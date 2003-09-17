Restaurant-Quality Baked Potato Soup
This is a great baked potato soup. It tastes so good you will think you are in a restaurant and not in your own kitchen.
I've tried several baked potato soup recipes, but this is the best. Its names holds true- it tastes very much like the soup you can get in a restaurant (even better than some restaurants if you ask me.) It was very thick, rich, and delicious! I changed the recipe a bit and was able to cut the fat SIGNIFICANTLY. I used 2 cans no-fat, low sodium chicken broth, skim milk instead of half and half, 1/3 cup store-bought bacon bits (added at the same time as the potato flakes so they're not crunchy), and 1 package (1 cup) 4-cheese instant mashed potato flakes. By using cheese mashed potato flakes you don't need to use the cheddar cheese. It still tastes very cheesey (in fact, I would not use more than one cup of the flakes) and you don't add any fat. I estimated that by making these alterations you cut the total fat by at least 70 grams. Even with the alterations, it was fantastic. For those of you with cornstarch issues, I found that it was easier to chill the water and mix the cornstarch in the water before adding both. No lumps, no pasty-ness!Read More
This soup would be so much better without the instant mashed potatoes. It turned out way too thick and the most dominant flavor is the taste of "fake" potatoes. I won't be making this one again.Read More
I wish I could give this 10 stars! We use 3 potatoes, garlic flavored flakes and 1/8C of cornstarch. We also add about a cup of shredded cheddar with the half & half. This is the best potato soup I've ever had, we make it at least once a month!
If you are browsing for an awesome potato soup recipe.. this is the one you want ! ! ! ! I made it last week for a pregnant friend.. she raved! I finished the whole batch off over the next two days for lunch.. it is divine. I bought "Real Bacon" bits for the topping.. I was too lazy to fry and chop bacon. I also topped it with sharp cheddar. You will definitely want to use one whole onion finely minced. It is killer to try to chop an onion and then saute it in butter until it is soft. I am not a big onion fan.. but the soup gets a terrific flavor from the onion. I used about half of the corn starch.. I didn't want a really thick soup, and it turn out great. YUM!
This receipe is wonderful. Very flavorful. I made 20 quarts for a party, and got rave reviews from all! I used 1/2 of the cornstarch and 2/3 of the potato flakes the recipe calls for. It still gets quite thick, especially if you make it ahead and reheat it. I also added chopped carrots for color. I will make this often!
I really enjoyed this soup. I am going to make it for my recipe exchange club. It wasn't the consistancy I was expecting (thought it would be more mashed potato like) but it was wonderful. I took the advice of other reviews and used 2% milk instead of half and half. Next time I will split it. I think it could have been a little richer. WONDERFUL FLAVOR, was not bland at all!!!
This is a truly AWESOME homemade soup. It tastes just like the one we get at our favorite restaurant. I cut the onions to 1 cup, and added one more potatoe. But other than that, the recipe was perfect for us. Thanks Holly. This is a keeper for these rainy Pacific Northwest days.
This soup is perfect for a cold winter day. Hearty enough to be a meal in itself. Had so many compliments on the taste that it's sure to become a favorite. (reheats well and is even better the next day!)
This is an awesome recipe. I had searched for years for a great potato soup recipe and this is it. I did take others' advice and cut the corn starch in half and I also used fat free half & half, broth (instead of stock) and cut the potato flakes a bit. It is a very thick, rich and hearty soup. Brought some into work and they loved it. Reheats nicely (even thicker the next day). Great for fall/winter!
OMG...What can I say? This soup is awesome!!! I even substituted the half-and-half with Simply Smart 1% milk and it came out great!. I like things a bit spicy so I increased the pepper amount and added hot sauce. To give it even more flavor, I used garlic instant potatoes instead of regular instant. This was so comforting with the cold temperatures on the east coast this winter. Thanks so much Marbalet!!!
Made this today and it was absolutely delicious!! I accidentally bought heavy cream instead of half and half, but that didn't matter since I like my cream soups very THICK. My Mom loved it as well and she's picky about soups. Will definitely make this again. Wonderful!
Good grief! I have been making this for nearly 4 years (based on the date at the bottom of the printed recipe) and somehow haven't rated it until now. We've been absolutely loving it, but I do double the amount of potatoes used (for a chunkier soup) and microwave them when I haven't planned sufficiently ahead. Sometimes I'll use potato flakes as stated, but if there are leftover mashed potatoes on hand, then those will be subbed. I also saute a clove of garlic with the chopped onion. Thankfully it's a very forgiving recipe. I've had to increase the number of servings that I make in hopes of having a bowlful leftover for lunch the next day. Yum!
With potatoes, potato flakes, cornstarch AND flour, any one of which is by itself a thickener, this quadruple dose produces a "soup" with the texture of school paste. All the great reviews convince me that many people like this texture, but if if your taste doesn't run that way, stay clear of this recipe. There was so much thickener that even after adding another 2 cups of chicken broth, it was still glue!
Spicier than I anticipated, but still very tasty. Used fat free half & half, reduced fat cheese, reduced sodium chicken stock and reduced sodium bacon and it was still great.
Just made the soup with some changes which will make the "it's too thick" or "potato flakes?!" crowd happy (See other comments). I sauted the onions and a package of Hormel real bacon bits together. Added flour. Added chicken broth. Now I diced up 5 potatoes and let them cook in the broth. I mashed them into soup when after they cooked. Because I used so many potatoes, I cut the flakes down to 3/4's or so cup. Did not add cornstarch or salt. Added tablespoon minced garlic. Used a mexican blend of cheese and doubled. OH my my. Made it an hour ago and it is almost gone.
*New Review* The problem last time was the type of potato flakes I used. After making again I have changed the review to 4 stars. Still a little salty for me but very tasty. *Old Review* Way too salty and tasted like bacon (before I even added the real bacon). I used "loaded" potato flakes which might have caused this. I would like to try this again with plain flakes as the texture and thickness was exactly what I was looking for.
This is a wonderful soup for a cold wintery day. The addition of the instant potatoes is an excellent thickener. My local (Kroger) grocery store sells a great soup that reminds me of this, but this is cheaper to make and I like it better.
This has a rich flavor and is creamy without being excessivley heavy. I mixed in the cheese and added about 1/2 cup sour cream. It was the best I've ever had! Thanks for sharing Holly!
hmm... when i read all the rave reviews i was SO excited. baked potato soup is my favorite, i always get it at my favorite restaurant. but this to me tasted more like instant potatoes than anything else, and i felt the chicken broth really over powered the flavor. i think next time, i will go with a recipe which uses real potatoes as the base. the texture was strange, runny/glue like. i would try another recipe if you're looking for a real restaurant style baked potato soup.
I made this as my first attempt at soup, I had never made a roux in my life! It turned out AMAZING, my husband and 2 toddler sons devoured it with cheese and bacon biscuits and have been begging me to make it again! I changed a few things a bit: I sauted some minced garlic with the onion; instead of fully baking the potatoes I microwaved them for about 5 minutes; I used leftover prepared mashed potatoes instead of just flakes; and I used Italian seasoning and steak seasoning instead of salt, pepper and the spices called for. Another recipe on this site: pull-apart bacon bread, it compliments this soup so well, I crumble the bread into my soup bowl. Delicious!
Flavor is excellent. I could only give 4 stars because it has 2800 mg sodium per serving! That's more than an adult should have for their daily total of sodium. Some great substitutions to make this more healthy: homemade sodium-free broth, fat free half'n'half, decrease bacon by 50% and use 2% cheese. BONUS: There's enough protein in one serving of soup that the meal would be nutritionally complete with the addition of a tossed salad and some fruit.
My husband chowed down on this soup!! Used fat free 1/2 and 1/2.. did not need cornstarch.. used a little extra potato flakes.. no basil.. just thyme.. DH wants more!!!!
I have had this recipe for several years. To me, it has been known as "Tony Roma's Baked Potato Soup". We have this all the time, and I really like that it is easy, especially if you bake your potatoes ahead of time. I also use flavored potato flakes (like Betty Crocker) to add more flavor. This time I used Cheddar Garlic. I have also used milk instead of the cream to cut out some fat, and we still enjoy it. The soup can also be made ahead and kept warm in the slow cooker. Overall, we really like this one and will continue to have it often.
I would give this soup 3.5 stars. It was far too thick made as written (think mashed potato thick). I ended up having to add considerably more cream to thin it out. I also didn't care for the overwhelming flavor of the instant potato flakes. If I made this again I would try adding the cornstarch by itself first, letting it thicken, then add just enough potato flakes as needed to further thicken and flavor. The three toppings finish this recipe really well.
this is beyond the best soup i have ever tasted its better than black anguses....and that is saying something..i added some celery and sauted it with the onion gives a nice flavor...also this would be a good base for clam chowder...or you could add corn, green beans anything just about...i added the bacon and cheese to the whole pot that is how my family likes it...it is some time to make but well worth it...you wont regret making it but if you are planning on serving a crowd ya better make more than one batch it dont go very far cause of how thick it is...enjoy i will make this recipe for the rest of my life
I thought that there was way too much cornstarch in this recipe. The soup almost tasted pasty. And the baked potatoes got really mushy and were hard to cut up. I wouldn't make this again.
My Fiance' dislikes soup for some reason unbeknown st to me. Where as I enjoy homemade soup of any kind especially in the winter. I came across this recipe and decided I would try it out on him. We, yes we loved it! The texture was perfect and the flavor awesome. This is the best potato soup recipe I have ever made!
I know the fat content in bacon grease is unsuitable, but the flaver is spectacular. Chop and fry bacon reserving the grease to saute onion . I have never needed to use cornstarch or instant flakes as the starch from the potatoes thickens the recipe. A pinch of cayene into the soup picks up all the flavors. Try it and let me know if you like it.
Excellent. I made the recipe as written and would not change a thing.
This was very good. I followed the recipe except that I used fat-free half & half and omitted the cornstarch (not necessary.) I don't like instant mashed potatoes at all but I didn't taste any "fake" flavor in the soup. I keep the potato flakes on hand to use in baking bread. Fat can also be reduced by substituting parmesan cheese for the cheddar, or just omitting the cheese.
Excellent soup....don't change a thing. It will turn out perfect!
Had some ingredients that I wanted to use up and this recipe fit the Bill ... Very Good! I used Butter & left the Skin on the Potatoes! Husband Loved it!
This was an interesing recipe. It was a bit thicker than I prefer and I thought that the taste was off abit from the instant potatoes. My husband on the other hands loved it. The next time I may just puree some of the potatoes to thicken the soup instead of adding instant potato. I would also use much less onion as the onion flavor was very pronounced.
I have to agree with a previous reviewer. I made this soup exactly as the recipe indicated, and it does, indeed, taste very strongly of instant mashed potatoes. Expecting restaurant-quality soup from potato flakes is just setting yourself up for disappointment. However, it definitely had potential, so I made it again using leftover homemade mashed potatoes instead of the flakes (adjusting the liquid accordingly) and it was divine. Try it this way and you'll be in potato-soup *heaven.* (I bet you could use a tub of pre-made real mashed potatoes from the refrigerated section in the grocery store, too.)
This soup was really good...one of the best I've tried. However, the cornstarch made lumps in the soup, so next time I'll use less. I also substituted whole milk for the half & half to save calories. Nex time I'll try skim milk.
This soup is absolutely delecious. I can't believe that I made something that tasted so good! On my day off, I wanted to make something for my wife when she got off work. She loves potato soup so I picked this recipe to attempt. This was my third attempt at cooking, so I consider myself a bonified rookie. The directions were easy to follow. I did make a few changes... We had some left over corn beef from St. Patty's day so I sliced it up and added it to the soup. I also added more potatoes, some fresh mushrooms and a garlic clove. The soup was extra thick so next time I would put a little less corn starch. I ate three bowls last night and two for breakfast this morning!! My wife said it was the best she had ever eaten. WOW!
This is one of our family's favorite soups. It is a great hearty soup with rich flavor and smooth creamy texture. I use extra potatoes since we like it "chunkier". I do omit the cornstarch though. I don't see the need for it - especially if using potato flakes to thicken. A family favorite!
It was a little thick. I added more chicken broth and it was perfect.
I have made this so many times over the past few years- it comes out just like a restaurant in my home town. The only change I have made is to make the potatoes in the microwave , just to speed up the process on week days . I have also made "to go mason jars" of flakes, cornstarch, spices, etc.... to have on hand in the pantry and to take with me to family/friends/summer houses for quick dinner. I always serve with salad and cut up french bread on the side
I decided to try this recipe out of all the others I saw. It was fantastic! It tasted just like the baked potato soup at a place called Houston's in Atlanta. I added a little garlic to mine and used chicken broth instead of the stock. Also, I didn't have enough potato flakes so I only used 1 cup, but it turned out to be as thick as I wanted. My husband even ate it ant he's is no soup eater. I added the bacon, cheese and green onion to the soup instead of on top. This was delicious!! Thanks for the recipe.
I didn't have a whole lot of time this morning to wait for potatoes to bake, so I roasted them. I used the Roast Potatoes recipe, which is also from this site. I had a couple extra potatoes so I just cubed them and threw them in, too, just to use them up. Plus, it made the soup a little "chunkier". I omitted the cornstarch only because I thought the flour and potato flakes would be enough thickener on it's own. I used Cracker Barrel 2% extra white cheddar. I did stir the original bacon and cheddar in, I just set bowls of extra on the table for garnish. We all liked this. I actually was able to make this in my crockpot without issues. Plenty of leftovers, which is always nice. I served this with Cottage Dill Bread.
This soup was wonderful. It was extremely easy to make and very tasty. I will definately make it again.
Made this on a cold January day and it was very filling and a great cold weather soup. That said, I could really detect the flavor of the instant potato flakes. Will try again maybe with a few modifications. Thanks for the recipe
This was wonderful! I used 3 potatoes, sour cream and onion mashed potato flakes and only half the cornstarch. I also added corn just because we love it in potato soup. Will keep in my favorites!
Even though my primary love is baking, I really enjoy cooking also. Today we decided to go for some hot, potato soup. This wonderful, flavorful soup is great for the rainy, cold weather we're having. My boyfriend and I paired it with hot, turkey sandwiches, while my son enjoyed a slice of toasted garlic-cheese bread with his soup. We definitely plan on having this soup again in the very near future. I made few changes to our version, I fried the bacon in the stock pot and drained off the fat before adding the butter and onion to give a little bacon flavor to the soup and also a tsp. of minced, roasted garlic. At the end, I added more potato and added a little more half and half, but other than that, I definitely give this soup...5 stars!!!
You could tell the taste of instant smashed tomatoes in there, personally i wouldn't be happy if that was served to me in a restaurant. However, it had an overall nice texture, wasn't bland, bacon and onion complements the soup perfectly. i used normal milk (i had to add more milk to get it smoother because it got very thick) and i would recommend less cornstarch and less smashed potatoe flakes too. next time i'm gonna try this with real smashed potatoes! an overall not bad recipe!
You have to try this soup, it is the best I have ever had
A hit with me and the hubby! I will add extra real potatoes next time. I used skim milk instead of half-and-half. I used 3 cups chicken stock and 3 cups water. Used less onions, because I only had a cup. This will definitely go in the personal favorites cookbook!
Oh yum! This is the potato soup recipe I have been looking for. No changes need to be made.
This is an excellent soup. Made it for the first time last night. Followed the recipe exactly, except I only had sour cream and chive instant potatoes. It was wonderful. My husband, who is an extrememly picking eater, even loved it. I will be making this again many times thru out the winter.
Tasty! I used 4 potatoes and didn't bother cooking them in the oven. I just peeled & diced them and put them in the pot with the cream just after boiling the chicken broth/water.
Good soup- I made it with 2% milk instead of half and half, and also did not have enough potatoes on hand. (Would have liked the soup a bit chunkier, although the thickness was terrific!) It is very close to the soup you get in restaurants...good job, and thank you!
I made this for a recent soup party. It couldn't be easier and everyone LOVED it! At step 3(when chopped up potatoes are added) I transfer it to a crockpot to keep it warm. I will make this again. I might try adding chopped ham???
I made this soup tonight and it was so yummy! I added a couple cloves of minced garlic along with the onions. I used 6 or 7 small red potatoes and cooked them in the microwave. Much faster this way and it doesn't heat up the house! That many potatoes wasn't too much. It was just right! I don't think the recommeded amount of 2 baking potatoes is enough for the soup, but anyway... I also added an extra cup of half&half and another cup of milk. I did this because I was trying to stretch the soup a little more. This did not alter the taste whatsoever. It was fantastic and everyone loved this. All the kids, all the grownups. The bacon, chives, cheese and sour cream made it even better. This was better than baked-potato soup that I've had in restaurants! Thanks for the recipe, Holly. This one is a keeper.
This was GREAT! This is definitely going in my recipe box! I used 4 small to medium potatoes, peeled and cooked in the microwave - very quick! I used broth instead of stock plus one chicken bouillion cube, added 2 stalks of chopped celery, used 1/2 cup of half and half and 1/2 cup of 2% milk, added 1 cup of cheddar cheese at the end of cooking and just used pre-cooked bacon pieces out of the bag for a topping for those that wanted them (most of our family didn't) and had extra shredded cheese for topping. I was out of green onions and used minced dried green onions. YUMMY!
Upon hearing we were having potato soup for supper, my kids all groaned. However, they LOVED this soup! I would add another potato or two next time. I boiled the potatoes in bite sized pieces, which took less time than baking. This is absolutely delicious! I had a craving for it while we were in NYC so I ordered some from a deli. It wasn't as good as this recipe, and it cost $5.50 a bowl! I definitely recommend this recipe.
This recipe is fantastic. I didn't change a thing except I used the real bacon bits they sell in huge bag at Costco/Sam's Club and added those instead of frying the bacon. I put the green onion and bacon in the soup and simmered for awhile instead of using as a topping. I also cut up a few carrots and added. Wonderful flavor. Thanks for the recipe. Will definitely share and make again.
this is great on a cold winter day! the potatoe flakes make all the difference. as good if not better than the soup served at a local restraunt that i go to.
Great recipe! My dad requests it whenever he comes into town and always has seconds. He likes it chunkier, so I add an additional potato and break it into larger pieces.
I can't believe I haven't rated this yet. I have made it for years. It is GREAT. I microwave the potatoes, use 1 c. onion, & use a little less potato flakes. I also use real bacon bits in a jar (easier) & omit the green onions as a garnish. This recipe is easier than it may seem.
Delicious! My husband asked if I made it! A keeper!
Very yummy soup. I used vegetable broth in place of the chicken broth to make it vegetarian. It was thick anc creamy and went over well with the three teenagers I made it for. I served it in bread bowls, and that made it extra nice.
I loved this soup. The only thing I changed was taking a shortcut on the potatoes. I used canned diced potatoes instead.
Excellent! This soup was defiantly restaurant quality; it tastes just like the potato soup from several chain restaurants around here. My only reason for giving this only four stars is because my husband (not a soup fan) wasn't too impressed. I, however, thought it was fantastic! Will make again when hubby is away for dinner.
Loved it! Added more bacon to the soup instead of as a garnish.
Yummy! I used less onion, three potatoes and fat-free half & half...this was delicious. I mixed the corn starch with the water before adding it to the soup- it wasn't lumpy at all. We ate the soup out of bread bowls. I will definitely make this again- Thanks! :o)
I used chicken broth instead of stock as some other reviews recommended. I ended up adding another can as this was looking really thick. Maybe next time I won't add the cornstarch, or not as much of it. In my opinion, it needed alot of salt. Also recommended was to fry the potatoes in the bacon grease, not healthy, but added some flavor. I also added the whole 16 ounces of half and half. I crumbled the bacon, chopped some green onion and added it in the whole pot. Also added a handful of shredded cheddar cheese. All in all, pretty easy and tasty. My family loved it; I will keep this recipe until I find something better.
This soup was the best I've ever had! Have made it twice now, following the recipe exactly as written and have been asked for the recipe both times! Awesome! Thank you Marbalet!!!
My family loved this soup. Easy and tasty. I did add a little water as I felt it was too thick for soup. Will definately be making this again.
This was delicious and full of flavor. I shortened my cooking time by peeling and cutting up the potatoes before boiling. I would probably use less half and half or cornstarch next time because mine was a bit too thick, but otherwise this recipe lived up to it's name. Thanks.
This soup is very good, but instead of just putting the bacon and green onions on top when serving, I added directly to the soup. I also added additional salt to keep it from being bland.
Delish! Followed almost to a "t"...I didn't have regular instant flakes, so I used Betty Crocker loaded potato flakes (just one of the 2 packs in a box).
This was fabulous! I've also added left over hamburger & it was good too.
Didn't find this tasted anything like a baked potato - will stick to our usual recipe
oh my god is this good!! I did do SOME things different though. I sauteed the bacon with the onions. And i added garlic .I also poured some milk in it along with some half and half. i added more potatoes then it said too.Not that you needed to do anything different, this is just me. I never measured anything either, only the chicken stock, and water. I also steamed some broccoli and let the kids add it to their soup if they wanted.They didn't but my husband and i did. Awesome recipe. thankyou sooo much for this recipe!!!
Made with a couple changes. Used olive oil to saute the onions. Swapped the half and half for skim milk. Only used cheese for a garnish. Came out creamy and delicious. Very good!
This was my first time making baked potato soup and it was great! It was very thick at first after adding the instant mashed potato flakes and cornstarch. I would recommend not adding the cornstarch (which should be mixed with 1/4 - 1/2 water) until later in the process (if the soup isn't thick enough)or not at all. I added about 2 extra cups of water and 1 cube of chicken boullion and it was still plenty thick. I also used 1/2 cup of milk and 1/2 cup of sour cream in place of the half and half. I added about a tablespoon of bacon drippings for flavor as well. I will be making this again but with a few minor changes.
Ive made this recipe twice and both times have been great. Delicious. I cant wait to compare it to a restaurant recipe :)
Use the "fresh" diced hash brown potatoes w/onion available now to make this even quicker! Just add the pkg of potatoes along with the broth/water and simmer a few minutes before you add the potato flakes and 1/2 and 1/2. (I still used the whole onion, sauteed as called for). 1 package (4 oz.) of "Loaded Baked" potato flakes was plenty to thicken it -- didn't need the cornstarch at all. Added cheese to the soup AND added some on top for garnish. Used FF half and half to cut some calories. A great super-fast shortcut to homemade potato soup!
I love this soup.
I made several changes... which turned it into a pot full of epic win. I mashed two ginormous cooked baked potatoes with sour cream and some salt, pepper, and paprika. Then I cooked everything like was stated, except instead of 2 cups water I replaced it with 2 cups milk. I skipped the potato flakes since I found it unnecessary. I added some garlic powder and paprika powder and then I added the creamed mashed potatoes into the soup. I didn't add the half and half and I added a little cheddar cheese and some bacon to the tops of the bowls. I didn't use the green onions. This was the best tasting potato soup ever. Epic soup is epic.
I've been looking for a baked potato soup recipe for a long time and this is it! This is a terrific soup and easy to make. My husband couldn't get enough of it. I used fat-free half and half and it was still thick and creamy. I also used 3 potatoes instead of 2. This is a definite keeper!!
The soup had great flavor but way too many potatoes!
I made this soup with only two changes, one was that I increased the number of baked potatoes by two, and I omitted the instant potato flakes....I just can't bring myself to do instant potatoes, and the other change was adding 1/2 tsp garlic powder. This soup was delicious, it was very creamy and very flavorful! I will make it again!
Excellent soup! This is definitely a keeper. Despite being a quick and easy recipe, it's very tasty.
Yummy soup! This one is so flavorful and not bland at all. I only used 1 Tablespoon cornstarch and I did add 1 clove of minced garlic, 2 stalks of celery, and 1 extra potato (it definently needs 3 or 4 medium sized potatoes). I also used real bacon bits instead of bacon which was perfect and easy! Also, I did cook the potatoes in the microwave to save on time and it worked great. Just puncture with a fork and cover with wet paper towels. I love the addition of potato flakes. What a great idea! This is definently my new potato soup recipe that I will use whenever I want that creamy goodness! Thanks for the recipe!
This soup was very good. I would add more potatoes and serve it with cheese topping to give more flavor. Very good heated up the next day. I agree on the bacon bits . I used turkey bacon and it seemed a bit floppy in the soup.
I thought that it truly was "restaurant-quality." AWESOME, AWESOME, AWESOME! Husband loved to too!
EXCELLENT!
I couldn't beleive what a difference the potato flakes made in the soup! I picked up the loaded baked potato flavored and pretty much followed the recipe remaining recipe, much like the potato soup I have been making for years. Not a drop was left, everyone had two bowls each!
Excellent soup! It is truly yummy. I cut out some fat by sauteing the onions in some of the broth, then using skim milk instead of the half & half, with no sacrifice to the taste.
My family loved it :)
I made the recipe as is, and people raved over it. Said it was the best potato soup they'd ever had! Thanks for the recipe.
BEST POTATO SOUP EVER!!!! Definitely use butter instead of margarine and it really needs nothing. I wish I could give this 2984709218374 stars! I've gotten marriage proposals over this recipe. Definitely is a steady in my fall and winter menu. Thank you!!
This recipe is fantastic. I did make a few changes since I doubled the recipe. Used 7 potatoes instead of just 4. Since previous posters said it was too thick I only used 1/4 cup cornstarch and 2 cups potato flakes--I used the garlic cheddar kind and it really added flavor. Even doubled we flew through the leftovers--I am making it again this weekend. Yum!!!!!!
I don't know how I feel about this one. I thought I would love it, but it really was only so-so for me. I liked the flavor that the baked tator brought to the party. And I did change the cream to sour cream, because I don't have cream but also it just seemed like a baked tator should have some sour cream. But it wasnt the flavors. It was something else. Maybe too many tator flakes? Or maybe not enough tators? I did a triple batch but I should have added more tators. I don't know. I like my own tator soup. I don't meaure anything but the key is this Chip-n-Dip from our local dairy. It is awesome! Sometimes I add cheese to the soup too. And sometimes some bacon or ham if I have it. But really the kicker is the chip-n-dip. Maybe for supper this other soup will taste better since it has had all day to hang out.
I hate when people rate a recipe but then list a million things they changed. (It's called a different recipe!) I changed nothing on this and it was delicious! My 11 year old helped me make this. My family loved this & they can't wait for me to make it again! It felt like I was eating in a restaurant! Thanks!!
By cooking at home, my whole goal is to eat better than what is considered "restaurant-quality" food, in the first place. If you make real potato soup, you don't need instant flakes.
Great soup! Go a step further and add a brick of cream cheese instead of half and half.
