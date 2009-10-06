Rich and Simple French Onion Soup

We have been trying French onion soup in restaurants for years and my family and friends agree none can compare to my recipe for taste and simplicity of preparation.

15 mins
50 mins
1 hr 5 mins
4
4 servings
4
  • Melt butter with olive oil in an 8 quart stock pot on medium heat. Add onions and continually stir until tender and translucent. Do not brown the onions.

  • Add beef broth, sherry and thyme. Season with salt and pepper, and simmer for 30 minutes.

  • Heat the oven broiler.

  • Ladle soup into oven safe serving bowls and place one slice of bread on top of each (bread may be broken into pieces if you prefer). Layer each slice of bread with a slice of provolone, 1/2 slice diced Swiss and 1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese. Place bowls on cookie sheet and broil in the preheated oven until cheese bubbles and browns slightly.

585 calories; protein 20.9g; carbohydrates 27.9g; fat 43.9g; cholesterol 98mg; sodium 1578.3mg. Full Nutrition
