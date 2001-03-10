Frogmoor Stew
The name alone should draw your interest, but this non-traditional seafood stew is absolutely delicious.
This has been a favorite for years!! We even add crablegs when the budget allows! I've found that using lite keilbasa cuts down on the grease and makes peeling the shrimp easier. You can't go wrong with this one!!
Good recipe!! Add 1 -2 bottles of beer to the cooking liquid and quartered red or new potatos and get shrimp with the shell still on them. That is the secret to a true FROGMORE stew. That is how they do it it Frogmore SC!!!! Located just outside of Beaufort SC.
This is a great recipe. I had it at an RV rally and everyone was asking what it was. When we were served it was a big hit. Been looking for a recipe since then. I added potatoes and it made a whole meal. Family and friends loved it. An easy and fun company dish
This was DELICIOUS... I added some fresh bay scallops (the large ones) to it when I added the shrimp and it was awesome...my hubby kept eating until he had to go lay down!!! If you are not totally into cajun spices, try the crab/shrimp boil bags that are only 3 ounces...it will still give it zip, but not too much. We used 2 3 oz. bags cause we LOVE spicy!!
I made everything as directed, but I'm unclear as to why it should be drained. I was expecting something more like a stew (as the name says), but ended up with dry sausage, shrimp and corn. I was very disappointed. Fortunately, I had reserved some of the liquid and served everything over rice. Otherwise, I can think of a dozen other ways I'd rather make shrimp.
Done this since I was a kid. This is from my home town but it is Frogmore, SC.
