Cream of Potato Soup I
A favorite soup for my family and friends. Garnish with chives.
When this was made, I substituted cream of celery soup for the celery tops, and added a delicious flavor. Very creamy. I also added 1/2 cup of cheese. This was very good.Read More
I really didnt cate for this. Bland and Not creamy. Too much work to puree soup when you can make it creamy from the get go. Who really wants to drag out the food processor for soup if you dont have to.Read More
This is great to freeze and eat it on a rainy day.
This is a tasty soup. It was a bit on the thin side so I added some flour in the blender before pureeing. I also threw in a cup of shredded sharp cheddar cheese, which was good. I like having chunks in my potato soup so next time I think I'll puree only half the soup and maybe throw in some cooked corn and sliced celery too.
Nice soup. As was said above, adding a little bit of flour will make creamier. As a novice, I added too much, though, and had to add some water. I wouldn't add more than 1/4 cup of flour to the puree, if that.
A great tasting soup. I added sweetened condensed milk and it added a unique flavor. Had friends over and they wanted the recipe.
Yummy and delicous. A tad bit too bland for my tastes, however, but hubby loved it. Next time I make it I will add a few pieces of bacon and maybe use half and half cream instead of evaporated milk to make it a bit thicker. Overall though, I would recommend this soup to any creamy soup lover. YUMMY! :)
I made some for myself and some coworkers and they loved it. I added some bacon to top it off and it was wonderful =)
I was craving a creamy veggie like soup after having really great ones made in Irish farmhouses just for me. -sigh- My parents were sick so I cooked it up and they hardly left me a bowl.
This is an excellent creamy potato soup. Instead of discarding the carrots we removed them for the blending and then added them back for serving.
It came out wonderful...perfect for this cold winter evening. I only thing I changed was omitting the salt because the chicken broth I used had way too much salt in it and I even had to dilute that.
Haven't tried it yet, but it was my mom's recipe, I am so glad to have found it. Thank you. I know it will be great.
This soup is really tasty. I made it for a sick friend, and her 11-year old daughter loved it. My 11-year old loves it, too. Thank you!!
Not hard to make at all and well worth the bit of time it takes. My family really enjoys this soup. Thanks, Karen, for sharing the recipe with us!
Delicious !!! definitely a keeper :)
Perfect we loved it
I decided to add cream of celery soup like someone else mentioned and it worked out really well. I also added some sour cream, shredded cheese, crumbled bacon, and velveeta cheese. I wanted more of a baked potato soup. Turned out really well. Definitely make it again!
This was not bad. I stuck to the recipe but it didn't have the body I was hoping for. I added in rosemary sprigs and smashed some of the boiled carrot, then simmered for a little bit longer. I also added salt and Velveeta ( I'm normally opposed to both) but it served it's purpose for an ill friend, he liked it! Thank you for sharing!
