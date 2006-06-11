Potato Soup IV
This cheesy recipe is great for any type of weather and any type of meal. It is great as a leftover, if there is any left over. Garnish with cheese, bacon bits, croutons, or even add broccoli to the recipe for a different twist.
WOW!!! With a little doctoring this soup is out of this world. By far the best soup I've ever eaten. I added 1 Tbsp of extra finely chopped garlic, an extra cup of potato, doubled the onion and pepper, and added 1/4 cup thinly sliced carrot. It was delicious!!!Read More
I am rating this recipe based solely on the content--I made it exactly as written. It is an excellent base recipe, but a little bland without some additions. I did garnish with real bacon bits before serving. Next time, I will add some more seasoning components: bacon in the soup, green onion, and maybe some garlic. A really good start to what could be a 5 star knockout recipe!Read More
I would suggest making this a day ahead of time. It tastes better after all the flavors have set in. I added dill and skipped the cheese. When I serve it, I sprinkle cheese and some bacon bits on top. Great recipe that can be made many different ways!!!
What a terrific recipe! I was searching for one that did not use potato flakes or cream soups to thicken, and this one was just right. I made very minor variations, like adding a little parsley and extra salt for flavor, and adding some grated carrots. I also used Yukon Gold instead of red potatoes and skipped the cheese, since I made it to accompany a main course. Yum...even the children enjoyed it!
GOOD SOUP!!!!! SOUPERB! I followed the directions with some minor changes: I used turkey broth instead of chicken broth. When the potatoes were tender, I used a potato masher and slighty mashed some of the potatoes the make the soup thicken, and omitted the cornstarch. I added leftover turkey pieces, and various herbs and spices like paprika, basil, garlic, salt, and pepper. I don't like cheese in my soup and I thought 2 cups of cheese was a little much anyways, so instead I just sprinkled some cheese on the top when I dished the soup up in individual bowls. It was a great change from my usual "leftover turkey from thanksgiving soup", and a delicious way to use up leftover potatoes and turkey! Thanks for the recipe, it's a keeper!
This is my daughter's favorite meal of all time. My only modifications are to use colby-jack cheese instead of cheddar, because that's what we usually have on hand, and to add about three tbsp of crumbled bacon when I add the potatoes, so the flavor cooks in. I do use Kitchen Basics gluten-free broth, since we are gluten-intolerant and this way I can be sure it's safe. But this is hands-down the best recipe I have found for potato soup.
This was a real easy recipe. I mashed the potatoes up some once they were cooked and instead of using salt and pepper, I used a hickory smoke/pork chop season mix for a little flavor. Very good!
This was wonderful. I have family that can not have wheat or gluten and I can make this with butter and keep it gluten free. I added ham and carrots for a change. Very good!!!!
Great recipe...Didn't take long to make and tasted great. I made it on a cool fall day and it hit the spot. Thanks
GREAT!!
Very good base soup. I added cabbage, rosemary, and smoke flavoring. Instead of adding cheese while cooking, I garnished with it. Very good!
Great recipe. I added 1 1/2 cup steamed and pureed cauliflower halfway through simmering potatoes, otherwise followed directions as given. The soup turned out great, I will use this recipe again and know I will find new ways to add to it yet retain this very satisfying and flavorful soup.
Really simple & solid recipe. I agree with others that you can cut down the cheese and doctor with garlic or other things. I believe any potato type would work. Thank you!
I came to this recipe w/ high hopes, since I love a good potato soup, & this one seemed low-fat & used healthier & more natural chicken broth for flavoring. I must have done something wrong because this came out too thin. Perhaps I can give it another go w/ some modifications (i.e., mashing some or all of the potatoes & using less milk and/or broth).
My kids and grandkids loved it. I added more potatoes and used corn starch for thickening. Topped each bowl with a little cheese and celery salt. The left overs were gone in a day.
Just made this soup. It was very easy and good. I will make this again!!! Next time I will add a few different seasonings.
Easy and healthy! Taste great too!
My family loved this soup! I followed the directions for the most part. I didn't have any onions so I used Ms. Dash's Original Seasoning Blend (salt free) ~ approx 1 Tbsp, Black coarse pepper ~ approx 1 Tbsp, Sea salt ~ approx 1 tsp; Chicken Roasted Bouillon (paste) ~ approx 1 Tbsp. I mixed that with the 4 cups of chicken broth; potatoes; celery; and chopped carrots. Cooked on medium till soft, not mushy. Then added the milk; corn starch; water; and cheese. Stirred till all melted together and thickened. Then turned it to warm for about 5-10 minutes and served. I put a bit more shredded cheese on each serving when I gave it to my family! OMG ~ they all raved! This one was a definite winner! They want me to make it again ~ YAY!!
This recipe satisfied my Potato Soup craving and then some! Easy to make, I mashed the potatoes a bit while slowly adding the milk; It made for a very creamy and delicious soup. Leftovers plentiful and tasted just as good as the first night.
Delicious. Thanks for an easy, delicious recipe.
this is a great, basic potato soup recipe. next time, i think i'll make it with leeks instead of regular onions, or maybe even shallots. i like making it with red potatoes and leaving the skins on as well. what i DID do this time around is drop about 1T of cajun seasoning in it to give it a kick and the next day, upon re-heating it for my lunch, it was soooo wonderful. thanks again!
This was a very easy, very satisfying recipe. I added personal touches.... 2 cups veggie broth, 2 cups chicken, cause thats what i had on hand. Added bacon pieces, garlic, celery flakes, extra pepper, and season all type. Used a little less milk and cheese than called for. Mashed the potatos some. Very good on a cold day.
this is a wonderful Potato Soup. I also added crumbled bacon and a shredded carrot. I had a partial can of evaporated milk leftover from holiday baking and used it for part of the milk. Will definitely be making this again.
