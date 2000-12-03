Hearty Lentil Soup I
This is a cold day, stick-to-the-ribs type of soup. Serve with French bread and a good salad and you'll feel good. If, while making this soup you find it to be too thick, just add heavy cream or water to dilute.
I've fallen back on this recipe more than once this winter, and was happy with it each time. The spices aren't too strong, especially with the sweetness of the carrot. I didn't find it necessary to use oil when I cooked the lentils and vegetables in water on the stove instead of in the pressure cooker.
Blah and too sweet. I didn't think the whole cinnamon nutmeg cloves thing would work and it didn't.
I've fallen back on this recipe more than once this winter, and was happy with it each time. The spices aren't too strong, especially with the sweetness of the carrot. I didn't find it necessary to use oil when I cooked the lentils and vegetables in water on the stove instead of in the pressure cooker.
Blah and too sweet. I didn't think the whole cinnamon nutmeg cloves thing would work and it didn't.
Very warm flavors, and very tasty but just a bit sweet. The sweetness is similar to that of a squash soup. We added some dried red pepper flakes to give it a kick at the end. Would be good garnished with some toasted sage leaves.
I was weary of the onion soup flavour mixed with, in essence, pumpkin spice flavour. In fact, I didn't care for it. I tried to adjust by adding some roasted pumpkin then added some firm tofu. Texture is a plus for me, because it gets nice and thick. I added some stock the next day to thin out the leftovers. In the end, I'd make this again but would cut the "pumpkin spice".
It was so delicious! My family loved it.
