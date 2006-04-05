Onion Soup Atu
A delicious onion soup that I developed in 1968 and is still a favorite.
I used Campbell's condensed beef consomme which has a really hearty beefy flavor, and so I didn't need a bouillon cube. Overall, I liked this but it was lacking something. I think I just prefer 'Lance's French Onion Soup' - cheaper, easier, and the white wine adds a wonderful depth of flavor.
