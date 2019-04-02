French Ham Cheese and Egg Fondue Casserole

1 of 61

Rating: 5 stars I downloaded this recipe with intentions of having it for Xmas breakfast ...oops, it didn't happen. But I had to use the ham I bought or chuck it; glad I used it!! Even my picky 12 year old daughter gobbled it up. You can use slightly less ham to make it less salty. You don't have to use the hot pepper sauce if you have kids eating. It's loaded with flavour +++ with no weird ingredients that might make kids turn their noses up. Oh, and you DON'T have to worry about letting it sit AT ALL ...that part of the recipe is only for Xmas Eve chefs who want an easy meal the next day. YUMMMMMMM ...this will be on the table next Xmas breakfast. SOOOO good! Helpful (48)

Rating: 5 stars Wow, I cut come corners (did not do layers, added parm to top of casserole) and I am very impressed! I added cayenne to the flour mixture. Really fluffy and delicious. Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars There is no way to mess up this recipe. No matter what you do, it's still going to be yummy! I needed a recipe to use up 1/2 a loaf of white bread and some deli ham. I had 1/3 loaf of Velveeta, and a chunk of Mozarella, plus some grated Parmesan. I spayed a glass 13x19 with Pam, then put it in the oven with 1/4 cup of butter to melt before adding the rest of the ingredients (didn't add more butter). As someone else said, layers not really necessary. Let it sit 10 minutes after making before putting it into the oven @ 325* (with a glass pan, it will get too dark on the bottom if you set the oven to 350*). We had it for dinner with the Lemon Butter Broccoli from this site, and fresh sliced tomatoes. The cheese was yummy and the eggs made it custardy. Ummmmmm! The whole family loved it! Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars I prepared this recipe for my large family at Easter brunch. I changed it just a little bit by adding pancetta in addtion to the ham. My picky brother who wont eat anything eventually gave it a try he then went back for seconds! Everyone loved it and it's simple to prepare. Fabulous! Helpful (17)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe went over well at a bridal shower brunch. I'm not usually sensitive to salt but I found this to be a bit salty. I did not have enough cheddar this time so I added in a little fontina to the cheddar mix...That was a great substitute since fontina melts so well. Next time I will make sure to use low-sodium ham. I will also add a vegetable like spinach onion or mushrooms. It's a keeper though. Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars This was a very good recipe although it was a bit salty. I was worried about the large amount of ham called for especially since I was feeding a group who is trying to watch their salt intake. I found a turkey ham product that had half the sodium but the dish was still salty maybe because of the cheese. It was extremely tasty and lighter than expected. Would make again (will try a reduced-sodium cheese). Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for Easter Brunch. Making this ahead of time makes it easy to spend time with the family and not in the kitchen. Even the "picky" eaters loved this. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars This was excellent. I did make a few changes-added more eggs and less milk. I combined 9 eggs and 2 cups of milk. It served 6 adults. Made Hash Browns for a side. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I make this everytime company comes! It is also good with bacon or sausage! Thanks. Helpful (8)