Potato Soup IV

This cheesy recipe is great for any type of weather and any type of meal. It is great as a leftover, if there is any left over. Garnish with cheese, bacon bits, croutons, or even add broccoli to the recipe for a different twist.

By Tonya Jacobs

7
7 to 8 servings
7
  • In large saucepan, heat butter or margarine over medium heat. Add celery and onions; cook and stir until tender.

  • Add potatoes and broth, and simmer until tender.

  • Stir in milk, and season with salt and pepper. Dissolve cornstarch in 1/4 cup water, and slowly stir into soup. Bring to a boil for 1 minute, and then turn heat to medium-low. Stir in 2 cups cheese, and continue stirring until it melts. Serve.

389 calories; protein 19.4g; carbohydrates 33.5g; fat 19.8g; cholesterol 52.5mg; sodium 1282.8mg. Full Nutrition
