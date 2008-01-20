Best Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Easy and delicious. A recipe that even the kids will love.
Hi. I am the original poster of this recipe. I have since found Knorr cream of Potato soup to be a better choice. It is rich and thicker. I use 3 1/2 cups water and then at the end add 1/2 cup of 10% cream.Read More
I thought the flavor of this recipe was great, but the technique for preparation was horrible and the soup came out lumpy with gobs of cheese making the broccoli stick together in clumps, making it almost inedible. Next time I make this, I will do what I thought about doing and should have done in the first place, which is to make a kind of roux with all of the wet ingredients, then add the cheese in gradually until melted, adding the broccoli last. That's the way I've always made broccoli Cheddar soup in the past and it has never turned out so disastrously as the method in thes recipe! It makes for a much smoother texture all around.Read More
Came out a little thinner than I wanted, so next time I will only use 3 c water- but SOOO delicious. I added a whole cup of milk instead of 1/2c. And used regular chicken buillion cubes instead of the cauliflower soup mix. Added salt and pepper and much extra cheese and this is delicious! Couldn't stop eating it!
This is awesome!! I added garlic, onion powder and red pepper flakes used frozen broccoli and used 3 cups chicken broth instead of water. It turned out great! I could not stop "tasting" it while it cooked!
My husband and I both loved this soup! I took other reviews into consideration and only used 3 cups of water and used some leftover potatoes to thicken. It was restaurant quality and I will definitely be making it again.
This is a great recipie for busy working moms and dads. We love soup in our house, but don't have a lot of time to prepare fresh recipies! This recipie mixed well, had a great consistency, and a good overall taste. I added a few extra seasonings to the base. Overall, a great recipie!
Very very good. I'd give it 5 stars except it was much too watery. I only used 3 cups of water instead of 4, and I realized as I was making that it would be too watery, so I doubled the amount of broccoli, but it was still too watery. I ended up adding some cornstarch to thicken it up. But overall, it was incredibly easy and tasted great. I didn't have (nor have I ever seen) cauliflower soup mix, so I used two chicken bullion cubes. Also, don't throw away your broccoli stalks for this recipe. They're very healthy and you won't even notice them when cooked all the way through.
First of all, I could not find cauliflower soup mix anywhere so I used vegetable soup mix. I thought it was going to turn out horribly wrong (because I failed to realized that vegetable soup mix would be brown!), but to my surprise it was great. I did have to add a little heavy cream though to make it more white in color. Next time I will use something different.
excellent!!! i used frozed chopped broc instead of fresh, and i used chick broth for 1/2 of the water. i also added a bit of cornstarch to thicken.
I also used three cups of water instead of four and it turned out with a good thickness. I couldn't find cauliflower soup mix, so I used a vegetable soup mix. I would use vegetable boullion next time to avoid the dried vegetables that came with it. The soup is green to begin with, so when you add dried carrots, it just looks kinda gross. My boyfriend made fun of its appearance, but liked the taste. I served it in bread bowls.
I went by the updates from the original author. It worked out great, except that the result wasn't as cheesy as expected, based on having similar soups at restaurants. By accident, I discovered that if the cheese were doubled, voila -- it's perfect. Add 2 cups instead of 1 in the final cooking stage.
way too much water. needed parmesan cheese and salt and pepper. a little bit bland.
Very much enjoyed this recipe. My DH loved the "explosions of flavor" as he referred to the broccoli pieces. I also used about one stem of the broccoli as it has so many nutrients as well and it is just as edible. I couldn't find either of the knorr potato soup or cauliflower soup, so I bought a bag of potato soup and just added about 4 T to the mixture to make it thick. Next time will use Velveeta instead of grated cheddar for more creaminess. Loved this recipe! Thanks. Oh, and very easy..hardest part is cutting up the broccoli!
too mushy and lumpy
Came out a little thick, but tasted wonderful!
Delicious soup but it took a while to thicken it. I cut back the water to 3 cups like others. If I could have found the package of dry cauliflower it would have been easier because maybe it would solve the problem of continuing to add cornstarch mixed with a little water to thicken it. I also used chicken bouillon cubes.
Very easy
We tried this soup tonight and were surprised at how good it turned out. Couldnt find the dried cauliflower soup, so we used leek instead. I thought it was perfect for a fresh, easy meal. My boyfriend thought it could have been a bit cheesier, but that was only a minor complaint- he really liked it as well.
A delicious and very easy soup (even my 18 month old liked it!). This is a great base to play around with too, our store didn't have cauliflower soup so we used leek.
Great recipe! It doesn't even taste like it's out of a package!
I thought the taste was good but the cheese seperated and was clumpy. Will definetly try and make with heavy cream next time.
I used Lipton's vegetable soup packets (both of them), with 4 cups of water. I threw in some cornstarch and two small potatoes to thicken it up, and let it simmer a lot longer than it said. Served it up with a crusty Asiago cheese bread and it was AWESOME!
We all really enjoyed this - our picky 8 year old included. My husband made this for us and as per the recommendation of the author used the potato soup mix rather than the cauliflower soup mix. This will definitely be added to our "quick dinner" menu!
This was tasty and SO easy to make! I couldn't find cauliflower soup mix, so I used a leek soup mix. I think my expectations were a little off, because I was expecting it to me like a more tradition cheddar/broccoli soup. The flavor was great, but the consistency was just a little too broccoli-heavy. I'll probably make this again with a few modifications, because it's hard to find something so flavorful that can be made so fast!
i waited a long time to make this but sure wasn't disappointed. This was great. Better the our local sandwich shop and much cheaper the thier soup in the bread boules. Will make again with other's advice.
This is pretty tasty soup. Mine turned out way too watery. I used some Chipotle Cheddar instead of regular, so no seasonings needed. It was delicious! Great recipe! Thanks!
So delicious! I made as is, but used vegetable bullion as others have mentioned, cut the cheese to 2.5 Cups, and added 1.5 cups whole milk when pureed. I can't wait to make this again! great recipe.
Great!I was making this soup first time at home.Every body just loved it.
it was great.
I woke up today and said (with no intention to go to the store) I'm making broccoli cheese soup. This recipe won since it didn't have chicken stock or processed velveeta. I didn't have cauliflower soup mix but I had some other vegetable dip mix and I added a vegetable bullion. I also added 3 cloves of garlic, some mushrooms and 1/3 of an onion. At a moment of uncertainty I added a shake of creole seasoning which is my go to whenever I fear something will be bland. The 4 cups of water at the beginning weren't enough to make soup so I ended up adding like 2 cups of skim milk. The soup is kind of strange but not bad. I may try this recipe again. Thank you for sharing.
So good! I used dried vegetable soup, only added 3 cups of water, and put 1.5 cups of cheddar into the soup. I added it slowly to avoid clumps. I also added some potatoes to make it a little heartier. Loved it!
This fenominal soup really made my kids wanting more. Altogether it brought my family together.
This turned out great!!!
very good and simple to make
I would add a little more half and half and a little less water