Rich and Simple French Onion Soup

I did everything I could possibly do to botch this soup and it still turned out delicious! I didn't have an Thyme so instead of regular butter I used Kerrygold herb and garlic flavored butter. Couldn't remember how much of a stick was a half cup so I just tossed in what was left...about 7/8ths of a stick. Went to add the olive oil and couldn't find my tablespoon so I just estimated. I used 2 medium yellow onions which left me just shy of the 4 cups so I tossed in two diced garlic cloves and some green onions to make up the difference. Sautéed for about 20 minutes but did not carmelize the onion mixture. Then comes the kicker...I looked for my beef bullion and I couldn't find it so I had to use low sodium CHICKEN broth with some chicken base because I am out of salt too! I also has no sherry so I used a splash of raspberry white vinegar!! Simmered it for the half hour and then because I didn't have any ramekins I just tossed the soup in a big mug with a chunk of stale French bread put 3 slices of provolone on top and microwaved it. Despite all of that it was still delicious and tasted reasonably like French onion soup is supposed to. Even with the chicken broth instead of beef! I can only imagine how yummy it would be if I made it with the right ingredients!! Thanks for the recipe, I will make it properly soon and if I remember I will submit a new review!