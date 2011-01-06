Garbage Soup
This soup is made with leftover veggies. My kids call it garbage soup because it would have been garbage if we hadn't made soup! Throw in any type vegetables you have in your fridge to add some flavor.
This soup is made with leftover veggies. My kids call it garbage soup because it would have been garbage if we hadn't made soup! Throw in any type vegetables you have in your fridge to add some flavor.
This surprized me--this was pretty good! I made a small change and cooked my bacon after I browned my meat, saved a little of the bacon grease and sauteed my celery, onion and a mess of minced garlic in the bacon grease before adding in the rest of the soup ingredients. I had no leftover vegetables on hand but I did have some cauliflower and broccoli that I needed to use so I added that to the soup. I also added a can of organic corn that I drained and rinsed and added to the soup, too. After tasting it, I threw in some more spice, only because I felt like it needed a little more. Very cheap to make and really super filling! Don't let the name fool you. NOTE: For those who like a heartier soup and don't like to waste leftovers from the rest of the week, save your leftover veggies in a ziplock bag in the freezer and just throw them in this soup. This also works with a cup or so of leftover mashed potatoes, too, which acts as a natural thickener.Read More
Okay. I feel like it’s kind of bland but I will add some spices for extra flavor.Read More
This surprized me--this was pretty good! I made a small change and cooked my bacon after I browned my meat, saved a little of the bacon grease and sauteed my celery, onion and a mess of minced garlic in the bacon grease before adding in the rest of the soup ingredients. I had no leftover vegetables on hand but I did have some cauliflower and broccoli that I needed to use so I added that to the soup. I also added a can of organic corn that I drained and rinsed and added to the soup, too. After tasting it, I threw in some more spice, only because I felt like it needed a little more. Very cheap to make and really super filling! Don't let the name fool you. NOTE: For those who like a heartier soup and don't like to waste leftovers from the rest of the week, save your leftover veggies in a ziplock bag in the freezer and just throw them in this soup. This also works with a cup or so of leftover mashed potatoes, too, which acts as a natural thickener.
I found the recipe to be good and easy to make and it was enjoyed by all. Though it made a lot more than four servings more like 12.
Now that my kids are off to college and it's just hubby & me, we usually have leftovers when I cook. I've started freezing the leftover vegies in a 2-cup container just to use in this recipe! (When it's full, it's time to make this soup!) I've made this with lots of different ingredients (including leftover chicken, rice, pasta, etc.) and spices (i.e. - substitute Southwestern seasoning or Oregano & Basil) and it's always GREAT. We get at least two meals for two from this, plus several lunches. Also, the soup itself can be frozen!
This is an excellent base for a recipe. I added cabbage, 1 can of black beans and 3 cups of V8 juice. I cooked it in the crock pot for 8 hours. Thanks for the recipe.
Very easy to throw together. I used the recipe as an outline and just threw a can of diced tomatoes, a lb of meat, some corn, red beans, carrots, and green beans, as well as onion, celery and green pepper into the pot, covered with water, and simmered for over 1hr. Turned out very good. Don't need the broth if you don't have it.
This is a wonderful and simple recipe. I changed mine up thou....i added a can of tomato juice and some extra spices because i felt it didn't have enough taste or zing. The Family loved it and rated it as a "repeatable" recipe....
Browned beef with garlic and onion. Added 3 diced potatoes (6 was too much), can rotel tomatoes with green chilies, celery, broth, vegetables, rosemary, thyme, basil, bacon and water. Added more broth, some oregano and extra pepper. Tomorrow, the bacon will be soggy. Next time, I'll leave it out. We will keep our leftover veggies in the freezer for this recipe.
Made this as a comfort food for my ailing grandfather. Wouldn't you know, he perked right up :) I left out the bacon (just personal choice) and added some dry mustard. This is an old family recipe as well, but I haven't made it in soooo long. It was nice to make again :) Thanks for sharing it on here! It helped me out for sure xoxoxoxo
My husband is not a big soup person but I have made this soup twice in the past month and he loves it. I used to make beef stew in the crockpot but this is so much better, quicker and easier. This is our new family favorite.
did as other reviews said and brown the meat and onion together first. then added everything else and cooked for about a hour. sooooo good!!!!!
Quick, easy and very very adaptable. Love it! I too browned the beef with the onion and then tossed everything else in the crockpot on high for 4 hours. I used a couple tablespoons of tomato paste instead of diced tomato because I don't like them. Left out the potato and kinda doubled up on everything else but the ground beef. Also didn't use the bacon. I use "Better than Boullion" instead of salt to increase flavor while adding sodium (I use no sodium beef broth because I would rather add my own). I just kept adding veggies ... what ever I had (carrots, corn, lima beans, peas, cabbage, cauliflower) till it looked good. Made a nice beef vegetable soup that I plan on serving over some leftover rice and portioning the leftovers for work lunches. Thx WHTETAIL, I'll make this again.
I love this recipe! Each time I try to use a different type of beef (ground, tips, stew chunks, etc) and I haven’t figured out the best one yet. Each time the soup is enjoyable though, just something about the beef throws me off. Maybe I’ll try it as a veggie soup next time!
It turned out great I added a few of my own ingredients butter, soup mix, onionpowder. My family loved it and I made some cornbread to go with it.
OMG! This is my mom's 'Slopped up soup'. Only instead of potatoes, she used spaghetti, broken in half. This is a staple in our house now and it can clean out your fridge in no time. It's delicious, healthy and cheap. The only thing I add is a bit of Worcestershire sauce, about 2 teaspoons.
This is a great, versatile and filling soup. I like the combination of spices and added a little extra of each. Just make sure to taste it to ensure that you add enough salt. Great easy recipe, thanks!
Okay. I feel like it’s kind of bland but I will add some spices for extra flavor.
It was delicious! I used all fresh ingredients, including tomatoes and herbs, because I happened to have them. I also used only beef because I feel one meat is enough. Next time I'll make it with the bacon. Thanks!
Sounds pretty good I'm gonna try it with ground Turkey though...
Very bland. I had to keep adding seasoning and salt!! I won't be making it again
I have this before - my aunt has made this for years and I’ve carried on tradition. We include bits and scrap leftovers of rice or pasta and gr beef or chicken veggies etc. Never turns out the same but what a delightful surprise each time. Best news no waste of good food. We keep a two quart container in freezer and add to until full and create.
Love this soup; so, does my husband! It's a great last-minute meal idea; I usually have all the ingredients on hand, i.e., items that, if unused, will end up in the garbage!
I made it and it’s pretty good, although I added double the herbs and cooked them with the soup, didn’t add afterward. Also, the calories for this soul are WAY off! For six people, which is pretty generous servings (for 4 people they are HUGE serving sizes!) my calorie logging app came in at 389, give or take a few calories, no more than 400 per serving. NOT 900+ calories!
Wonderul recipe.although I used leftover meatloaf instead of plain hamburger.
It was good! I only had turkey so I Used that. Didn't use any tomato. Threw in zuchini, mushrooms, 3 potatoes which was plenty. I should have thrown in carrots to add color. But the flavor is good and I can easily make again. Thanks for this!
Used frozen left over, uncooked mixed veg, will use fresh next time as I think this may have detracted from the taste.
The title of this recipe is a misnomer. This recipe is WAY too "fancy" to be called "Garbage Soup." I make GARBAGE soup. Not only is it never the same as the prior times I made it, but it tends to be a "work in process" as other veggies and/or meat/poultry "bi-products" become available. Luckily (for me,) my wife will not TOUCH it. I can't wait for lunch every day to have my latest "creation."
Love this recipe! It's a great base for any leftover veggies. I only had veggie beef crumbles (which I sauteed in bacon grease), and used leftover chopped cabbage and carrots. I used the herbs in the recipe plus chopped garlic and Penzey's Tsardust Memories seasoning. My whole family loved it, so I will use this recipe a lot.
Good recipe - I call mine 'kitchen sink soup'.
I have made this twice: once as written and once cooking the beef first. The difference in taste was minimal but without cooking the meat first, the texture of the beef was a bit soggy. The second time I sautéed beef, onions, celery, and carrot first then dumped the rest in the pot. The beef had a firmer texture, which we preferred. Regardless, it never needed an hour. I cooked it for 20 minutes both times. The recipe really is versatile because you add whatever vegetables you have hanging around. Thank you for sharing it.
its a good soup horrible name didn't see what left over has to do with this recipe
Have been doing this for awhile, except instead of throwing out the water the veggies were cooked in it also went into the freezer. Some of the nutrients that were cooked out in the cooking are saved for the soup. Have a container large enough to be able to be opened and closed,when full make soup. Also buy ham with the bone and freeze it to add flavour.
I browned the ground beef with onions and celery before adding to soup pot. I also drained the ground beef mix after cooking. This was delicious and quick and I plan to make it again, varying the spices.
This was incredibly delicious! Thumbs up from all!! Awesome comfort food!! Will make again!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections