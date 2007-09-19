Quick Chili

The first time I made this, I followed the recipe exactly, and it was pretty good. My boyfriend (a Texan) and I both enjoyed it, and it truly did get better every day. The second time, I only made one change- added some bacon (about 5 slices) and substituted some of the beef for mild italian sausage. This time, it turned out very soupy, I had to cook it way longer than suggested to thicken the sauce. And it was so incredibly spicy that I took one tiny taste and my mouth was burning the rest of the night! I tried to dilute the spice by adding a little sugar, and some flour to thicken it up and battle the spice, but by the time I added enough brown sugar and flour to make the spice bearable and get the right consistency, it had become too sweet. I'm not sure if it was because I used a different brand of hot pepper sauce that was too overpowering, or if using the sausage instead of beef was too much. I'll probably start looking for a different chili recipe, because although it was very good the first time I made it, the second time I was pretty disappointed. Too soupy, too many tomatoes (I prefer beefier chili to chili that's heavy on veggies), and too spicy. Tip: I fried the bacon in a sautee pan, and removed the bacon but left the grease in the pan. Then I sautted the onion and garlic in the bacon grease, instead of in with the beef. This gave the onion and garlic and AMAZING flavor, I almost wanted to eat them plain instead of adding them to the chili!