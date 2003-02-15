Cream of Potato Soup I

A favorite soup for my family and friends. Garnish with chives.

By Karen Wood

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a stock pot, saute onion in butter until yellow and soft. Add chicken stock, carrots, celery tops and potatoes. Stir in salt and white pepper. Bring to a boil and then reduce heat and cook until vegetables are tender enough to easily pierce with a fork.

  • Remove carrots and celery tops and discard. Add evaporated milk and heat through.

  • Using a food processor or blender, puree soup in small batches. Return to stock pot and keep over low heat until ready to serve, making sure soup does not scorch if not serving immediately. Garnish with chives and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 11.3g; carbohydrates 32.4g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 13.7mg; sodium 1204.7mg. Full Nutrition
