Oxtail Soup II

This recipe is used in Sri Lanka -- it's a little similar to a Mexican-style beef soup. Eat this soup with bread and butter.

Recipe by Sonya Rutnam

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large stock pot add oxtail, beef, potatoes, onion, tomatoes, celery, carrots, cabbage and cucumbers. Fill stock pot with water until all ingredients are covered.

  • Stir in bouillon cubes and season with pepper. Cook over medium heat until vegetables are tender and beef is cooked through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
908 calories; protein 66.1g; carbohydrates 78.2g; fat 38g; cholesterol 201mg; sodium 1261.3mg. Full Nutrition
