Best Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Easy and delicious. A recipe that even the kids will love.

By 2doulas

Servings: 4
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium sized stock pot, over medium heat, combine soup mix and water, stirring constantly until well mixed.

  • Add broccoli florets, partially cover and simmer for 5 to 10 minutes stirring often.

  • Once broccoli is tender, place soup in a food processor or blender and puree. Once blended return soup mixture to stock pot, add milk and stir.

  • Add cheese to soup mixture keeping 1/2 cup set aside. Stir soup until cheese is melted and then sprinkle remaining 1/2 cup cheese on top of individual soup servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 15.8g; carbohydrates 14.9g; fat 16.2g; cholesterol 47.2mg; sodium 923.4mg. Full Nutrition
