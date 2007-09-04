Best Cream Of Broccoli Soup

I read a lot of reviews on this recipe before I made it. I was a bit concerned from the onset that it didn't have enough seasoning in it. I added quite a bit of seasoning in addition to what was asked for. It's surprising to me that everyone is/was adding nutmeg to this soup, claiming it was missing something. It was obvious to me that no one mentioned lemon pepper. I find that I use lemon pepper in almost everything, it's an excellent spice and lends itself to almost everything, but particularly to broccoli. I did change the whole premise of the soup though, because I used 4 cans of chicken broth and 2 one pound packages of broccoli cuts. I also increased the amount of butter/flour for the roux and in addition to spicing the chicken broth and broccoli with lemon pepper, onion (dried), garlic powder, onion powder and about 2 tablespoons of chicken base (paste) I spiced the roux with the same measurements that were already in the broccoli base, adding about 1 tablespoon of celery salt. I cooked this mixture for about a minute added 2 cups of milk, and 1 cup of heavy whipping cream. I cooked the roux for about 5 minutes to let it thicken and then mixed with the broccoli and chicken broth. I let it set for about 15 minutes to meld the flavors and realized it needed more salt. I added about a teaspoon and it was perfect. I'm giving the recipe as is a three star rating, but with the addition of what I put in, absolutely 5 and I am considering submitting it to Allrecipe