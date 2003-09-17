Restaurant-Quality Baked Potato Soup

401 Ratings
  • 5 293
  • 4 74
  • 3 16
  • 2 10
  • 1 8

This is a great baked potato soup. It tastes so good you will think you are in a restaurant and not in your own kitchen.

By MARBALET

Gallery
17 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 25 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Bake potatoes for 1 hour, or until done. Set aside to cool.

    Advertisement

  • Melt butter in a 3 quart saucepan over medium heat. Saute onions until tender and golden brown. Stir in flour, and cook 5 minutes to make a roux. Pour in chicken stock and water. Add cornstarch and mashed potato flakes. Season with salt, pepper, basil and thyme. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 5 minutes.

  • Remove the skin from the cooled potatoes, and discard. Dice the potatoes into 1/2 inch cubes, and stir into soup, along with the half-and-half. Simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, or until thick. Spoon into bowls, and garnish with shredded cheese, bacon and chopped green onion.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
492 calories; protein 21g; carbohydrates 36.3g; fat 29.2g; cholesterol 66.5mg; sodium 1418.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022