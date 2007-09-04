Best Cream Of Broccoli Soup
This recipe is thick and flavorful. It is simple, delicious, and quick to make, enjoy (I know you will).
VERY easy to make, comes out GREAT exactly as directed, for the second time I made it I used 1/2 cup heavy cream and 1 1/2 cups milk to get a richer taste. I highly recommend adding parmesan cheese to the top of the bowl when serving. GREAT!!!Read More
Torn about reviews and what I really thought of this recipe. I really didn't care for this recipe at all. Followed it to a T and it was more of an overly gritty texture of broccoli then a creamy soup. And bland. No umph of flavor. As much salt and pepper as I had to use, it still was not very flavorful as other cream of broccoli soups that I've had. So sorry, it needs something.Read More
Excellent! I followed the recipe for the most part. I used 2 stalks chopped celery, 2 cans College Inn Chicken Broth, 1 Cup Milk, 1 Cup Heavy Cream. I also did not puree the broccoli. I like a chunky soup. For the roux I melted the butter and removed from heat. Then I measured the 3 Tbs. flour in a small bowl and added a little bit at a time of the milk/cream mixture and whisked it till smooth. Then I added it to the melted butter. Then added that to the soup. NO LUMPS! Served with Grated Cheddar Cheese and Warm French Bread. So good on a Hurricane Wilma night.
This recipe is perfectly titled; this soup is the bomb! Rather than puree, I followed another member's suggestion and just let the broth and broccoli boil down, but after 10 minutes, I took some of the broccoli out, so we could have some big pieces of it in the soup. I doubled the broth, because it does boil off quite a bit. What a keeper- this is my new broccoli soup, thanks!! (But just know that it doesn't smell so great while it's cooking, but it will taste good)
This soup is wonderful. I made only minor adjustments to suit my tastes. I left out the celery and added fresh garlic, more onion and red pepper flakes. I also added a bit of cream cheese when I was blending the soup. I used half milk and half evaporated milk and added a pinch of nutmeg at the end. This is definitely going into the recipe box. Thanks.
This was a great base to start w/but I tweaked it a bit b/c I'm vegetarian and wanted a Broccoli Cheese Soup. This will be my permanent recipe, b/c it was perfect. My changes: 1/2 lg red onion, 2 stalks celery, a few handfuls of baby carrots (chopped), 4c. Unchicken Broth, 2c. Low Sodium Vegetable Broth, 2.5 lbs of broccoli florets, 3 c. Rice Milk, 1 c. Fat Free Half and Half, 1 sprig fresh marjoram, 1/8 -1/4 of a block of fat free cream cheese (gave it more body) and a bit of light Velvetta. For the roux I used a butter, EVOO blend w/spelt flour, sea salt and white pepper. I found a huge bag of broccoli florets @ Sam's Club/Costco so that really helped things along. I prefer a chunkier soup so I just used my hand blender and blended half of the soup or so. The broccoli was really tender when all was said and done anyway. It was really very, very good.
I avoid making reviewing recipes that i have made changes to because i feel that it isn't really the recipe if i do that, however that being said, the only change i have ever made to this recipe is i a use a bag of frozen chopped brocoli i put the stems in before i puree and the floret bits in after, I like my soup a little chunky.
I would give it 5, but I made adjustments. I added a clove of garlic to the onion/celery mix. I also added 1 shredded carrot to the broccoli. I used veg. base instead of chicken to make it vegetarian. Also, I added sharp cheddar to the milk rue. Much better than using Velveeta. It was very yummy and even my fussy 2 1/2 yr old ate it up!
wow! this was easy and great! Adding the touch of nutmeg like one reviewer suggested really did the trick.
I have made this a few times, and I really like it - its hearty and tasty. I have, however, changed a few things up. Instead of using 2 separate pots, I saute the onion and celery (and I add a clove of minced garlic) in the butter, then stir in the flour to make a roux, then add in the broth. I just don't like unneccessary steps and extra dirty dishes. (Call me lazy if you want...) I also use less onion (about 1/2 an onion, as opposed to a whole one) and more celery (3 ribs instead of 1). And, as some others suggested, I use half and half in place of milk to make it creamier. Even without modifying though, its still a good soup with lots of flavor.
This soup freezes really well, also. I made it 2 weeks ago, froze it, and de-frosted it for lunch today and it was terrific!
Wish I could review it 4.5 stars, but alas -- I made this with only a few alterations, which I would DEFINITELY suggest for added depth and flavour. First, I added two chopped garlic cloves to the onions and celery. Then when I added the broccoli, I also added 3 small, chopped and peeled potatoes to add a bit of depth and thickness. I also chopped up some old cheddar cheese -- about 3 or 4 tbsp worth -- and added it to the soup. Lastly, when I pureed it, I took out a few scoops of hte broccoli and put it back in after pureeing the rest. A very hearty, delicious and healthy soup! Thanks for the recipe!
Delicious, I added two leeks and blended the entire pot. I did add some cream to the roux mixture along with milk and I think that's a nice touch. The whole family ate it up! Served with some fresh focaccia bread.
I read a lot of reviews on this recipe before I made it. I was a bit concerned from the onset that it didn't have enough seasoning in it. I added quite a bit of seasoning in addition to what was asked for. It's surprising to me that everyone is/was adding nutmeg to this soup, claiming it was missing something. It was obvious to me that no one mentioned lemon pepper. I find that I use lemon pepper in almost everything, it's an excellent spice and lends itself to almost everything, but particularly to broccoli. I did change the whole premise of the soup though, because I used 4 cans of chicken broth and 2 one pound packages of broccoli cuts. I also increased the amount of butter/flour for the roux and in addition to spicing the chicken broth and broccoli with lemon pepper, onion (dried), garlic powder, onion powder and about 2 tablespoons of chicken base (paste) I spiced the roux with the same measurements that were already in the broccoli base, adding about 1 tablespoon of celery salt. I cooked this mixture for about a minute added 2 cups of milk, and 1 cup of heavy whipping cream. I cooked the roux for about 5 minutes to let it thicken and then mixed with the broccoli and chicken broth. I let it set for about 15 minutes to meld the flavors and realized it needed more salt. I added about a teaspoon and it was perfect. I'm giving the recipe as is a three star rating, but with the addition of what I put in, absolutely 5 and I am considering submitting it to Allrecipe
i really enjoyed this soup. i barely mashed up the broccoli, i like having bigger chunks instead of it all being pureed. also, trying to watch calorie/fat intake i substituted a light butter spread for the butter, so obviously the butter flour mixture didn't really thicken like it would have if i'd used real butter. quick fix - mix 2T cornstarch with 2T water and it thickened it right up. very good soup!
This soup turned out DIVINE. My good friend and I whipped it up tonight. Although we tweaked the recipe a bit (can't ever go wrong with a little bit o' garlic!), this recipe is a great starter for any direction you'd like to take. I can see myself using this as filling for a pasta/broccoli casserole.
Was so good!Used broccoli we had froze from our garden last year.I added 1 cup of cheese.Had garlic toast with the soup.This is a keeper.Thanks!
This was pretty good as listed, but I like my cream of broccoli a bit saltier, thicker, and creamier. I made the following changes the second time and found it much more to my liking: 1) Toss about 2 teaspoons minced garlic with the onions and celery. 2) Instead of broth, use 3 cups water and 5 bouillon cubes, so it's saltier without being more watery. 3) Do not puree the soup. Instead, chop the broccoli, about half finely and half roughly. That way it cooks faster and has some texture without huge chunks. 4) Increase the roux from 3T/3T/2c to 6T/6T/3.5c.
Very, very good. The second time I tried for lower fat and easy clean up. I am sure the suggestions of cream would be delicious but I didn't want to feel guilty. Didn't saute-just started with simmering veggies and left our the first butter. Used a stick blender right in the pan. Creamed the butter and flour in small bowl and added ball to soup before milk. This will quickly stir in and not lump. I added about 2 teaspoons of mustard. Small amounst of mustard add interest but can't be identified. I add mustard to soups, salad dressing, mac and cheese.
Very easy and tasty. I used 4 cups frozen broccoli and 4 cups frozen cauliflower. My 1 year old loved it!
I give the original recipe 4 stars. I give MY version 5 stars. Here's what I did: 1. I didn't have celery on hand, but I think it's a good idea. Instead I added about 3 cloves of garlic. (that's just a 'must-have' in a soup. sorry.) 2. My broccoli took 15 minutes to get tender. 3. Instead of blending all the soup, I blended HALF of it and left some broccoli so you can sink your teeth on something. ;) 3. I used 1 cup of heavy cream and 1 cup of skim milk. (You can skip the cream altogether and use milk for it to be less fatty) 4. At the end, it seemed a little bit bland. So I added about a teaspoon of sea salt - in addition to the pepper to taste. I also added 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg. (No, I'm not crazy.) It really added another dimension to the soup. It is a brilliantly easy recipe, but not as good as my version. ;) (at least to me.) Even the kids gobbled it up. O.O that's when you know a recipe is good - KIDS eating BROCCOLI?! Yup, this is a keeper. :D
I had broccoli that need using so went in search of a soup. This is so quick to make and the flavor is wonderful. I browned my flour for the rue more than usual (multi tasking you know) It added another layer of flavor. Great meal for a cold September day.
This was not a hit with may family. I had to add 4oz Velveeta to give it some taste. I won't be making this again.
i totally ruined this wonderful soup by adding cheese to the soup instead of waiting until after to top. so lame.
This is a keeper. I used olive oil to saute the onion and celery. Added a little fresh garlic. This is a very good soup.
Great soup! I only pureed half and left some chuncks. I also used a bit of garlic. This is a keeper.
Mmmm! I thought this soup was fabulous! I chopped up the broccoli in small bits then measured. I didn't puree but mashing didn't do anything but make a huge mess when the masher slipped. Anyway...I served it with a sprinkling of cheddar cheese.
I have made this soup and just like Ike1974, I like bits of broccoli instead of puree soup. You do need to cook the broccoli til tender, about 20 minutes. I did use vidalia onion and butter. I chopped the broccoli into chunks, stem and all. Added the flour and water mixture to thicken it up. After the broccoli got tender I turned down to medium low and threw in 2 tbls of shredded sharp cheddar cheese and 2 tblsp of shredded parmesan cheese and stirred til melted. I added 1 tblsp of salt and 2 tblsp of ground black pepper.
This was basically broccoli puree. Bland beyond belief. Needs seasoning. I'm a wonderful cook so I know it was the recipe & not my cooking. Don't bother with this one.
Used 2 lb. bag of chopped frozen broccoli cuts, used the potato masher - PERFECT! Big hit, thinking of making double next time and freezing half as a base before doing the roux/milk.
This was delicious! I followed the recipe with a few changes. Added a clove of garlic, and 1 potato because I didn't have enough broccoli. I also cooked it in one pot. Sautéed onion/celery in butter, then added flour, then water/broccoli and cooked. Then added milk at the end. It was awesome!! My 3 kids loved it, and my 18 month old ate 2 bowls and then licked her bowl clean! Thanks for a great recipe!
YUM. You won't be disappointed, especially if this is your first time tacking this stuff. I have always loved creamy broccoli soup but for some reason have never thought to make it. Now it's a regular! I didn't puree, but instead used a potato masher. I also simmered for more like 20 minutes rather than 10, and added some thinly shredded carrots as well. Absolutely delicious.
Excellent comfort soup for a snowy day! Very quick and easy to make too. I made a few changes. I left out the celery, substituted with soy milk, added garlic salt to taste and used a potato masher instead of the blender as someone suggested. It was creamy and yummy!
I've been looking for the perfect recipe for this soup and I think I've found it! I made a couple minor changes...I used chicken stock instead of broth, 2 bags of Trader Joe's frozen broccoli florets (the best frozen broccoli I've found!) instead of fresh, and skim milk since I had it on hand, and the soup turned out wonderful. I added a bit of salt too. When eating the leftovers the next day, I added some shredded cheddar cheese which gave it a nice flavor and texture. It's a great basic recipe...definitely a keeper!
Excellent soup. I changed a few things because somehow I can't ever make a recipe without doing that. I added two shredded carrots to the onion and celery when they were about halfway done. I added 6 cups of broccoli at the beginning and then pureed the soup with a hand blender when the broccoli was done. While preparing the roux I added the remaining two cups of chopped broccoli to the hot puree so that there was extra texture to the soup. I then added the roux and left it boil until the broccoli was tender, only about 5 minutes. I made the roux with 2% milk, that is what I had. I then added a little 1/2 and 1/2 at the end for creaminess, not sure this would be needed with the whole milk. I added a little extra salt and served it with shredded sharp cheddar cheese and crumbled bacon. YUMMY!
I did a 3 serving soup. First I sauted the onions in margarine. (I skipped on the celery.) I added 1 chicken boulion cube, and 1 and a half cups of boiling water. Next I added the broccoli. I had some asparagus as well as some mushrooms on hand and threw in 3 asparagus stocks as well as 4 button mushrooms. After about 25 of simmering I used a potato masher to mash up the broccoli, asparagus, and mushrooms. I like a chunky soup. I didn't use flour because I find that it makes dishes taste bland. Instead I grabbed a small glass and added 2 tablespoons of cornstarch and then the milk. I then mixed it into the soup, which thickened quickly. It tasted really good, but it needed pepper, so I added about half a teaspoon of lemon pepper. To my serving I added some aged cheese (from 2005), and some medium cheddar. This soup is so good! I'll make it again I have a craving for broccoli soup.
Fantastic soup... I just used the potato masher on mine too; worked great. Thanks for a keeper recipe!
Loved it.
Followed recipe, except took other people's suggestions about potato mashing the broccoli instead of puree! HOLY WOW! It's good!!
I had some fresh and frozen broccoli I needed to use so I decided to make this recipe. I was a little short on broccoli so I scaled the recipe to make 4 servings. I used my emersion blender to puree this right in the pot and found I needed to add another half cup of broth because it was too thick. I froze this before adding the butter, flour and milk but will add those after thawing and reheating. This is a good, basic broccoli soup recipe that I’m sure I’ll be making again.
Oh, so good! I just ate from my first batch of this soup, pretty much exactly according to the recipe. I didn't use just the florets, but the broccoli stalk (peeled) as well. Also didn't have the last cup of broccoli so added 1/2 a celery stalk extra. Next time I'll try adding asparagus and garlic as well. I'm diabetic so really glad the soup is not only delicious but low carb as well.
I make this for my 7-year old granddaughter (chef Ava) frequently & I don't bother to blend anything (she likes it chunky). She loves it & so do we!
I found the recipe a bit bland. Added lots of salt and would have liked more depth -- perhaps potatoes, cheese or butter. If I made again I'd probably saute the garlic, then the celery, then the onions for a carmelized flavor. Then I'd add salt and the chicken stock. I'd probably put some half and half with the butter and milk. And then I'd do as some said, puree half and leave some large florets. Grated parmesan on top.
This was a great broccoli soup. The only thing I would change is to only puree 1/2 so that you have some broccoli pieces left in the soup. Served with bacon and cheese. YUM!
I added twice the amount of butter, flour, and milk for creamier soup. (More fattening though) Absolutely delicious!!
I cooked about 3 cups broccoli with sauted onions, celery and garlic powder added to the chicken broth then added 3/4 cup shredded carrots until tender to puree. Added 4 oz of white sharp cheddar cheese to the flour and half and half cream and combined all adding salt, pepper and garlic to taste with some broccoli florets. Enjoyed
I've always wanted a great cream of broccoli recipe and this was the first one I've tried. No need to keep looking for another, this is fabulous!
i've made this a few times... always turns out great. i usually add 3 chopped onions (instead of 1), and a bunch of minced garlic. i'll use celery if i have it, but i usually don't have it on hand. i don't measure the broccoli, i just buy two stalks. you can totally skip the blending step and just let the soup cook down... doesn't take long and it's easier! add a bit more water or stock as it cooks down if you need to
Awesome recipe! Thanks!
I am not going to give it a rating because I changed a lot of things. (they are making me rate it to submit, I give myself 5 stars!! First, I added 3 whole cloves of garlic with celery, onion, butter mixture. Second, I added 1 good sized potato cut into 2 inch chunks Three, I added carrots (about 2 cups worth whole baby sized) Four, I used a whole head of broccoli. same amount of water/stock brought to a boil then dropped to a simmer till potatoes were done (about 30 mins) I did blend the soup in stages as I had left everything very, VERY chunky. For the roux, I doubled the butter and flour to 6T each as per another poster but used 2 cups of milk. Salt and peppered the veggies before mixing in my roux. It is going to be thick, like, wall paper paste thick, but I like it that way. HOLY COW! This is the BEST FREAKIN' SOUP EVAR! It reminds me of the cream of vegetable soup from A.O.C. L'aile ou la Cuisse in NYC's West Village on Bleecker.
Delicious. Followed directions exactly.
This deserves TEN STARS! BEST RECIPE FOR BROCCOLI SOUP EVER! And incredibly EASY!
Finished product was way too thin for my liking. I almost knew that when I saw the amount of liquid to roux. Anyway, after making the soup I added a tablespoon of yogurt, it tasted amazing! Very good. I did add a little bit of garlic and tarragon. And fresh grated Parmesan on top! Very good recipe.
Great recipe. It is easy and very tasty. I added cheddar cheese and a can of cream of chicken soup the second time i made this recipe and continue to do so now each time i make it My kids love it and ask for it often!
A keeper! I love that this soup is healthy, but still tasty. I topped it with cheddar, but it would have been good with just a bit of salt and pepper on top. I went easy on the blending to keep it a bit chunkier, but might try going really smooth next time depending on my mood. Thanks for sharing!
AMAZING!! now this cream of broccoli soup!! the real stuff!! it was good, a must try!!!!
I'm a huge fan of cream of broccoli soup, but I didn't care for this at all. Followed the recipe with no changes. I found it to be very bland and didn't like the texture. Ended up throwing the whole pot away. Very disappointed after reading all these rave reviews.
This soup was a little bland as is. It was better after I added 1/2 tsp. of tarragon and served it with shredded cheddar cheese.
This was great! I used vegetable broth, carrots instead of celery (what I had in the house). I cooked the onion, carrots and broccoli in the butter, added the broth and let it cook on high for 15 minutes. I added liberal amounts of sea salt. Pureed it all, then added the melted butter, flour and milk. Shredded parm cheese was a wonderful addition. All my kids loved this!
Worked great with chicken bouillon, and I used a tip from another user: instead of blender, use a potato masher! I mashed while cooking the roux. Delicious as a wintery season lunch.
I can't give this recipe the way it is 5 stars - had to make too many changes. Broccoli florets aren't very good when pureed - they end up being grainy. If you use only the broccoli stems, that's another story. The way I make this soup which is really delicious is to use both the florets and the stems - making sure to peel the stems. Chop everything into 1 inch pieces. After adding the broccoli to the sauteed veggies add 1/2 tsp of salt, some black pepper, a dash of cayenne pepper and a dash of ground cloves. Cook the broccoli for at least 20 minutes. If you live at high altitude, you may need to cook it longer, but you want the broccoli to be pretty soft. Let it cool a bit and then, like other people on this site, I mash the broccoli with a hand potato masher until it's broken up into small pieces. Then I cook up the roue with the milk and add it to the soup. Taste for flavor and add more salt if necessary. I learned that vegetables like spinach, celery and broccoli can use a bit of a lift from spices like cloves, and any soup is improved by a dash of cayenne or a bit of Tabasco sauce. This soup is just OK the way the recipe is written, but these changes make it delicious. If you're cooking gluten free, use white rice flour instead of wheat flour for the roue.
This was good and will try making again but was missing something... I just could not put my finger on it.
Lovely soup. I didn't have any celery to saute so used celery salt and lemon pepper for seasoning. Delicious...the "Best"!
This a good soup with great broccoli flavor. Of course, you do have to get over the army green color. I added minced garlic in with the celery and onion. I used 2 cans of chicken broth to cook the fresh broccoli. For the roux, I used one small can of evaporated milk as part of milk for a richer flavor. The soup was even better reheated the next day!
Loved this recipe, I did not have as much broccoli as required in the recipe but the result was still great. And very easy to make, no fuss.
Love this soup and it's a favorite in this house.
I give it 5 stars and only made minor alterations. I used 4 tablespoons butter while saute'ing onions, 3 stalks celery, and then 4 tablespoons butter and 1 1/2 cups milk when making rue. I also added 2 potatoes to the saute'. It makes the soup even creamier. I didn't use a blender, but used a hand blender and a hand masher on the broccoli. Delicious.
Classic recipe. Replace the onions with leeks, add a touch of cheddar cheese.
this is great! I am on a vegetarian diet and decided to cut the chicken stock and use vegetable stock. I DID add one chicken bullion cube. I also used skim milk and margarine, and I used olive oil instead of butter to sautee the onion and celery in. YUMM!
I goofed with this recipe quite a bit. Because I only had about 4 cups broccoli instead of 8, I added a couple carrots. Then I added a dash nutmeg and leftover velvetta. I added some salt, some Lawry's seasoned salt and finally some left over juice from Rotel tomatoes...that did the trick. My guests were impressed and went back for more. Oh yeah...I served it with cornbread.
This is a great recipes! I following it excatly and used skim milk. I may part cream next time or possible even some cream cheese as I found it needed a slight boost in flavour. I also added salt and pepper and it made a world of difference
For such a simple recipe, this soup is very flavorful. I only had green onions on hand and used 1% milk although the recipe isn't specific on that one. I also sauteed the onion and celery in olive oil. Those were the only adjustments. I taste tested it before serving and found myself starting to eat it. Oops. Good thing it was for my family and not guests. Thanks for sharing this simple, healthy soup with us.
I have made this soup again and again and it always hits the spot!I use shallots for the onion and I increase the celery and onion by not quite double.Like others have suggested I use a potato masher, but what makes this a five star recipe for me and my family is cheese. Before stirring it into the soup, I add about a cup of grated sharp cheddar to the milk mixture as it thickens. Not for the calorie counters, but SO delicious. I made this as the starting course for Easter dinner at my in-laws and it was a huge hit! The next day I put some of the leftover Easter ham into the leftover soup, YUMMY! Lastly, I have found that this recipe can be doubled or tripled without any problems. Thank you Jesse A!
This was simple and fabulous. My 8 and 9 year olds gobbled it up and one wants to take the leftovers for lunch tomorrow! Here were my (minor) substitutions: Fresh broccoli (stems and all) rather than frozen, an extra half cup of milk, a shake of onion powder and garlic powder, plus I added a tiny bit of nutmeg as suggested by others. I didn't have to chop hardly at all, just chunked things up and threw them in there - once they were soft the immersion blender did the rest. Thanks for a great recipe!
i just made this recipe and i would recommend it to everyone - i made it just as it is written and it came out great - i used healthy skim milk and it still tasted and thickened beautifully
I liked this soup but it could have been creamier for 'best cream' of broccoli soup. My kids didn't really like it and my husband didn't go for seconds (and he's usually easy to please)
Delicious! My kids really enjoyed it. I had to make it gluten free for my daughter, so I used rice flour, but otherwise followed the recipe to the letter. It was fast to make and I put it in the crock pot to keep warm. Will definitely make again.
Very delicious soup. I added two cloves of garlic and used less milk. Also added cheddar cheese. Not bland at all!!! Will make again and again.
This was pretty good. The only change I will try next time is to not blend up all the broccoli, my son loves the big chunks of broccoli! But the taste is fantastic!
Very good! I had a bag of fresh broccoli and cauliflower florets I needed to use, using both it ended up to be about the 8 cups. Another reviewer mentioned mashing it in the pot, which worked well, but I also used the immersion blender just slightly to bring it together more. Next time I think I'll use low sodium chicken broth, just my personal preference.
Very Tasty!! I added 1TB. of salt to the pot before serving.
This is amazing and so easy. I use large package of frozen broccoli and simmer it for 15 minutes. I also took the advice of other reviewers and use a potato masher after 15 minutes. My kids love it and actually ask me to make it.
Delicious! I didn't use celery but I added 2 cloves of garlic when sauteing the onions. I used a hand blender to blend the soup, but I only blended a third of it so because I wanted to leave bits of broccoli intact. I added about a tsp of salt, pepper and a half tsp of chili powder and flakes. Next time I'll set aside broccoli florets to add at the end. Great recipe. I'll definitely make this again.
Excellent soup! Rated it as 4 stars because the exact recipe was bland for my taste. I added extra salt & pepper, celery salt, garlic powder to the soup. I also added 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese to the milk & flour mixture. Melted the cheese before adding back into the soup pot. Served with additional cheddar to top and saltine crackers. Thank you for sharing, this will be one I keep.
A lovely soup that can be prepared in no time at all. I cooked only the broccoli stocks (peeled first) in the chicken broth. I allowed the stock to simmer down quite a bit, pureed and added the milk. There was no need to thicken the soup since I had cooked the broth down so much. I steamed small broccoli floweret's and added to the soup.
I personnally do not like broccoli, but my husband and daughter think this is the best broccoli soup they have every tasted. I make this recipe at least once every two weeks.
I paired this soup with a turkey and cheese melt and, boy, was this good! So here's what I did: I used the suggestion of a previous reviewer and chopped up the stems and leaves of the broccoli. I sauteed the onion and celery in butter until tender; added in the broccoli and chicken broth; simmered it for about 20-25 minutes; in the meantime, I made the white sauce (butter, flour, half and half instead of whole milk and beat it until it was thick); then, I mashed the broccoli/onion/celery/broth mixture with a potato masher (to leave some texture to it); and added in the white sauce and let everything simmer for a bit. I did add salt to my desired taste (because I like seasoning and the recipe did not call for any).
YUM! I added a little cream cheese and a dash of nutmeg, also added cheddar cheese to the roux and crumbled some bacon into it too. Again I say YUM!
I tried this recipe Sept. 26th 2008. It was very easy to make and very tasty and good. I will make this soup often. A lot of flavor in a few easy steps. I did add some graded chedder cheese. That was the only change I made to this recipe. Think I'll leave it just like the recipe calls for.....with a little added cheese at the end, just before serving.
I made this for my children for lunch and we loved it!!!!! It was the first rainy day of fall 2002 and was nice to have a hot bowl of homemade soup!!! I also added about 1/2 cup of shredded parmesean cheese after I added the milk mixture, wonderful!
Pretty tasty! Not as thick and creamy as I had hoped, but the flavor was really tasty. I threw in some potato, carrot, garlic, salt and pepper based on what others had indicated. I may try it again with cream in the place of the milk next time to see if I could get it thicker.
Thick and satisfying even when made with low fat milk, this soup is a dieter’s dream. I added a couple of cloves of garlic when I sautéed the onion and celery and whirled it all up with my immersion blender. A squeeze of lemon in each bowl before serving brightened the flavor. My teen who was sick with a sore throat ate bowl after bowl (I doubled the recipe) and took the remainder back to school with her. Great soup!
This soup was good! I didn't blend the blend the soup, as I like my soup with bites of broccoli throughout. I did also find that once mixed with the cream mixture it needed salt. But that may be because I used low sodium broth. Great recipe.
I made this soup exactly as the directions indicated, precisely measuring all ingredients. The soup just wasn't thick enough. Actually, it was really thin. I had to thicken it. The flavor, prior to thickening more, was pretty good. It's a little bland - seemed like it needed salt for some reason and I did NOT use sodium free broth. I think this is a good recipe and it just needs tweaked. I'll play with this next time and see how it turns out. Thanks for sharing.
This soup was easy and my family loved it!! I did not however puree the soup I left it alone. This would be great with baked potatoes. I also let my kids put cheese on the top of their soup!! I will definetly make this soup again!!
Very good...I substituted cream for the milk & added 1 tsp of minced garlic, 2 c sharp cheddar cheese and crumbled bacon for garnish on top...yummy !
I used broccoli from my garden, stems and all and wish to advise you that If you add stems, please make note to do the following: Cut them very small (chopped size) and cook them very well, otherwise your soup may have fibers in it. If it does just put your blender on liquidate and let it run for a little while. Hold out the little florets of broccoli until you have finished cooking and blending the soup and then add them back. They won't take long to cook and will add some interest. I added Chinese five spice to the soup and it was a great addition.