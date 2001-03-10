Frogmoor Stew

The name alone should draw your interest, but this non-traditional seafood stew is absolutely delicious.

Recipe by Randy L Austin

  • Slice kielbasa sausage into 1/2 inch pieces. Place bag of crab boil and sausage in water and boil for 30 minutes. Make sure water does not evaporate. Add more water while it is cooking to make sure ingredients are fully covered.

  • Add corn-on-the-cob and cook for 5 to 6 minutes and then add shrimp and boil for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Drain and serve.

Per Serving:
552 calories; protein 58.2g; carbohydrates 21.3g; fat 25.6g; cholesterol 394.9mg; sodium 1032.9mg. Full Nutrition
