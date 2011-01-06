Garbage Soup

This soup is made with leftover veggies. My kids call it garbage soup because it would have been garbage if we hadn't made soup! Throw in any type vegetables you have in your fridge to add some flavor.

Recipe by WHTETAIL

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large stock pot place beef, potatoes, tomatoes, onion, celery, broth and vegetables. Add enough water to cover ingredients, cover pot and cook over medium heat for 1 hour or until vegetables are soft and beef is cooked through.

  • Season to taste with salt and pepper, rosemary, thyme and basil. Add bacon bits, stir and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
947 calories; protein 52.5g; carbohydrates 74.6g; fat 48.2g; cholesterol 147.6mg; sodium 1944.3mg. Full Nutrition
