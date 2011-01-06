Garbage Soup

This surprized me--this was pretty good! I made a small change and cooked my bacon after I browned my meat, saved a little of the bacon grease and sauteed my celery, onion and a mess of minced garlic in the bacon grease before adding in the rest of the soup ingredients. I had no leftover vegetables on hand but I did have some cauliflower and broccoli that I needed to use so I added that to the soup. I also added a can of organic corn that I drained and rinsed and added to the soup, too. After tasting it, I threw in some more spice, only because I felt like it needed a little more. Very cheap to make and really super filling! Don't let the name fool you. NOTE: For those who like a heartier soup and don't like to waste leftovers from the rest of the week, save your leftover veggies in a ziplock bag in the freezer and just throw them in this soup. This also works with a cup or so of leftover mashed potatoes, too, which acts as a natural thickener.

Read More