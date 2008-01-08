Slow Cooker Sauerkraut Soup

This is a wonderful sauerkraut soup recipe I learned in college. Serve with nice crusty bread. You can make this on the stove or in a slow cooker, whichever one fits your lifestyle. Just make sure you have a 4-quart slow cooker. To make this soup less fattening, omit the cream of chicken soup and one can of water.
I have made this soup numerous times and it's one of my family's favorite meals. They ask for it weekly! It's especially good during the cold winter months as it is very rich and filling. I made it the first time as written, and have since made the following changes. I only gave it four stars because I think it's much better with fresh vegetables instead of canned. I used three yukon gold potatoes (peeled and cubed) five or six carrots (peeled and coined) about 1 1/2 TBS dried dill weed, a 32 oz. jar of sauerkraut with the juice, and a little extra chicken broth. Also, I leave out the garlic. With these changes it's a fantastic meal if you're a sauerkraut lover! It really reminds me of the sauerkraut soup at the Polish restaurant in my hometown.
This soup is just so good! I love making homemade soups and using the crock pot! I took the advise of other cooks and added chicken and sour cream. I also used fresh potatoes and carrots.I really enjoy making unique dishes and this one is a keeper! So nice to come home to this great soup that is perfect for a cold winter in PA! I served this with dilled Havarti cheese and warm bread.
My Husband absolutely LOVES this soup! I make it quite often. The flavor is tart which we like. I usually double the recipe because it goes so fast. I also use twice the sausage ( One pound of keilbasa and one pound of hot sausage). Fresh potatoes and carrots work perfectly. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
This “Sauerkraut Soup II” is fantastic! It’s a simple recipe that demands attention because it is so unusual! Everyone at my office was asking for some when they smelt it warming up in the break room. I made a few changes….I left out the cream of chicken soup, and added instead a pound of chicken breasts. It shredded nicely in the soup and made it more of a hearty meal. I also used fresh potato’s and carrots, which worked out great as well.
Terrific flavor! I made it in the crock pot. It is easy and delicious.
If you like sauerkraut, or even if you don't, then this is the recipe for you! We tend to like it a bit more on the sour side so we put some extra sauerkraut juice in and it turns out great everytime. Its quick and easy and I have made it about 10 times now. My mom is pretty picky with food and even she raves about it!
I just love sauerkraut soup, and this was Way too tart!!
This was delicious-it made a nice lunch after being outside shoveling snow! I changed this a bit with low fat soups, low salt chicken broth, added fresh carrots, celery and mushrooms and then added 1/2 C. of fat free cream cheese to add to the creamy texture. YUMMO!
I used fresh carrots and potatoes rather than canned, and sauteed them in butter first. The soup is really delicious and my kids even liked it. Amazing! It's Oktoberfest time here, and this hearty German-style soup is perfect for a fall day.
This was a wonderful soup! I gave it 4 stars because we didn't see the need for the extra water. I parboiled one large baking potato and a bag of frozen mirepoix, used 12 oz. of Johnsonville Cheddar and Jalapeno sausages and a 14 oz. can of drained sauerkraut. I'll definitely make this again - thanks for the recipe!
I made this soup for my parents, they thought it was really good. My daughter will even eat it. Very good recipe.
I made this recipe for dinner last evening, and it was a hit! Using a crock pot, I put in all ingredients (I used fresh potatoes and carrots) except for the sauerkraut and sausage, and cooked it on high for 6 hours. I put the sauerkraut and sausage (turkey sausage, since that is what my family likes) in for the last hour of cooking. We do like the taste of sauerkraut, and may put in even more next time! Great recipe!
I think this recipe is great! If you love sauerkraut you will love this soup. It would even be good without sausage. I did not make this in the crock pot. I just cooked it on the stove. The sausage was pre-cooked so I didn't brown the sausage before I added it. This really is great soup!
I thought this was soup was very easy to make and extremely tasty. My husband and I both loved it, although it made too much for one sitting. I froze the rest and we'll have it again in a few weeks. A nice, hot meal on cold winter nights.
This was awesome! I love sauerkraut and so did as another cook suggested and just put a whole bottle of wine sauerkraut in, juice and all. I also used fresh celery (I don't like carrots) and fresh potatoes (I have never bought canned potatoes??!). I used farmer sausage and just used chicken broth instead of water. Serve with a baguette and it's a wonderful meal!! Thanks for the recipe! :) It smells wonderful when cooking!
This is one of the greatest soups I have had in a long time. I would probably go with fresh potatos next time though. Also, I accidently got cream of celery instead of chicken, but I thought it added a great flavor.
Although our family liked the soup, we didn't finish our bowls. There was just something off~maybe next time (if there is a next time) I would add another can of cream of chicken to add more creamy flavour.
great tasting soup.... quick and easy to make. Will definitely make again. I would not change a thing, But if you dont have the canned potatoes and carrots you could just use fresh and boil a little longer.
Tip: If you drain/rinse the sauerkraut it takes care of complaints about this soup being too sour. I did this and I think it's more of a sweet-sour. I also drained and rinsed the other veggies...rinsing reduces the salt content. Also, I used polish turkey sausage; I think that worked very well and probably lowered the calories a bit more from those calculated. To make it healthier, next time I'm going to use fresh carrots, fresh potatoes, and figure out how to make the base cream soups from scratch. I did use home made chicken broth this time just like I do for everything.
I have to give this 5 stars because 5 out of 5 people at my dinner table loved this soup! I used a bag of diced potatos w/onion because that's what I had, and added some onion powder to taste...it was a very pretty soup...the aroma was wonderful. My husband says I have to make this again...excellent recipe!
This is a good, hardy soup. Like many other reviewers, I used fresh carrots and potatoes. Since we do not like "sour" sauerkraut, I drained and rinsed it before adding it to the mix. I also used 28 ox. of sausage, but other than that, I followed the recipe. Very much a keeper!
Ummmm, ummm, delicious!!! I opted to use real potatoes instead of canned. My dad raved over the taste. He ate it for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
This was a good soup. I saw some other reviews and comments about the tartness. I put a few spoonfuls of sugar, and rinse the sauerkraut. I didn't have potato's on hand so I used the dried potato's out of a box of Betty Crocker box without the packet of sauce. That worked out well, and I used an extra can of cream of mushroom to make it creamier. I also cooked the onions and garlic in olive oil before adding them to the crock pot. I hate cooked carrots so I left them out.
I felt like making something German today, New Years Eve. I actually am German, but my family has been very americanized (is that a word? :) so I wanted something my ancesters might have eaten. I chose this recipe because it looked easy. The soup turned out great! It was very good tasting, easy to make and I would definitely make it again. In fact, I'll probably keep ingredients on hand for it.
This is a really good soup for a chilly fall day. I did make a couple changes to it, I used fresh baby yellow potatoes and fresh carrots instead of canned, when using fresh vegetables I cooked the soup for 6-7 hours in the crock pot. I will make this again for sure.
I've had this recipe in my files for years. I have never used potatoes in this soup but I might try it. Comes together great in a crock pot just dump everything in and cook on low about 6-8 hours. Thanks Terrilyn
Very good. Especially a nice Oktoberfest addition. Next time I will probably use small red potatoes (not canned) and perhaps add a bit more Sauerkraut (cause I love sauerkraut). All in all, a good recipe.
This was delicious! My boyfriend is allergic to mushrooms so, borrowing off of what other reviewers said, I skipped the cream of mushroom soup and substituted a pound of chicken breasts and shredded them about an hour before serving. It turned out great and the sauerkraut flavor was not overwhelming at all!
I loved this recipe. I was a little cautious using canned veggies but it really comes out good. I love sauerkraut so I just put the whole can in. Wonderful Octoberfest food!
Nice for a change, but not something I would make on a regular basis. I liked the veggie combo, but wasn't sure about the smoked sausage - more of a texture thing rather than flavor. I think I may experiment with sauerkraut, mushrooms and sour cream.
I did a couple of mods, used fresh green beans instead of carrots, fresh potatoes, didn't use the dill, thought it came out great! I think next time though, instead, I'm going to use shredded cabbage instead of the Sauerkraut, I know that seems to miss the point, but felt it was too vinegary for me.
This tasted much better than I expected. I had a half of a jar of sauerkraut left and needed to use it up so I drained all of the juice out first. If you use real potatoes it takes about 4 to 5 hours in the crockpot on high!
With all the great reviews I was expecting more from this soup. It was fine but I don't think it was outstanding. I think it had too much water, I would recommend reducing it by a cup and a half or 2 cups. An extra can of potatoes would have been good. After tasting this we added about 1/4 cup cooked brown rice to the bottom of our bowls of soup. This addition helped with the watery aspect. It is fairly inexpensive and does make a lot so it would be ideal for a St. Patty’s party or Oktoberfest.
Use 3-4 sliced carrots and a few chopped potatoes and par boli these first. Also, saute the onion and garlic a little first.
Love soup. Love sauerkraut. I must say, I have never come across a sauerkraut soup recipe. I am so glad I found this one.This was absolutely delishous. I don,t make many recipes twice just because I love to try new stuff. My hubby insisted this one get added to the "make again file" Yes. it is that good!
A nice, hearty winter soup. I think it was one of our favorites, and we've made it several times since, and every time its a big hit. I did add a package of Lipton herb soup mix, and that complimented thee caraway and other flavors beautifully.
We omitted the dill and onions (personal preference). We did not have mushroom soup, so we used 2 cans of cream of chicken soup. This was absolutely delicious!!! This will be one that is made again soon!
A wonderful addictive dish. I've also made it with smoked hot dogs and it worked well. Not as good as the sausage but in a pinch it worked. Added smoke flavoring when I used the hot dogs.
Loved this soup and that's coming from a Polish girl who loves sauerkraut. Followed recipe just added more sauerkraut juice because I like it sour. Needed a new soup to make and I found it. This will be a favorite recipe in our family.
I love this recipe!! It's the tartness and dill that put it over the top. Like another review, I gave it 4 because I like to use fresh, not canned veggies. I always have carrots and potatoes. I used turkey broth leftover from Christmas. It's so rich, I used some lemon juice to cut the richness. I also used elk brats, which I had in the freezer. It's better using the original recipe, except the veggies.
My husband and I decided to give this one a try. It turned out fantastic, we really loved it. I just added a little extra sauerkraut. With just us two this was dinner also lunch for us for a couple of days. I will be making this again that is for sure.
After searching for ever for similar ingredients. I changed it up a bit ;->. I rated this 4 stars because it was easy and gave me a boost to what I had on hand...I use 1 1/2 LBS GROUND VENISON SAUSAGE (low fat), FRESH 1/2 head CABBAGE, 2 stalk CELERY, 1-2 large CARROTS,2-4 cut up RED POTATOS (depending on size) AND 2 cloves Fresh GARLIC..seasoned as directed.. use the crock pot on high for 2 hr and low for 4 hrs. and it turned out Absolutely Fantastic... Will go great with french bread, salad and to top it off. cold frosty BEER.... great (after Trick-Treat) dinner :-)
excellent soup! I made this stove top. I used small amount of bacon grease to saute veggies. Added 2 c chopped cabbage as well. added caraway and extra dill to recipe only added 4 c liquid total for more stew like consistency. would highly recommend to family and friends as delicious German traditional soup!
Loved the great taste in the original soup and then made it into more of a casserole by eliminating the water and cutting the broth down to 1 can. I doubled the recipe & added a little more meat.. A wonderful treat!
