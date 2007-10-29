Favorite Lentil Soup

this was so tasty! i cooked this on my stove top since i don't own a pressure cooker.. i made a few modifications as i wanted to add some veggies to this dish.. i sauteed the onion and added some chopped garlic.. stirred in the lentils and 3x the amount of my homemade bone broth.. also threw in some chopped baby carrots.. i tripled the cumin as LEO_CARLING did.. i used Onion Soup Mix on this site for the packaged stuff so i added everything in but the salt and bouillon (i've read adding salt in the beginning can keep legumes/beans from softening).. brought it to a boil then simmered for 10 minutes.. i then added the bouillon, salt, and some chopped mexican squash.. cooked until the squash was tender and then stirred in some spinach to wilt.. i didn't think the lemon was necessary but i included it to help with the iron absorption (another thing i read online).. didn't have parsley so i left that out.. this could easily be made vegetarian by substituting beef bouillon in the Onion Soup Mix recipe with veggie bouillon.. ty so much for the recipe!