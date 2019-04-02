French Ham Cheese and Egg Fondue Casserole

Rating: 4.39 stars
59 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 33
  • 4 star values: 20
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 0

This delicate dish loaded with ham, cheese and bread cubes in an egg mixture is perfect for brunch or supper. Light and fluffy casserole that is sure to please your guests. Goes great with some fresh fruit and blueberry muffins! Another plus is you make it day ahead, so you have more time out of the kitchen!

By SheasLounge

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
8 hrs 30 mins
total:
10 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Generously grease a 9x13-inch glass baking dish with softened butter. Stir together flour and mustard powder. Place ham and Cheddar cubes in a large mixing bowl, sprinkle with flour mixture, and toss until evenly coated. Add bread cubes and toss to mix. In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, and hot pepper sauce.

  • Pour 1/3 of the bread mixture into the prepared baking dish and smooth out to form a layer. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of butter, and sprinkle with 1/3 of the Parmesan cheese. Repeat twice more to form three layers. Pour egg mixture overtop, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate 8 hours to overnight.

  • The next morning, remove casserole from refrigerator, remove plastic wrap, and allow to stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bake uncovered in preheated oven until the eggs have set, and the top is golden brown and crispy, about 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
357 calories; protein 19.9g; carbohydrates 19.8g; fat 21.9g; cholesterol 121.3mg; sodium 857mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (61)

Most helpful positive review

imnotfreud
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2008
I downloaded this recipe with intentions of having it for Xmas breakfast ...oops, it didn't happen. But I had to use the ham I bought or chuck it; glad I used it!! Even my picky 12 year old daughter gobbled it up. You can use slightly less ham to make it less salty. You don't have to use the hot pepper sauce if you have kids eating. It's loaded with flavour +++ with no weird ingredients that might make kids turn their noses up. Oh, and you DON'T have to worry about letting it sit AT ALL ...that part of the recipe is only for Xmas Eve chefs who want an easy meal the next day. YUMMMMMMM ...this will be on the table next Xmas breakfast. SOOOO good! Read More
Helpful
(48)

Most helpful critical review

JHilde
Rating: 2 stars
11/02/2010
No one really liked. Not enough flavour Read More
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
LUCKYKEL
Rating: 5 stars
06/17/2007
Wow, I cut come corners (did not do layers, added parm to top of casserole) and I am very impressed! I added cayenne to the flour mixture. Really fluffy and delicious. Read More
Helpful
(29)
DEBI EMILEE
Rating: 5 stars
03/12/2009
There is no way to mess up this recipe. No matter what you do, it's still going to be yummy! I needed a recipe to use up 1/2 a loaf of white bread and some deli ham. I had 1/3 loaf of Velveeta, and a chunk of Mozarella, plus some grated Parmesan. I spayed a glass 13x19 with Pam, then put it in the oven with 1/4 cup of butter to melt before adding the rest of the ingredients (didn't add more butter). As someone else said, layers not really necessary. Let it sit 10 minutes after making before putting it into the oven @ 325* (with a glass pan, it will get too dark on the bottom if you set the oven to 350*). We had it for dinner with the Lemon Butter Broccoli from this site, and fresh sliced tomatoes. The cheese was yummy and the eggs made it custardy. Ummmmmm! The whole family loved it! Read More
Helpful
(27)
Eliza
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2007
I prepared this recipe for my large family at Easter brunch. I changed it just a little bit by adding pancetta in addtion to the ham. My picky brother who wont eat anything eventually gave it a try he then went back for seconds! Everyone loved it and it's simple to prepare. Fabulous! Read More
Helpful
(17)
MSAGGIEAMY
Rating: 4 stars
11/04/2007
This recipe went over well at a bridal shower brunch. I'm not usually sensitive to salt but I found this to be a bit salty. I did not have enough cheddar this time so I added in a little fontina to the cheddar mix...That was a great substitute since fontina melts so well. Next time I will make sure to use low-sodium ham. I will also add a vegetable like spinach onion or mushrooms. It's a keeper though. Read More
Helpful
(16)
LISANEW412
Rating: 4 stars
05/14/2007
This was a very good recipe although it was a bit salty. I was worried about the large amount of ham called for especially since I was feeding a group who is trying to watch their salt intake. I found a turkey ham product that had half the sodium but the dish was still salty maybe because of the cheese. It was extremely tasty and lighter than expected. Would make again (will try a reduced-sodium cheese). Read More
Helpful
(15)
Stephanie
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2007
I made this for Easter Brunch. Making this ahead of time makes it easy to spend time with the family and not in the kitchen. Even the "picky" eaters loved this. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Jeannine
Rating: 4 stars
09/27/2010
This was excellent. I did make a few changes-added more eggs and less milk. I combined 9 eggs and 2 cups of milk. It served 6 adults. Made Hash Browns for a side. Read More
Helpful
(8)
amymiller11
Rating: 5 stars
11/12/2008
I make this everytime company comes! It is also good with bacon or sausage! Thanks. Read More
Helpful
(8)
JHilde
Rating: 2 stars
11/02/2010
No one really liked. Not enough flavour Read More
Helpful
(5)
