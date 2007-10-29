Favorite Lentil Soup

Lentil soup is a favorite in the Middle East. It is often the first dish used to break the day of fasting during Ramadan. My husband loves it anytime of year, especially on cold days. Serve with grissini, or garlic croutons. Can be reheated, but may need to be thinned with heavy cream or water. Garnish with fresh parsley.
This soup is really yummy. The only change I made was to add a bit of chopped jalapeno peppers for a wee bit of zing. TO SOLA, who rated on 7 Aug 05: YOU CHANGED ABOUT 99% OF THE INGREDIENTS AND THEN SAID IT WASN'T SOMETHING YOU WANT TO EAT OVER A FEW DAYS...AND YOU GAVE IT 4 STARS. ---> For crying out loud, if you change just about every ingredient in the entire recipe, DO THE DECENT THING AND DON'T RATE IT DOWN!! I couldn't believe you did that when I read the reviews. Geez!!
It's not necessary to use a pressure cooker - I used a pyrex 4 quart pot and heavy lid. I recommend using 1 tbs of cumin and 1 tsp of pepper. The final appearance leaves a bit to be desired and might benefit by the addition of some chopped red peppers added along with the parsley just before serving.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/11/2001
This is now my favorite soup recipe. It's great for lunch on cold winter days. I don't use a pressure cooker just a regular soup pot, I also use a little extra cumin and garlic. After a day in the fridge I also find that I need to add more water as it tends to get quite thick. All in all, very tasty and filling.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
03/10/2001
This was really good. I chopped up a few tomatoes and added them at the end. I also didn't use onion soup mix because I was too lazy to go to the store and get it. It was still great. I'll definitely make it again.
I won't rate because I made quite a few changes. First of all, I sauteed the onions with paprika and a crushed garlic clove in olive oil. After 10 minutes, I added them to the lentils and covered with water in a normal saucepan. I checked often to add more water, and simmered 15 minutes on low/med heat. Then I added the onion mix with 1 1/2 cup of water, & simmered 10 mn. I served with toasted bread and cubed cheddar. I didn't put any lemon.
This was good, but the onion soup mix made it way too salty for me! My teens liked the fact that they didn't have to add salt to their serving! I added a chopped carrot, and garnished this with salad burnette. Next time, I'll have to make my own onion soup mix, and leave out the salt for my liking this!
I was scaling this recipe down to 2 servings, so I didn't see any point in opening a whole thing of dry onion soup mix just to use a 1/4 of it. Instead, I cooked the lentils in vegetable broth. I left out the olive oil and used some leftover green onion (again, didn't want to use 1/4 of a regular onion) that I threw in at the end of the cook time. My red lentils soaked up the broth within 20 minutes (didn't use a pressure cooker), so I added 1/4 cup water and 1/4 cup skim milk when I added the lemon juice. I used 1/2 tbsp of dried parsley and went a bit heavier on the black pepper. Overall, this was a pretty quick lunch. Not something I'd want to eat over a few days, but as a one time midday meal, it was good (and healthy!).
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
07/02/2004
My soup didn't come out so well. It was really really thick. In fact I think I made lentil hummus. Can anyone tell me what might have gone wrong? The flavor was good my it just was not soupy.
Really good, really easy to make. I didn't need a pressure cooker either. I added cayenne instead of black pepper and cilantro instead of parsley, and I added the cilantro at the same time as the onion soup mix.
Very good flavour but was extremely thick. I browned the onions in oil first and covered lentils with 4 cups of water in pressure cooker. Added 2 cups broth in stock pot but still too thick to call it soup. I'll probably look for a different recipe next time I want lentil soup
this was so tasty! i cooked this on my stove top since i don't own a pressure cooker.. i made a few modifications as i wanted to add some veggies to this dish.. i sauteed the onion and added some chopped garlic.. stirred in the lentils and 3x the amount of my homemade bone broth.. also threw in some chopped baby carrots.. i tripled the cumin as LEO_CARLING did.. i used Onion Soup Mix on this site for the packaged stuff so i added everything in but the salt and bouillon (i've read adding salt in the beginning can keep legumes/beans from softening).. brought it to a boil then simmered for 10 minutes.. i then added the bouillon, salt, and some chopped mexican squash.. cooked until the squash was tender and then stirred in some spinach to wilt.. i didn't think the lemon was necessary but i included it to help with the iron absorption (another thing i read online).. didn't have parsley so i left that out.. this could easily be made vegetarian by substituting beef bouillon in the Onion Soup Mix recipe with veggie bouillon.. ty so much for the recipe!
