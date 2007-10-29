Favorite Lentil Soup

24 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 7
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Lentil soup is a favorite in the Middle East. It is often the first dish used to break the day of fasting during Ramadan. My husband loves it anytime of year, especially on cold days. Serve with grissini, or garlic croutons. Can be reheated, but may need to be thinned with heavy cream or water. Garnish with fresh parsley.

By ALMA-LOU

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place lentils into a pressure cooker, and cover with about 1 inch of water. Add onion and oil, cook for 10 minutes and then turn off heat and let set for 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Place lentil mixture, cumin, and pepper into a food processor or blender and puree until smooth.

  • Transfer pureed soup into a large stock pot and return to heat. Right as soup is ready to boil add onion soup mix, stirring until well mixed. Simmer until soup has a thick creamy consistency.

  • Prior to serving add lemon juice and chopped parsley for a little flavor and garnish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
249 calories; protein 13.1g; carbohydrates 34.2g; fat 7.5g; sodium 314.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022