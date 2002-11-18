Golden Potato Soup

I used this recipe once before, years ago. My family loved it. Just the other day my sister mentioned she had a craving for potato soup. I found this recipe again and had everything that it called for. I didn't follow the recipe to the "T", but my soup came out AMAZING. And i have this recipe to thank. One of the changes i made was to first saute the onion and celery in the pot with some butter, added one clove of garlic, s&p, and sauteed them until tender. Then added the potatoes and sauteed altogether for maybe 10 minutes. Added the water & some crispy bacon, and simmered. When the potatoes were close to being fork tender, i then added the "flour-milk" mixture. I brought it up to a boil and added some shredded Colby-jack (a little at a time) and reduced the heat. I left it a little thinner, being that it usually thickens up after the temp cools down. I just used the seasonings "to taste". IT was WONDERFUL.