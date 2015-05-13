Chicken Sherry

Easy, elegant one-dish chicken casserole with whole green beans and sherry in a creamy sauce. All you need is a salad, some rolls and a good glass of wine!

By SheasLounge

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9x13-inch glass baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Stir together the soup, mayonnaise, sherry, and nutmeg. Layer half of the green beans into the prepared baking dish. Spread with half of the chicken, half of the sauce, and half of the Parmesan cheese; then repeat the layers. Sprinkle the top with a little paprika.

  • Bake in preheated oven until the Parmesan cheese has turned golden brown, and the casserole is hot, 45 to 60 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
596 calories; protein 32.1g; carbohydrates 16.5g; fat 43.9g; cholesterol 97.9mg; sodium 1093.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (34)

Reviews:
eab1112
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2009
wow!! I have made this 3 times in the last month!! I add lemon juice and garlic while cooking the chicken and more lemon juice when it comes out of the oven and serve over rice. My 14 y/o son says "good mom i like that chicken stuff" which is high praise indeed from a boy who usually communicates in grunts!! Read More
Helpful
(21)
Azure
Rating: 4 stars
01/20/2008
I made this for my boyfriend and my roommate. I used mozzarella cheese and less greenbeans than it called for because thta's what I had on hand. The BF and roomie LOVED it we ate the entire pan. They had one suggestion though...adding bacon. Which I intend to try next time in addition to using less mayo. It had a unique but not to scary or exotic flavor but a full cup of mayo is just a bit much for me so I would add maybe haf a cup the next time. All and all this is a winner. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Sharon Dyson-Demers
Rating: 5 stars
01/15/2008
I made this with stuff I had in the house and my husband loved it. Instead of the beans I minced and blanched some carrots and mixed them with some frozen baby peas. Instead of Sherry I used Chardonnay. Instead of 2 cans of cream of chicken soup I used 1 can of cream of chicken and 1 can of cream of mushroom. Sooooo yummy. Tasted like a chicken pot pie and the parmesan cheese made a low carb friendly crust. Delicious. Read More
Helpful
(12)
donna
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2010
My husband loved this. he said next time I make it to use asparagus and add garlic to the sauce. Also I am going to add 1/2 cup of breadcrumbs mixed with 1 TBS of melted butter for the topping as well. It was so easy and delicious Read More
Helpful
(10)
groovygrapes
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2010
This is an easy simple chicken dish which both my husband and i loved. I did substitute fresh asparagus chopped into bit size pieces for the green beans. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Kimberly Kotz Walls
Rating: 5 stars
03/24/2007
The only thing I changed was to add chopped onion. Thanks for a terrific recipe that looks nice enough to serve to company! Read More
Helpful
(6)
DarKerRaven
Rating: 5 stars
06/04/2008
Very good. I used what I had in the house which was fresh asparagus instead of green beans and it turned out very well. Served over white rice. Read More
Helpful
(6)
jencvt
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2010
Excellent! Only thing missing was mushrooms plan on adding them next time. Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(5)
PoisonIvy250
Rating: 5 stars
04/27/2008
Really good! I followed this recipe exactly and it turned out great. I will definitely be making this again. Read More
Helpful
(5)
bmarie3
Rating: 1 stars
12/18/2009
I did not care for this. The mayo and soup combination was just awful. Read More
Helpful
(4)
