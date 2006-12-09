Hamburger Vegetable Soup

1 of 670

Rating: 5 stars After reading most of the reviews I thought I'd share my experience in hopes that someone may be encouraged to try this truly delicious, easy and satisfying meal. First of all, try to follow the directions as they are. If you wander off the recipe you might get a stew, onion soup, or bland goulash. I followed the recipe to the "T" except for the frozen veggies; I used fresh. I must say I was a bit hesitant about using onion soup mix along with 1 onion; I feared a tummy ache all night...oh no' I slept very cozy and satisfied. I baked soft rolls to complete this dinner. My husband did prefer it a little spicier as in "hot" but my son LOVED it. Which is what many reviewers' children also say. Do not fear the onion...and by the way, this IS a soup and a very hearty one at that. Excellent recipe! Helpful (387)

Rating: 5 stars My two year old daughter loves it and I like it alot. Here is a quick way to save left overs for later. We use the flexable muffin bake ware to freeze them in. Then just pop them out put themm i a freezer bag. Take 2 out put them in the microwave on high for about 3 min. its ready to eat. Helpful (238)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this twice and both times it was great. I use group sirloin and whole wheat pasta. I have read a lot of reviews that comments on using 1 package of onion soup mix, or it they have used 2 it was "too much". I hope that everyone realizes that the recipe calls for 1 package (1 ounce). When I purchase dry onion soup mix, it comes in 2-2 1/2 ounce packages. So some people may be putting in 5 ounces versus 2 ounces. Just wanted to make note of this. Be sure to read the package. Thanks Marge for an easy, filling and healthy recipe! Helpful (214)

Rating: 5 stars This soup is great. However after trying it both ways, we prefer beef broth instead of the chicken broth. Helpful (104)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this a couple of times now, & find that we are increasing each batch as it just seems to get better & better. We also add 5 or 6 garlic cloves to the ground beef before sauteeing & this has become a real "keeper" at our house! Helpful (59)

Rating: 4 stars Followed the recipe to a T, even though I was apprehensive about using chicken broth in a beef soup. Glad I did as it had a pleasant taste. As I was cooking this I thought it might have too much water until I added the macaroni and of course it used up some of the liquid (I like a thick soup). Once the macaroni was cooked it was the perfect consistency. Could perhaps use a touch more seasoning of some sort, but overall a good stick to your ribs soup. Will make this again. Update: I adapted this recipe for the slow cooker...I used 4 cans of chicken broth and no water. Added a can of niblet corn with the juice. Added a small can of V8 and 2 packets of low salt beef bouillon. Everything else was the same, except for I did not add the macaroni until the end (boiled separate and added to soup so it wouldn't take up all the liquid). It tasted really good. I still like the original recipe because it's quicker but if you want to use your slow cooker it works good for that too. The only thing about my slow cooker method is that next time I think I will add some water as the macaroni still sucked up the broth even though I added it at the end. Helpful (58)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great recipe! I took other reviewers' advice and only added one envelope of onion soup. I ADDED a can of kidney beans, a tablespoon of Italian seasoning and a few shakes of garlic powder. This recipe will feed a lot more than four people. We have eaten it for dinner (twice) and now it's on my desk for lunch! This is a keeper!! Helpful (31)

Rating: 4 stars I don't make reviews often but felt this recipe needed one. It's a perfect remedy for a sore throat. I halved the recipe added some fresh garlic(not for taste but for antibiotic properties)and used vegetarian meat crumbles...Fantastic! Follow the recipe! Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars This was so delicious! I was a little weary at first with all the onions but the longer it simmers the better it gets! I didn't have tomato sauce so I used tomato soup and it was still yummy! Helpful (23)