Golden Potato Soup
This is a thick, hearty soup. Kids love this because of the cheesy flavor.
Made this for dinner last night...and OH MY GOD!!! This is IT!! I didnt have any ham so I use some keilbasa...threw that in while it was simmering, also added some crushed garlic...YUM..It's all gone and I am going to make more for dinner tonight. Perfect for COLD WINTER NIGHTS!!! Thanks Marge! This is a keeper!Read More
This was OK, but not my favorite. I have a similar potato soup recipe that uses smoked sausage and corn (no celery) along with the cheese and potatoes and we like that a whole lot more!Read More
THIS SOUP IT GREAT!! THE FIRST TIME I MADE IT THE SOUP WAS TOO THICK FOR ME, SO ON THE SECOND TRY I DOUBLED THE WATER AND THE BULLION AND ONLY USED 1CUP OF THE CHEESE. I WILL BE MAKING THIS REGULARLY.
Ok, I don't often leave "reviews" but this time I gotta! My hubby said he wanted potato soup for dinner so, not having a great recipe, I ran to allrecipes.com and tried this... it's fantastic! Everyone, including my picky 8 and 2 yr. olds loved it! I'm going to email this to my sisters and mom. Yum. The only thing I did differently is to use Colby cheese as it's all I had in the fridge.
My whole family enjoyed this recipe. I substituted frozen cubed hashbrown potatoes for the fresh potatoes to speed up preparation.
This soup was very good. I tripled the recipe, added broccoli, sauteed the onions before adding them to the potatoes, and partially blended it before adding cheese and ham to thicken it a bit. I served it with Fantastic Foccaccia Bread. Thanks for the recipe!
We really like this soup. It was easy and fast. I like that it uses ingredients I already have on hand!
Very good - even with skim milk and no ham. Would make again, but would double the recipe as it doesn't really allow for seconds.
Great soup...a family favorite. I added 1/2 cup chopped carrots, a LITTLE more liquids (to get the consistency right for my family), used velveeta cheese and no ham...since it is a potato soup. Tasty!!
My kids liked it and hubby who doesn't like soup loved it. It is a very filling, meatless dish (I didn't add the ham) and used ingredients I had on hand already. Similar recipes called for sour cream, cream, etc that I didn't have.
Yeah, yeah, I know. I'm rating a recipe that I made a lot of changes to. But I like seeing reviews like this. It shows me the realm of possibilities. Since I am dieting, I subbed cauliflower for the potatoes. I also used a can of chicken broth instead of the water and bouillon. I omitted the flour, added half the salt, added 1 c. FF evaporated milk, added 1 c. 2% cheese, along with the specified amounts of ham, celery, onion, parsley, and pepper. I really liked this soup, and it fits great on my diet plan!
Base of the soup is key. I used this as the base, then built on it. 1) Fry up some bacon, retaining the grease. 2) Mix the flour into the grease and make a roux. 3) Add 1/2 cup half and half (or milk) and mix until smooth. Add to stock pot with other ingredients (except for cheese & bacon) and only 1 cup of milk. 4) Simmer on low until potatoes are soft. Mix in cheese and bacon, simmer until cheese melts. YUM!
Loved this soup! It was really good. I made a quadruple batch so that I could freeze a double batch for some other time. I added a little more potatoes than it called for. I added carrots and broccoli to make it more healthy for my family.
This is one delicious soup, and so easy to make. Loved it!
This is a hearty soup and good tasting. I also thinned it down with double amounts of water. We like soup alittle thinner. For a different flavor try removing the seeds and membranes of two jalapenos - chopping them to add with veggies while cooking. Thanks for the recipe!
this was a really good start for a first time potato soup maker. I used an immersion blender to thicken it a bit rather than all the cheese. I did add some of the cheese, about half towards the end, added some garlic and parsley flakes. Didnt use any meat in the soup, only used crumbled cooked bacon on top when serving. Thank you for the very easy recipe, my family LOVED it! Just a note, I made bread bowls from pillsbury french loaf and served in those.
This is one of the best potato soup recipes I've ever tried. I used kielbasa instead of ham and sauted the kielbasa with onions (left out the celery) and minced garlic and added it to the soup at the end. I also used cheddar cheese instead of American cheese. I added extra water and a little milk to thin it since it was so thick. So good!
Excellent!!!! My kids loved it.
I created a signon just to let everyone know this is a great soup. I did add 2 oz of Pepper Jack cheese. It gave it just a little kick without being spicy. I used American cheese slices and it melted with ease. I don't use celery, onions or ham. I guess plain but can't wait to make again!
Delicious. I followed the recipe except that I doubled the liquids and am glad I did becuase my soup came out thick even so. HIghly recommend.
This soup is SO good! I did have to make some changes but I dont think they changed the taste of the original recipe. I used chicken broth instead of bouillon and water. 1 small carton of 1/2 and 1/2 instead of milk. And I made a rue of butter and flour instead of mixing the flour with the milk. I will be making this often all winter!
Excellent! I used chicken broth instead of bouillon. I didn't have onion or celery so subbed onion powder and celery salt. Used a mexican blend cheese instead of American. Turned out so good!
For those watching their carb counts, like me, this works great subbing cauliflower for the potatoes. I like to use organic chicken broth instead of bouillion and water and using just a touch of 2% sharp cheddar and either fat free evaporated milk or fat free half-n-half to add a touch of creaminess without a lot of the added fat. NOTE: Someone e-mailed me to ask what I did about the flour in the recipe. I actually used a tablespoon of cornstarch in the quarter cup of milk I used to thicken the soup instead of flour.
This was really good, I used bacon instead of ham, and it was very bacon-y, so I would probably use less bacon next time. I'm not marking down stars for that, because the recipe was supposed to bacon instead of ham. It was a little thicker than I wanted (may have been from me simmering to long) so I added a bit more milk. Other than that, super tasty.
This was very yummy and supper easy. I doubled it, and we have lots! I think I will make a bread bowl to go with it.
Loved this soup. Only change I made was used cheddar cheese instead of american, but soup was easy and very tasty. Will make again
WOW, Great soup! I added broccoli and 2 slices cheddar jack cheese and it had a fantastic kick. Kids loved it!
Easy and tasty! I always use ready-to-use chicken broth instead of the water and bouillon, and I double it to 2 cups. I also saute the onions, celery in 1 tbsp. of butter before adding potatoes and broth. I also add 1 clove of minced garlic for extra flavor. I only use a little shredded cheese as topping in each bowl before serving. I also top it with a little chopped green onion. Very yummy!
This was amazing! No one in my family likes onions so I used half the onions but doubled the rest of the recipe, and on top of using american cheese, I used cheddar cheese as well. I gave some to my neighbor and she called me and told me it was the best potato soup ever, and I am probably going to gain ten pounds before it's all gone. Yum.
GReat and super easy soup recipe. I took one reviewers suggestion and sauteed the onion and celery in drippings from the bacon for the topping. Used unpeeled red potatoes and chicken stock instead of bullion cube and water. Pretty minor changes, but this was delicious soup. Topped with sour cream, green onion, shredded cheese and crispy bacon. YUM YUM YUM! I will have to double the recipe next time so hopefully there will be some left over.
This was pretty good soup! I did change a few ingredients though.... I used half and half instead of milk and did not add the ham. We topped ours with a little shredded cheddar, sprinkled some chopped chives, and some crumbled bacon.
This dish is perfect on a cold night !
This was AMAZING! It used all the ingredients I had on hand (didn't have heavy cream, etc. that other recipes called for). I made just a couple changes as others suggested: garnished with bacon bits instead of using ham.... and also sauteed my onions and celery before adding to potatoes instead of boiling, and added a bit of garlic.... and it came out great! Will be making again & again- so easy!
This recipe was great and my husband loved it!! I also used a can of chicken broth instead of the water & bouillion cube as people had suggested. I also added a cup of carrots and used Keilbasa instead of the ham and it turned out great. Will definitely make again!
This was really good!!! I doubled the recipe and added a bit more onion. At the end I also added sour cream. This was a definite hit with my family, but I agree with some of the others a bit salty.
Awesome!! We just left out cheese & ham, & put cheese, bacon, & green onions on top! Will definetly make again!
This recipe was great! Took it to work and everyone had to have the recipe.But do double it.
Wanted to make something with my leftover ham from New Year's day and didn't want to have to go out to the store..it's freezing here! Turned out to be a delicious choice. I always try to make as directed and had everything. I threw in a cup of Tex Mex already grated cheese as I was feeling lazy..but felt guilty and for the rest decided to add grated cheddar as stated.
I made this recipe today and my kids LOVED it. I added more black pepper but other than that it was PERFECT! Thanks for sharing!
So good! Really simple to make too... I omitted the celery and added a shredded carrot instead, I also didn't add ham or bacon but will add some bacon next time. Since I don't own an immersion blender I took my handy dandy potato masher and just mashed one or two times it worked!! Will make again thanks for the recipe.
It was awesome. I did modified it a bit. I doubled up the recipe. However, instead of doubling the amount of potatoes, I added broccoli, cauliflower, and green onions. I also didn't have enough of one kind of cheese...I used mild cheddar and some swiss...It was nice, thick, and creamy. Great for a winter's day!
Very good recipe! Everyone including my 2 and 5 year old loved it!
Sooo GREAT! My husband and I loved this! I doubled it and rather than use water and boullion, I used 32oz of chicken broth. Also, I added ground beef and some bacon (left over from weekends breakfast). This soup really IS better than anything I have had in a restaurant. Just the one I have been looking for!
This is pretty good. Hot sausage (the kind in a tube) can be used instead of ham for a different twist.
This was the best potato soup I've ever had in my life! Only thing I did differently is I added about a tablespoon of Worchestershire and some dry mustard. YUMMMY!!!!!!
Made it without the meat and added fresh parsley instead of dried but came out GREAT.
This is a wonderful thick stick-to-your-ribs soup. It went together really quickly. I used crumbled bacon pieces instead of ham - it was great. A perfect "comfort" food. It was even better the next day. Always make a double batch!
My daughter, who hates all forms of potato, loved this soup! We added shredded carrots, and used cream as well as milk. You don't even have to add the cheese -- it's already good without it, but the cheese makes it even more kid-friendly. We have never added meat; it is still the best soup we've tried. You definitely need to double or triple this recipe.
Really good! The only think that I changed was I used about 4 different kinds of cheeses - just because I dont really like American! Perfect for a fall day!
Very excellent recipe, however, I do like it better with the changes that I have made to the original! I use 3/4 lb of browned Italian sausage instead of the ham and add about 3/4 of can of canned corn kernels. I also use half and half instead of just milk to create a very thick chowder-like soup. The flavor of the sausage and the bits of corn really add a great flavor to the potato and cheese mixture. Thanks for such a great base recipe!
Yum! I followed the recipe exactly and was delighted with the result. My entire family devoured their soup. You could probably reduce the amount of cheese (or choose a lower sodium variety), as the end-product was borderline too salty for my taste. However, the rest of the family gave no indication of having noticed this...so I will make it again.
Loved, loved, loved this soup! This is definitely THE soup recipe for our family!!! I doubled the recipe so that we would have leftovers for workday lunch. The only thing we omitted was the celery and that is just because I don't like it in soup. This really is a must try!
We loved this soup. My husband said it was better than his mom's potato soup he grew up on. Yay! I doubled the recipe and found there was not enough water to boil the veggies, so added an additional cup. It was very thick after adding the milk and flour so added more milk to thin it out a little. It didn't effect the taste at all, very tasty. DH wants it once a week in the fall/winter, so I guess I'll be making this again soon!
This is a good soup. It was a little bit too salty for me. I will either add 1/2 cup more of water or just put half of the chicken bouillon next time .
Very good. Liked it alot
I doubled this recipe and I'm glad I did. It is an excellent recipe. I used 1/2 Velveeta and 1/2 shredded mild cheddar. The cheese volume provides a hint of cheese, but doesn't overwhelm like a full-fledged cheese soup. The ham is a great touch. I also used 1/2 and 1/2 rather than milk, since I only had 1% milk and wanted something that wouldn't detract from the richness. Make this one and your family will crown you chef star (or maybe not).
I agree with the others: you really must double the recipe. It's so good a single batch isn't enough. I added chopped turkey kielbasa for my son, but it's great even without the meat!
Oh so delicious! I used canned chicken broth instead of water & bouillon and shredded Cheddar Cheese instead of American. When the potatoes were done cooking I also mashed them a tad, just to break down the bigger chunks into smaller ones. This recipe definitely a keeper.
This is my husband's new favorite! This recipe shows up quite frequently around our house.
My family really liked this soup. I used cheddar in place of the American cheese and bacon instead of ham. A great comfort food!
MMMM! So yummy... best potato soup I have eaten... EVER!!!! Didn't change a thing but doubling it, and I was short about a half a cup of cheese. My new potato soup recipe!! Thanks for sharing :)
I've been making this recipe for a few years now..I change it up a little though. I use fresh parsley...and add a handful of chopped green onions...as well as some fresh minced garlic. After the milk/flour mixture is added and allowed to thicken a touch I add chopped, cooked bacon( with the grease) instead of ham...much better flavor! I get RAVE reviews everytime! I also use Velveeta shreds...if I can't get that I chop regular old velveeta...you can't go wrong..it's DELICIOUS!
This is a very good soup. I added a few more potatoes and an extra cup of water and one more bullion cube. I also used one small can of cream and only a half a cup of milk. Velveeta tastes very good in this soup but gives it a funny texture. I've been most happy with about 4-6oz. of mild cheddar cheese. It's hard to mess this up with all these good ingredients!! You had better make a bunch, it will go fast.
My family loved this easy soup, and it's hearty enough to be dinner in itself.
The best potato soup I've eaten!
I think I liked this better before adding the cheese. Otherwise good flavor.
Very nice soup BUT I cannot get myself to put American cheese into anything -too many others to choose from- I used Cream Havarti ( good flavor, nice texture), added some fresh Dill and used half and half in place of the milk otherwise I made it "as is".
REALLY good! we used crumbled bacon instead of ham and also added some green onion. if it doesn't thicken to your liking, try adding about 1/4 cup of potato flakes.
excellent
Tasted better than anything I've had in a restaurant. I used new potatoes and a great tasting smoked ham - minced instead of chopped. I added a bit of butter and some green onions, and I used Velveeta Queso Blanco shreds for the cheese. Even though my husband prefers my old-fashioned potato soup, this is my new favorite!
This recipe was pretty good! Mine came out a little too salty though, so I'd skip adding extra salt next time -- the bouillon and ham added enough saltiness as it was. Very filling. I doubled it and added carrots, celery and some mashed up broccoli and cauliflower for more veggie variety, since I plan to feed it to my kids.
I used chicken broth vs water & cheddar vs american cheese so the variation may be why I didn't give it 5 starts. It still lacks zest.
This is a fantastic recipe. I had to make a few modifications because where I live in France, some ingredients are either not available or not exactly the same. Therefore, I substituted cheddar cheese for the american cheese and bacon for the ham. The other thing I always always do is sautee the vegetables (onion & celery) first. I just prefer the flavors that sauteeing brings out. I Fried the bacon and set aside. Used 2 tbsp. of bacon drippings to sautee the onion & celery then followed the recipe as stated. I added the bacon (crumbled) at the point where the ham would have been added. This is by far my favorite potato soup recipe that I've tried.
I've made this three times now and each time it gets better and better. This is a tasteful, hearty soup that is easy to whip up on a cold winter's day!!
Yum! This is the perfect winter recipe. I used chicken broth instead of boullion, bacon instead of ham and cheddar cheese instead of american.
Excellent recipe! Will definitely keep this one! I added a tsp of chopped garlic, sauteed the celery and onions, and used bacon! I also used a mixture of colby, monterrey jack, and cheddar cheeses! Just read through all the comments and combined the ingredients that others had tried!!!
WOW! My husband raved about this soup! I added chicken sausage which had spices he likes and think this helped put this even higher than the already 5 stars it deserves!
It is not natural how much my husband loves this soup!! I usually add a can of cream of celery soup in place of celery (his preference), but I tend to add more flour or powdered soup base b/c he likes a thicker soup!
Marge, Thank you for this receipe! I use this basic soup base for all kinds of variations! Wild rice & chicken, left over beef roast, & veggies. Tastes great everytime, my family loves it!
LOVED this recipe!! Had to double/triple the milk and flour to get the liquid ratio I wanted, but other than that (and it's just personal preference) the recipe is PERFECT!!!
I've been searching for a good potato soup and this one is perfect. Great consistency and easy to make. Family loved it as well.
Soup was delicious when eaten right after cooking it. When I heated it up to have leftovers it didn't taste as good.
YUM! Used about half a cup of shredded bacon, half Velveeta and half shredded Cheddar, and threw in a few cloves of garlic and 1/2 c chopped carrots. Perfect on a cold day!
Delicious! I used turkey bacon, double the potatoes and double the water to make the recipe go further. I still used a cup of cheese, didn't double that, to save on fat.
Very good basic potato soup. A little bacon on top makes it quite tasty.
Great and easy recipe. Next time, I'll add some bacon, green onions and maybe sour cream when served so it will taste like a great baked potato soup. Thanks for the recipe!
This soup is SCRUMPTIOUS!!!! I used microwave bacon instead of the ham but followed the rest of the recipe to a T. If you have been looking for an out of this world recipe for potato soup, look no farther! This is IT.
Made the recipe exactly, and it's AMAZING! Great, thick soup!
My family loved this! My 5 year old picky eater ate 2 full bowls. I didn't have any ham handy so I added ground sausage after I browned it. Delicious!
This was sooo good. I didn't add celery and subbed onion powder for onions, because in my house we don't like onions. I also added a couple of cloves of fresh garlic. I left out the salt, because the boulion has more than enough salt. Skipped the ham and used cheddar cheese. Very good recipe.
What I love about this recipe is the fact that it's simple and it's a basis to make many different other things. I don't put ham and cheese in it but it can be easily be turned into a delsious potatoe clam chowder just by adding a clams, or just a simple creamy potatoe soup just by it self! easy to make and taste's great!
This soup is awesome!! My family and friends loved it!
Excellent! Hearty enough for my husband, but healthy enough for me! The only thing to make this soup is better is to place some of it in a food processer for a creamier consistency. I also used skim milk and a blend of 2% cheeses, but you would never know the difference! I found that this recipe makes about 4 servings, so double up if you're feeding a crowd (and with a recipe this cheap, easy, and good, you'll want to serve it to company)!
Very tasty and simple to make! A fall/winter fave!
This is an incredible soup! I never review either, but thought I should here. My husband was hesitant to eat a potato soup, but LOVED this one. I did double the water and boullin because I didn't want it too thick. I also didn't have any ham on hand so I used bacon instead which I also thought was amazing. It is going into my soup rotation for sure!
An easy to make and satisfying soup. I sauteed the onion and celery in olive oil and a little butter first, and used 2 cups of water to start. After the potatoes were cooked I used an immersion blender to blend it just a bit, to thicken the soup some and make it a little creamier while keeping most of the chunks of vegetable. Thought this was a little bland so added some seasoned salt and a little onion powder. Didn't have shredded American so broke up 2 slices of 2% American cheese.
This soup is as promised... thick, hearty and kids love this, even if they happen to be 56 years old! Husband went wild over it. I used Chicken flavored boullion mixed with 1 1/2 cups water. I also made this with half&half, 2 cups of cheese, Bacon and some carrots. We need to make this again! Thanks, Marge.
I used this recipe once before, years ago. My family loved it. Just the other day my sister mentioned she had a craving for potato soup. I found this recipe again and had everything that it called for. I didn't follow the recipe to the "T", but my soup came out AMAZING. And i have this recipe to thank. One of the changes i made was to first saute the onion and celery in the pot with some butter, added one clove of garlic, s&p, and sauteed them until tender. Then added the potatoes and sauteed altogether for maybe 10 minutes. Added the water & some crispy bacon, and simmered. When the potatoes were close to being fork tender, i then added the "flour-milk" mixture. I brought it up to a boil and added some shredded Colby-jack (a little at a time) and reduced the heat. I left it a little thinner, being that it usually thickens up after the temp cools down. I just used the seasonings "to taste". IT was WONDERFUL.
