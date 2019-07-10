Poached Salmon with Hollandaise Sauce
Here's my recipe for poached salmon bathed in a classic hollandaise sauce. I serve this dish with boiled, cubed sweet potatoes and broccoli.
Here's my recipe for poached salmon bathed in a classic hollandaise sauce. I serve this dish with boiled, cubed sweet potatoes and broccoli.
I was getting tired of the quick Hollandaise sauce I've been making. If there is one thing I have learned about cooking it's that taking the time to do things the right way is almost certainly the best way. Sauces in particular can be tricky. In addition to taste, consistency is very key. I'm giving this 5* rating to the Hollandaise sauce in this recipe. Yes---there is a ton of butter - there is supposed to be. Rich is expected in this classic French sauce. It is what it is. So please don't rate it if you are at all anti-butter and en route to the food police. Following the instructions exactly will produce a sauce near perfection.Read More
The salmon was good but the hollandaise was for . Probably didn't make it right but still sucked.Read More
I was getting tired of the quick Hollandaise sauce I've been making. If there is one thing I have learned about cooking it's that taking the time to do things the right way is almost certainly the best way. Sauces in particular can be tricky. In addition to taste, consistency is very key. I'm giving this 5* rating to the Hollandaise sauce in this recipe. Yes---there is a ton of butter - there is supposed to be. Rich is expected in this classic French sauce. It is what it is. So please don't rate it if you are at all anti-butter and en route to the food police. Following the instructions exactly will produce a sauce near perfection.
Interesting! I've never had hollandaise before, let alone made it from scratch, but this was pretty darn tasty. I -do- suggest unsalted butter. I started off with 1/2 cup of salted and it was heading down the path to 'too salty'. I finished it with unsalted and had success! I didn't need to season with additional salt at the end, but I did add some pepper. Really watch your egg yolks and don't stop whisking! I scrambled my first attempt trying to speed it up. THANK YOU for the wonderful, comprehensive instructions that even a hollandaise virgin could follow (if she weren't rushing!). The salmon was also poached to perfection, and I love the flavors the lemon juice and olive oil imparted. Lovely. Thank you again.
Excellent recipe, Luna! I followed it to the letter, resulting in perfectly moist and tender fish and deliciously creamy hollandaise sauce with a hint of lemon. Thanks for sharing.
My wife liked the fish but LOVED the hollandaise sauce. Prepared and served as written (not a big fish eater, so there was no taste testing), she found the salmon a bit under-seasoned. The hollandaise sauce made the fish better. I will poach salmon again but with use vegetable stock (used chicken previously with water), a little bit more salt, a hint of onion powder, and will use a lemon and cracked peppercorn. Poaching with straight water is stewing and water being a solvent, removes flavor.
Sooo good, and I don't even like salmon. Had some and needed to use it up though, and I love Hollandaise. I used unsalted butter and then salted to taste. I used realemon concentrate, where 1 tsp = 1 tbsp lemon juice. I thought it was fantastic. The Hollandaise was perfect, and poaching while making the sauce made it soooo easy. Served over long grain rice. Will definitely make this again.
This is a wonderful recipe, have made it several times now, bought a steamer pot for the fish since we usually make this for company and therefore buy a long piece of the salmon and my cooktop has a bridge for the type of pot. The Salmon turns out wonderfully moist (as long as it is not overcooked, which I did on one occasion, my fault, not the recipe's) and the hollandaise sauce is really easy to make with a good double boiler ...creamy as it can be, even though I have to admit the first egg yokes I used curdled, because I had the water temp too high and too close underneath the pot (recipe reminds one to use only so much water and to take the top pot off from the water if necessary to prevent that from happening... in other words, don't walk away from it even for a moment). But what a lucious outcome...the hollandaise also goes great with asparagus, so we now always make a double batch of this sauce (it is easily reheated, using a microwave slow heat and then whisking it into shape! Eggs benedict!)Yummy. Thank you for sharing.
Use stick blender instead of wisk! Save your wrists! LOVE IT
Amazing! One of the top 5 things I've ever made and was even able to pull off the pretty presentation. I definetly will make again for company.
This was great! The fish was cooked nice and the hollandaise was delicious!
The sauce had too much lemon. It was really, really intense. We did squeeze the lemons ourself, though, so that could have made it stronger.
The recipe is awesome, it's not too hard to make and tastes delicious!!!!!
This was an excellent meal. I had sliced baked sweet potatoes that were spicy. Also, I added dill and capers to the recipe and that was so excellent! I had a winner meal.
This was so good! I thought it may be difficult but everything came together great for me. I served it with rice and asparagus. Thanks for a new salmon recipe for the rotation Luna!
The salmon was good but the hollandaise was for . Probably didn't make it right but still sucked.
I really enjoyed this, thank you Luna! I was going to be lazy and not make the hollandaise with it, but this week I got an awful version of it at a restaurant, on my Eggs Benedict. The challenge was on haha and your recipe turned out great :-)
DELICIOUS!
Delicious and so easy. I love hollandaise sauce. I served it over a bed of home fries, with baked fresh asparagus on the side. My 3 year old said WOW and my husband devoured it!
If I could give more stars I would ..It was easy,and tasted sooooo good i NEVER TAUGHT I COULD COOK THIS TYPE OF FOOD..
This was delicious! The salmon turned out so perfect and moist, and the hollandaise sauce was a nice touch. My boyfriend was apprehensive until the first bite - now it's on the "Favorite dinner" list.
The salmon was cooked perfectly and the sauce although a bit thick (I cooked it too long) was perfect. Easy recipe that makes my husband think I'm a gourmet chef! Loved it, will be making often.
Really yummy, however, my sauce was really liquidy, since I read lots of comments about accidentally scrambling eggs. Next time will use sauce from a packet!
Must try!
This was great! It made a perfect brunch. I placed the salmon on a toasted piece of rye bread and topped with fresh roma tomato and basil.
Sooo good! My salmon filet still had the skin on it, so I pan seared the salmon instead of poaching it to make the skin crispy, it was still super yummy and cut down on some of the ingredients. I will definitely cook this again.
This was pretty good overall but I think next time I will use a bit less butter in my hollandaise.
I halved the butter and it was still really yummy. Had it with halibut "fish sticks." Yummy!
Must try!
The hollandaise turned out perfect! I’ve always made hollandaise from the Korrs packet (amazing and easy). Since I didn’t have any and had a craving I figured I’d give this a try. It was easy except the arm workout and tasted great. I added dill to my sauce. The salmon itself is a little tasteless but I suppose that’s why some people like poached salmon as it seems to get rid of the fishy taste. I added capers, dill and garlic powder to the salmon before serving.
Great simple recipe
I modified it by using eggbeaters to make the hollandaise and reduced fat margarine.
Salmon was excellent, although it broke when I flipped it, so presentation was not the best. Taste was perfect, though. I didn’t use clarified butter so hollandaise was a little thinner than I thought it should be.. Taste was also very good. Served with asparagus that also was made better by hollandaise. Altogether nice meal for guests. Thank you.
Poached salmon is, well... just poached salmon. What really makes this recipe is the Hollandaise sauce... if you follow the instructions carefully, you'll end up with a deliciously rich sauce that is the highlight of this dish.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections