Chicken Sherry

wow!! I have made this 3 times in the last month!! I add lemon juice and garlic while cooking the chicken and more lemon juice when it comes out of the oven and serve over rice. My 14 y/o son says "good mom i like that chicken stuff" which is high praise indeed from a boy who usually communicates in grunts!!
I made this for my boyfriend and my roommate. I used mozzarella cheese and less greenbeans than it called for because thta's what I had on hand. The BF and roomie LOVED it we ate the entire pan. They had one suggestion though...adding bacon. Which I intend to try next time in addition to using less mayo. It had a unique but not to scary or exotic flavor but a full cup of mayo is just a bit much for me so I would add maybe haf a cup the next time. All and all this is a winner.
I made this with stuff I had in the house and my husband loved it. Instead of the beans I minced and blanched some carrots and mixed them with some frozen baby peas. Instead of Sherry I used Chardonnay. Instead of 2 cans of cream of chicken soup I used 1 can of cream of chicken and 1 can of cream of mushroom. Sooooo yummy. Tasted like a chicken pot pie and the parmesan cheese made a low carb friendly crust. Delicious.
My husband loved this. he said next time I make it to use asparagus and add garlic to the sauce. Also I am going to add 1/2 cup of breadcrumbs mixed with 1 TBS of melted butter for the topping as well. It was so easy and delicious
This is an easy simple chicken dish which both my husband and i loved. I did substitute fresh asparagus chopped into bit size pieces for the green beans.
The only thing I changed was to add chopped onion. Thanks for a terrific recipe that looks nice enough to serve to company!
Very good. I used what I had in the house which was fresh asparagus instead of green beans and it turned out very well. Served over white rice.
Excellent! Only thing missing was mushrooms plan on adding them next time. Delicious!
Really good! I followed this recipe exactly and it turned out great. I will definitely be making this again.
I did not care for this. The mayo and soup combination was just awful.