili is awesome! My boyfriend and I have made it at least 5 times because we always get a craving for it. I've also made it in the crock pot and it turns out very well.
This chili was FABULOUS!!!! I made a couple of changes by using a cup of dark beer instead of the water, and for one of the cans of diced tomatoes I used a can of Rotel "chili fixins" diced tomatoes. Topped with some sour cream and cheese and atop white rice this was the best!
Excellent, quick chili recipe. I used 1 can of beef broth in place of the water, and crushed red pepper flakes instead of hot pepper sauce, and all kidney beans since that's what was in cupboard. Will definitely be my NEW chili recipe! Thanks for sharing.
It was sooo good! The best chili I have ever made. I modified it a little, replacing beer for the water and adding a little cinnamon, cocoa powder and red ground pepper. It was delicious!
I used this recipe as a base for the ingredients I had on hand, different tomato products and beans. I added a can of tomato paste - as it seemed a bit soupier than I like. A winner with the kids too!
I've made this multiple times. I almost always made a triple batch in my stock pot and freeze portions for lunches for next week or so. You can easily double the chili powder for more spice, or even puree a few jalapeno peppers with the tomato sauce when you add it.
This was horrible chili. Will not make again.
This turns out great! I tweak it a bit, though, because I think it turns out too soupy just the way it's written here. I add 1/2 of a sweet red pepper, chopped, and 1/2 of a bell pepper (whatever color I have on hand), chopped. I omit the water altogether. I drain the beans a bit and use black beans instead of pinto beans for color and a stronger flavor. Instead of fresh garlic, I use 3/8 tsp. garlic powder. I only use about 1 tsp. of sea salt. I also use 1 tsp. red pepper flakes in place of the hot pepper sauce. This is a great recipe for rainy weather! Thanks. =o)
Great chili with a few modifications. I substituted the can of regular diced tomatoes with a can of diced tomatoes with green chilis. Subtituted the pinto beans with a can of whole kernel corn. Also added a 6 oz can of "Hunt's Tomato Paste with Basil, Garlic, and Oregeno" since the original recipe was a little too soupy. This thickened it up nicely. Since I added the tomoato paste, I also added a few more shakes of chili powder (maybe an additional 3/4 tsp). I drained the kidney beans and rinsed them before adding to the pot. I used about 1/2 tbsp of salt (instead of 1 tbsp) and an overflowing tbsp (instead of 1 tbsp) of Frank's Red Hot sauce. This was the best chili I've ever had. Highly recommended.
love love love it! i only made a few changes. i used beef stock instead of water, a can of kidney beans instead of the pinto (what i had on hand), and 1/2 tbsp of hot pepper sauce instead of a full tbsp (i am not a spicy person!). it was perfect! spicy enough for my husband, yet not too crazy for me! thank you for my first chili recipe that i love! will definitely make again and again!
This si the best Chili I've ever made. I really is better the next day!
This was really tasty! I go to a community college for culinary classes and we had a soup practical today and we had to make chili and another soup of our choice. I did everything to the t, except I forgot about the pinto and kidney beans. So I split a can of cannelini beans in half since I was making minestrone as well. My teacher gave me a 93 saying it was thick, chunky, rich and meaty. Thanks so much for this recipe! I think I'll use this recipe forever!
We had this tonight. Had to add a few extras since we did not have exactly what was called for.
Good chili, except it was a little too sweet. Against my better judgement, I added the 2 TBS of sugar. It would have been better with about 2 tsp of sugar. I served it over Flamin' Hot Fritos, then put a scoop of mac n cheese on top with a dollop of sour cream. OMG it was GOOD. The Flamin' Hot Fritos took some of the sweet away. I also only used 1 can of beans, cause real Texans don't put beans in their chili and I'm still a Texan at heart!! I will use this recipe again and again for quick chili, but with less sugar.
Excellent recipe. I omitted the water and used dark beer following the advice of one of the reviews I read. My family LOVED this chili.
Very good chili. I usually don't review recipes when I mess with the ingredients, but my changes to this one were minimal. I omitted the 8 oz. can of sauce and instead added a 14.5 oz. can of stewed. My 3 cans of diced tomatoes were Fire Roasted, w/ green chilis, and w/ green pepper onion and celery. I couldn't see using an Italian style tomato in a chili recipe...but I'm sure it would have turned out fine anyway. I used 1-1/2 lbs. ground beef because that's all I had and I seasoned to taste, rather than with exact amounts. It turned out very well, though mine is probably a bit more watery than if I would have used the 8 oz. of tomato sauce. I cooked this on low for about an hour and a half to cook the tomatoes down. Thanks for sharing!
Muh. Easy but missing the depth of flavor associated with chili.
Perfect flavor!! I forgot to add the water and glad I did as the consistency was just the way I like it not to thick or thin. Thanks Pam great recipe!
Loved this recipe! Served with Mexican cornbread. I used 28 oz. of diced tomatoes and 1 can of Rotel instead. I also halved the hot sauce so my 2 year old could eat it.
I was not altogether impressed with this recipe. Admittedly, I altered it a bit to fit the ingredients that I had, but the alterations were minimal. I left out the hot pepper sauce, substituted garlic powder for the minced garlic, and used Mexican style stewed tomatoes instead of Italian-style since that was what I had available to me. When I first tasted it, it was a little too sweet, so I added a splash of white vinegar to balance it a bit. That helped, but when all was said and done, there was still some flavor present that made it taste a little odd. Others who ate it said they thought it tasted fine, but I wasn't satisfied with it and ended up getting rid of the leftovers because I knew I wouldn't eat it.
I changed it a little from what I had on hand. I used 2 cans of diced tomato, 1 (4oz) can chopped green chili's, omited the water and added a can of chili beans. Eveything else was the same as recipe. It was really good
This chili is absolutely delicious. We had to substitute a can of tomato paste for the tomato sauce, but we didn't change anything else. We will definitely make this again! Thanks for a great recipe, Pam!
The first time I made this, I followed the recipe exactly, and it was pretty good. My boyfriend (a Texan) and I both enjoyed it, and it truly did get better every day. The second time, I only made one change- added some bacon (about 5 slices) and substituted some of the beef for mild italian sausage. This time, it turned out very soupy, I had to cook it way longer than suggested to thicken the sauce. And it was so incredibly spicy that I took one tiny taste and my mouth was burning the rest of the night! I tried to dilute the spice by adding a little sugar, and some flour to thicken it up and battle the spice, but by the time I added enough brown sugar and flour to make the spice bearable and get the right consistency, it had become too sweet. I'm not sure if it was because I used a different brand of hot pepper sauce that was too overpowering, or if using the sausage instead of beef was too much. I'll probably start looking for a different chili recipe, because although it was very good the first time I made it, the second time I was pretty disappointed. Too soupy, too many tomatoes (I prefer beefier chili to chili that's heavy on veggies), and too spicy. Tip: I fried the bacon in a sautee pan, and removed the bacon but left the grease in the pan. Then I sautted the onion and garlic in the bacon grease, instead of in with the beef. This gave the onion and garlic and AMAZING flavor, I almost wanted to eat them plain instead of adding them to the chili!
I would make this again. Didn't add the sugar, though.
I've used this recipe for two years. It is delicious. Way Easy. The only tweak I've made is I use red beans, in place of kidney and pinto beans.
This was VERY EASY to make. I am not a fan of cooking so this was great for me. The only thing that I would change would be the amount of salt; maybe only use half of what is called for; it was way to salty for my taste. Other than that, it was delicious!
Very good and quick! I followed the recipe to a T except that I rinsed both beans and used chicken broth instead of water! Yum!!
This was really, really delicious. It was extremely easy to make. My husband loved it along with some homemade corn bread I made. Really Great recipe!
This is one fantastic chili. I have made it several times and I am never dissappointed. The thing is that I added a little extra garlic.
This was wonderful chili and it will definitely be made again in this house. I made just a few changes but I think it would have been fine as it is. I used beef broth in place of the water, i didn't add the cumin because i didn't have any, i used 2 cans of each of the beans and I added a small can of green chiles. It was SO delicious. If it is better the second day I can't imagine how good it is going to be tomorrow. Thanks Pam.
AWESOME!! I was told this was "outstanding". I only made a few minor adjustments - only used half the beans and I used diced tomatoes with chili flavoring rather than Italian seasoning. I also let it simmer for about 2 hours rather than 30 min. Thanks for this awesome, easy, chili!!!!!
Really quick and tastes better than a lot of chili recipes that take forever. I always serve my chili over rice, and my husband's over sweet cornbread, with sour cream and cheddar cheese on top.
My family had this last night, and everyone loved it! It's quick and easy to make. We topped it with grated cheese and chrushed some chips on top. It has a great flavor. I was surprised my kids would like it with all the tomatoes in the recipe, but they really add a lot of flavor. I was also very surprised we had any left over, but the leftovers won't last for long!
This was a decent chili, but it didn't wow me. I made it exactly as written. The "hot pepper sauce" I used was original Tabasco Sauce. I did notice an inconsistency with one ingredient: "Italian-style diced tomatoes" (e.g., tomatoes with a few herbs) in the ingredient list, became "diced tomatoes with chili peppers" (e.g., Ro-Tel). I used the former. Also, it didn't say whether to rinse and/or drain the beans, so I didn't. The chili came out a little soupy to my taste, and the sugar added a sweetness not often seen in chili. It was nice enough, and I ate it all over about 4 days, but it just didn't stand out among chilis I've tried.
Made this for our company Christmas dinner pot luck. Put it in a crock pot and let it cook until the party. Made it as is. Was very good. Thank you for the recipe.
I have a picky husband, and a 9 year old daughter who hates chili and both of them loved this chili! Our whole family loved it! My daughter asked me to make it again! I tried to stick to the original recipe but didn't have everything on hand so I had to make some changes; I used cubed chicken breast instead of ground beef, only about 1/2 of a red onion instead of 1 onion, replaced the Italian-style diced tomatoes with diced tomatoes with roasted red peppers, and a can of black beans replaced the pinto (I really need to go shopping!). I also left out the salt and really did not miss it. I left out the black pepper cause I don't really like it. Everything else I did according to the recipe. It was so very yummy!!!
Very fast recipe to put together and it tasted great. I made a few changes, such as adding dried oregano, hot paprika and a pinch of cayenne. I omitted the salt - WAY too much sodium. I used a bottle of beer instead of the water, and let it simmer for 30 minutes before adding the beans (plus some chopped green pepper). I let it simmer another 30 minutes, and served it with grated cheddar and a dollop of sour cream on top.
This is a good chili. Next time I will use all kidney beans, and ease up on the spice some
This came out great! It made a ton and was good for leftovers. My only change was to use onion powder instead of diced onion.
I really love this recipe. It is a good place to start. From here you can get a little creative and start making up your oWn take. Wonderful!
I used some jalapeno juice instead of the hot sauce, but otherwise, this is great chili! This is my base recipe from now on.
Delicious. Fastest, easiest chili. I used the full T of cumin and about 1 1/3 or 1 1/2 T. Chili powder. Hot pepper sauce for your own bowl as desired. Served with yogurt or sour cream, chopped green pepper and onion and shredded cheddar.
This is a fabulous recipe for chili! Not only is it quick, it's also easy. I do, however add 2 cans of kidney and 2 cans of pinto beans. Rinse them well. Add also a green pepper to the onions when cooking. Gives a little more "meaty-ness" to it. Also, to give it a little more smoky flavor, I do my ground beef on our charcoal grill. Just adds the little something to the flavor. All in all, I'd say amazing recipe! Thanks so much for sharing!
Very good recipe. I Really enjoyed it. In my case, I added 1/2 a green pepper and 1/2 a red pepper, half the salt and no sugar.
Needs more beans.
My husband and I have been looking for an easy chili recipe. This is fantastic!! Thank you.
Excellent! I used ground turkey, additional garlic & both pinto & black beans. Delish!!!
This recipe is great in taste as well as simplicity. I would recommend using the diced tomatoes with no salt added because I didn't and somehow it turned out too salty for us, I think 1 tablespoon of salt might be too much. I will try to cut down next time now that I know what to expect. You can always add salt but it is extremely difficult to reduce it once its in it. I did increase the pepper sauce due to personal preference and added a little more cumin, chili powder and a small dash of oregano.
This was so easy to make and was delish! I changed the diced tomatoes to rotel diced tomatoes with chiles.. 14 oz size.. and omitted the hot pepper sauce.. and it was perfect!
Great standard recipe. I have been making this with fake veggie meat (yves mexican flavored, it's 3/4 pound per pack) and have been using tomato paste instead of tomato sauce since as some people said, it's too liquidy. I don't have this problem with the paste. Also I found that if you put the beans in undrained, then don't add salt, it's too much.
This is my husband's favorite chili recipe. I made very slight changes which are: Instead of Italian-style diced tomatoes, I use Chili-style diced tomatoes (usually find this at WalMart). I use 2 cups of water instead of 1. I increase the chili powder & ground cumin by 1 teaspoon each. Instead of simmering on the stove, I put everything in the crockpot and cook on low heat for 6 - 8 hours. Makes the house smell wonderful and the flavors have that "next day" taste which I love from soups, stews & chili.
We loved how quick & easy this recipe was, the only problem was the sweetness. In our opinions chili should not be sweet. We kept saying over and over again this is so good EXECPT for the sugar. We've made it muplitple times since then only without the sugar..... YUM!!!
EXCELLENT QUICK AND EASY. WHEN YOU DRAIN THE MEAT USE THAT TO SAUTE THE GARLIC AND ONIONS. I DRAINED THE KIDNEY BEANS AND PINTO BEANS BEFORE ADDING TO THE POT. DRAIN THE TOMATOES TOO BUT SAVE IT INCASE THE CHILLI GETS TO THICK THEN YOU CAN ADD SOME OF THE DRAINED TOMATO INSTEAD OF JUST WATER. FANTASTIC, SIMPLE, QUICK RECIPE AND IT TASTES GREAT. IT WAS NOT A HIT...IT WAS A HOME RUN.
Really good, first time making chili...my boyfriend loved it! Used ground turkey instead of beef and added hot sauce to taste. I served it with cornbread.
This was an excellent recipe. We omitted the hot sauce because children we eating too, but it was awesome with AND without! We made a couple of 'errors' with too little ground beef, too many beans...but it was fantastic besides the chefs mistakes...lol
Best chili I've had in a LONG time! I halved the recipe and it seems overly beefy for my taste - next time I will still cut it in half but keep both cans of beans. Subbed cayenne for hot sauce and tomato paste for tomato sauce (didn't have any). Cut the water back to 2T to avoid soupiness (putting it into bread bowls) - perfecto!
This was one of the best chilis I have ever made. I turned this into chili mac and we raved over this simple but delicious dish. I scaled this down to half, used ground chuck and cooked the onion and garlic right in as I browned the beef. I had to use what I had on hand but this recipe is so versatile that it still turned out so tasty. I used Texas sweet onion, Del Fuerte mexican tomato sauce, half a can of roma tomato paste instead of Italian style diced tomatoes, a can of stewed tomatoes, 1 can of Bush's chili beans, a splash of white vinegar,a hefty pinch of cocoa powder, and replaced the water with beef broth because I had it open in the fridge. I forgot to add the hot pepper sauce, but that may have been a plus considering hubs no longer has his cast iron stomach.
Awesome! Quick to fix on a cold night.
Very easy and very good. For the hot sauce, I used a couple tablespoons of my favorite taco sauce.
I've made this twice now and it is VERY good. Quick and easy with fantastic results. I was somewhat confused with the ingredient list: it calls for 2 cans of Italian-style diced tomatoes, but then the directions refer to tomatoes with chili peppers. I used 3 cans regular diced tomatoes (undrained) and then one 4oz. can (drained) diced chilies. I also used all kidney beans and reduced the salt to 2 tsp. and the hot pepper sauce to 1 tsp. (I'm a weakling when it comes to spice) Delicious!
This is by far the best chili I have tasted!
Very good. I used ground turkey (dieting) and maybe half the salt. I left out the hot sauce because I'm a wimp with spices. It was great. The hubby who loves heat, added hot sauce to his bowl at the end. I liked the hint of the sweetness. Highly recommend the recipe.
This chili recipe was very tasty...the best I've tried. I substituted 1 lb ground beef and 1 large leftover prime rib (cubed), halved the amount of onion, left out the hot sauce (for my daughter's sake), and used 1 C dark beer instead of water. I also let it simmer uncovered for about 2 hours as it seemed a little watered down. The next time I make this recipe, I'll add one can of black beens in addition to the kidneys and pintos that the recipe calls for. I'd recommend this recipe to anyone who likes a hearty, classic-falvored chili.
I was skeptical of any chili that didn't have to cook all day, but this was excellent!
Great chili recipe
Turned out well, but with some alterations: I used a slowcooker, and let it cook a good 20 hours. This allowed it to thicken up. I used hard cider in place of the water and added a few sprinkles of ground cloves. Next time I'll use only kidney beans, I like the firmer texture of the kidney beans more than the pintos. Also I'll use tomato paste rather than sauce to help with the overall consistency. Still I give this chili excellent marks for the blend of flavors, not too spicy, just sweet enough.
This is my go-to recipe anytime we need chili. To add more color and crunch, I add one chopped green bell pepper and one cup of frozen corn. We love this served with a nice piece of corn bread.
This is the best Chili we have ever eat and to add to it would only take away the tast. To me Miss or Mrs Pam Smith know's what she's doing
GREAT way to make quick chili! I substitute chicken broth for water and add a few extra spices such as chili powder and chipotle and double the cumin and pepper and hot sauce - pretty much throw in whatever spices smell like they will taste good in the chili. I've also made it with turkey instead of beef and it was TASTY!! Have made this stuff quite a few times this year and everyone is always requesting seconds...and thirds.
Great recipe! Thanks for sharing!
Easy!
This chili was wonderful, easy to make for a large crowd and inexpensive. Thanks for an awesome recipe.
THIS IS MY FAVORITE CHILI RECIPE... I ADD ONE CAN OF CORN TO IT AS WELL... YUMMO!
Very Very easy and hearty. I leave out most of the water to make it thicker, and use 2 cans of kidney beans. You can make it hot or mild - great w/ sour cream and cheese!
This is excellent! I used a 28 oz can of diced tomatoes, one small can of tomato paste and one small can of tomato sauce and I omitted the chili powder because I have little ones. It turned out excellent. This is a super easy, delicious meal.
I loved this chili. This is easy to make, quick to make and great to eat. I can't wait to eat some more.
I thought it was delicious! Thank you. After I made it I transfered it to a crockpot and brought it to a baseball consession stand and everyone loved it! As someone else said, it was even better the next day! Thanks again!
I make this all the time, my family loves it. I only use one pound of meat.
In the first chili cook-off 11/04, my husband won with this recipe, but subbed dark beer for water. I made Fusion Chili (Can you figure Quick Chili I beats out the more creative Fusion Chili?) In next chili-cookoff, husband stood by Quick Chili 1, But I tried Chili II by Cathie, adding fresh chilantro and bit more chili powder and about 2 TBL cumin. I won.
Darn good chili!! Quick & easy just what i was looking for.Thank you :))
This one of the best things to eat on a cold day. The other thing is tomato soup with grilled cheese sandwiches.
I brought it into work and people who don't even eat chili loved it and asked for more next week
This is a great basic chili recipe. Sometimes I use half ground turkey and half ground beef. I also add diced red and green bell pepper. I use the petite-cut canned tomatoes because I don't like big chunks of tomatoes. I start with half the amount of chili powder because some family members can't handle the spice. I serve it with sour cream and shredded cheddar cheese on the side. Yummy!
This is the first time I've made chili and I think I did a pretty good job thanks to this recipe! I couldn't find the Italian-Style tomatoes so I used the Zesty Chili Style and just didn't add water. This is really good considering how quick and easy it is. Thank you!
This was delicious!! I used beef broth instead of the water and a can of Rotel instead of the diced tomatoes. Everyone thought it was great!
If you need a quick chili, use this one. This was the best ground beef chili I ever made or ate. I don't usually like chili made with ground beef - never considered it the real thing! This is quick and flavorful. Ignore the review that says it's terrible! I'm throwing out all my other quick chili recipes and only going with this one.
What a simple recipe! I made it exactly as listed with the exception of adding some green pepper and omitting the hot pepper sauce as my husband and I don't particularly like spicy chili. I made this for a party we threw recently and it was a big hit with everyone there! This was the first chili recipe I had ever attempted and we just love it.
Such a great chili receipe! Easy to follow and tastes delicious! I thought it was a little soupier than I would've liked, next time I'll lessen the water or add some tomato paste. Also, I used red pepper flakes instead of hot sauce and made mine pretty spicy. Great sunday football watching meal!
GREAT recipe. Super easy- throw it together an hour before dinnertime and it's ready to go. Tastes as good as some of those 'all-day' chili's I've been a slave to the kitchen for. Dress it up as you like- add a little extra kick with some cheyanne pepper, or make a little 'fixin's' bar for company with cheese, chips, green onions, sour cream and jalapenos. Well liked by all.
This recipe is easy to work with. We didn't need eight servings. I made some adjustments.(one pound ground beef,two cans diced tomato,(one chili ready,one regular).Reduced the spices based on the recipe portions.Used one onion and three garlic cloves.For the water,kept it at one cup,but used 1/2 water and 1/2 beer. Added green peppers and corn. Can't wait to make the full recipe next time.
A+++++ I have made this twice and it is awesome. Both times I put it in my crock pot in the morning and we had it for supper that night. Even though I put it in the crock pot I still browned and drained the meat first. The first time I made it there was a very slight sweet taste to it. It wasn't bad but we are just not used to a sweet taste in our chili so the next time I left out the sugar and it was perfect. This chili is not spicy so it is perfect for the kids, we adults add cayenne pepper or red pepper flakes to our bowls to spice it up a little more. The only other thing I did was adding flour to make it a little thicker. I took out a cup of the broth and mixed it with flour to make a paste and let it simmer. We will be making this often.
I LOVE this chili! Very quick and easy to make, and the flavor is great...I do add a bit more hot pepper sauce (I use Frank's Red Hot) because my husband and I like spicy food. I also add a few packets of Taco Bell mild sauce (my grandmother's "secret" chili ingredient haha)
Can't go wrong with this chili! Easy to make, even for a college student! I've made it on several different occasions, and it is always a huge hit. It even won a taste test between four other chili's at a friend's chili event. It's great without any changes or subs, but it's very easy to change to suit your personal taste as well. I like a sweeter chili, so I add ketchup. For the crowd that likes it spicy, I substitute cans of Rotel for one can of tomatoes. There's really no way that this chili can taste bad!
Loved this chili! It was very easy and cheap to make. I used 4 fresh tomatoes and 1 can because I didn't have tomato sauce or canned tomatoes, it was a perfect ratio. I think the fresh tomatoes add to the texture too. I added just a little flour in the meat (like a roux) to thicken it up. Delicious!
This was easy and delicious. I needed something with few ingredients, but yummy and this was it.
This is a delicious chili recipe!! My daughters came back for seconds and they have never done that with chili before - you have to try this recipe!
My husband requests this chili all the time and it's an easy go-to when sports are on or if we have unexpected company. I usually try to have most the items on hand but it can be altered very easily and still be great! I've made it with ground beef, ground turkey, and chicken breast. Sometimes I add just a tad more heat (hot sauce) depending on the company. It's also great to freeze in freezer bags for individual servings. My Marine son had it when he was home on leave last year and raved about it. He's a picky eater so I consider it a winning recipe!
