Slow Cooker Sauerkraut Soup

This is a wonderful sauerkraut soup recipe I learned in college. Serve with nice crusty bread. You can make this on the stove or in a slow cooker, whichever one fits your lifestyle. Just make sure you have a 4-quart slow cooker. To make this soup less fattening, omit the cream of chicken soup and one can of water.

Recipe by Terrilyn Singleton

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend cream of mushroom soup, cream of chicken soup, water, and chicken broth in a 4- to 6-quart slow cooker. Stir in sauerkraut, onion, carrots, potatoes, and sausage. Season with dill and garlic.

  • Cover and cook on Low for up to 8 hours or High for 4 hours. Season with salt and pepper.

Alternate method

Combine ingredients in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Cover and simmer until sauerkraut is tender and soup has thickened slightly, about 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
387 calories; protein 17.7g; carbohydrates 26.4g; fat 23.4g; cholesterol 53.3mg; sodium 2556.5mg. Full Nutrition
