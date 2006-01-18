Old-Fashioned Beef Stew

Rating: 4.47 stars
87 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 57
  • 4 star values: 19
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 1

I took my Grandmother's recipe, trimmed the fat and enhanced the flavor.

By CORWYNN DARKHOLME

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Coat beef with flour, shaking off excess. In a large nonstick stock pot, heat oil over medium-high heat, add beef and saute until brown, approximately 6 minutes. Remove beef from stock pot and set aside.

  • Add onions and mushrooms to stock pot and saute for 6 minutes. Add garlic and saute for 1 minute, continually stirring.

  • Skim off fat any fat from the stock pot and return cooked beef to pot; stir in tomato paste and broth. Add enough water to just cover ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer until beef is tender, about 1 hour and 15 minutes.

  • Skim off any foam that has accumulated on the surface of stew and add carrots, potatoes and green beans. Cover partially and simmer for 15 minutes.

  • In a small mixing bowl, mix cornstarch and cold water. Stir mixture into stew. Increase heat and boil uncovered for 1 minute. Sprinkle with parsley and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
329 calories; protein 18.1g; carbohydrates 29.8g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 53.7mg; sodium 393.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (89)

Most helpful positive review

FOWLERSTEPH
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2006
I have used an identical recipe to this for some time now, and it really has 5-star potential. A few tips: I always add more tomato paste -- closer to 2 TBSP -- and stir it into the mixture before adding the broth. Also, the vegetables need extra time to cook at the end. Bring them to a boil and reduce heat to medium or med-high (still bubbling) and cook until veggies are just softened. Return to rapid boil for cornstarch addition and reduce heat to low or turn off completely. Add parsley and let sit for about 10 mins.-- the stew will reach a wonderful consistency. Serve with warm cornbread or rolls and you are set. Yummy!!! Read More
Helpful
(89)

Most helpful critical review

Wilemon
Rating: 3 stars
12/11/2003
This needs some cumin brown sugar and garlic pepper. I like to use 2 pounds of sirloin and let it cook in the slow cooker all day to let the meat shred. Add the vegetables about 1 1/2 hours before you are ready to eat. I prefer to add the mushrooms last and just let them set on top of the stew to 'steam' for about 15 minutes so they don't get over done. Read More
Helpful
(23)
Reviews:
GENEVA18
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2006
This was an excellent recipe. I used celery in place of the green beans and added pepper and salt to the flour and added a little garlic salt to this recipe. I did simmer for about an hour and a half then added the carrots potatoes and celery and simmered for another hour. Great recipe! Thanks. Read More
Helpful
(73)
PammyT
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2007
Thank you this is exactly what we were looking for!! We are in the midst of an ice storm and this was just the thing to warm us up. Only changes we did were to add some red wine in addition to the water cubed the potatoes instead of slicing and used pearl onions instead of regular onions. This is a definite keeper for us!! Read More
Helpful
(38)
JUDYPRICE
Rating: 3 stars
09/06/2002
I found this recipe to have lots of eye appeal but was disappointed in the lack of flavor. I added salt/pepper as the recipe does not call for any and still found it to be lacking in "robust flavor". Will try it again but will experiment with seasonings. Read More
Helpful
(16)
LILACWINE
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2002
This is my favorite recipe for beef stew. It is SO flavorful and since it cooks so long the meat is always very tender. I tweaked the recipe some and added some sweet potatoes cut into chunks as well as the regular potatoes. DELICIOUS! Read More
Helpful
(15)
H
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2008
This is a very good beef stew similair to the one my Grandma used to make. I skipped the parsley and cornstarch. I took some of the juice from the stew and added flour to thicken. Also added about half a can of tomato paste. Read More
Helpful
(12)
HOLLY1966
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2002
I made a lot of alterations to this recipe throwing in leftovers I wanted to use up and substituting things I didn't have and it was delicious! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Kelvey Becks-Johnson
Rating: 5 stars
03/26/2010
I really loved this recipe... I made a few changes taking out the mushrooms and the cornstarch. I added beef sausage corn okra and two cans of stewed tomatoes... I loved it even more with the additions... I also made Jalapeno Chz corn bread it went well with the stew... Read More
Helpful
(8)
