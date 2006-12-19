Smoky Cod and Parsnip Chowder

A wonderful New England creation, merging the sweetness of parsnips with a smoky cod broth. Good fish alternatives include haddock, pollack, cusk, or whiting. Smoked haddock and smoked pollack are good substitutes for the smoked cod. Use 1 1/2 pounds fresh cod alone if no lightly smoked fish is available. Great on cool Autumn evenings! Serve with hot, crusty bread and garnish with fresh chives.
This is a delicous soup, but I had to do some adapting. I couldn't find any smoked cod so I used some smoked trout as well as 1# of fresh trout. I also had to use dried thyme. I used 1# of potatoes. They were organic fingerlings so I didn't peel them. I didn't bother to precook the fish and just used chicken broth to cook the vegetables. Then I added the fish and cream and simmered until the cream was hot and the fish was cooked. Definitley use the fresh chives if you have them available.
Since I stick with 5 star recipes from Allrecipes, there are very few that I find that I don't care for. This is one of them... It may have been that although I love parsnips, I didn't care for them as the focus of this dish. Loved the cod, the broth and the lemon combination. Thanks for sharing.
The cowder is really great but I think the cod is a bit bland. Maybe getting all smoked cod could work, or marinate it in something. In all, good recipe, but something more needs to be done with the cod!
I really enjoyed this soup. I didn't have any smoked cod but i added andoullie sausage which gave an excellent spicy, smokey flavor. My husband loved it as well.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/07/2012
This was a great recipe. It was very tasty and I will definitely make it again. One thing. I didn't have any parsnips, so I substituted with carrots. It turned out just fine though. My husband ate four bowls:)
This recipe was very good, my boyfriend who is a native new englander loved it! We both thought it did not thicken enough, but it could very well be my cooking error. I would love it to have a bit of a spicy kick, but I have to remember I am in new england now, and spicy is not a new england trait. Great recipe I will definitely try it again perhaps with a bit of bacon.
Tom
Rating: 5 stars
10/12/2019
Awesome! had this before from a friend of mine from Maine. I had just smoked some salmon so I used that with the cod. Replaced the spuds and turnips with kohlrabi and rutabaga because that's what I had on hand. My friend always added some mushrooms and fresh garlic.
This was really great. I didn't have parsnips or smoked cod available, so I used white carrots and smoked trout. Otherwise the recipe was exact. Served with roasted cauliflower and whole grain bread, it was delicious, great comfort food.
Great chowder, even my kids who hate fish were complimenting this dish!...So I never told him it was FISH chowda!
Gabby
Rating: 5 stars
05/05/2022
I really loved this soup! I omitted the thyme and the smoked cod because I didn't have either. I added an extra cup of water and an extra 1/3 cup of milk and an extra 1/3 cup of half and half (didn't have heavy cream) because some reviews said there wasnt enough broth. I added chicken soup powder, enough for 4 cups of water. I'd say the salt and pepper was key. I added 1 & 1/2 tsp salt and 2 tsp pepper. Oh and dash of hot sauce. I will definitely make this again!
Awesome! had this before from a friend of mine from Maine. I had just smoked some salmon so I used that with the cod. Replaced the spuds and turnips with kohlrabi and rutabaga because that's what I had on hand. My friend always added some mushrooms and fresh garlic.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.