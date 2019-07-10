Poached Salmon with Hollandaise Sauce

This is a wonderful recipe, have made it several times now, bought a steamer pot for the fish since we usually make this for company and therefore buy a long piece of the salmon and my cooktop has a bridge for the type of pot. The Salmon turns out wonderfully moist (as long as it is not overcooked, which I did on one occasion, my fault, not the recipe's) and the hollandaise sauce is really easy to make with a good double boiler ...creamy as it can be, even though I have to admit the first egg yokes I used curdled, because I had the water temp too high and too close underneath the pot (recipe reminds one to use only so much water and to take the top pot off from the water if necessary to prevent that from happening... in other words, don't walk away from it even for a moment). But what a lucious outcome...the hollandaise also goes great with asparagus, so we now always make a double batch of this sauce (it is easily reheated, using a microwave slow heat and then whisking it into shape! Eggs benedict!)Yummy. Thank you for sharing.