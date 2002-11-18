Golden Potato Soup

This is a thick, hearty soup. Kids love this because of the cheesy flavor.

Recipe by Marge

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large stock pot add potatoes, celery, onion, chicken bouillon, water and parsley flakes. Season with salt and pepper and simmer until vegetables become tender.

  • In a separate bowl mix flour and milk. Once it is well blended, add to soup mixture and cook until soup becomes thick.

  • Stir in cheese, cooked ham or hamburger and simmer until cheese is melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
299 calories; protein 16.5g; carbohydrates 24.3g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 57.4mg; sodium 1389.4mg. Full Nutrition
