Old-Fashioned Beef Stew

Rating: 5 stars I have used an identical recipe to this for some time now, and it really has 5-star potential. A few tips: I always add more tomato paste -- closer to 2 TBSP -- and stir it into the mixture before adding the broth. Also, the vegetables need extra time to cook at the end. Bring them to a boil and reduce heat to medium or med-high (still bubbling) and cook until veggies are just softened. Return to rapid boil for cornstarch addition and reduce heat to low or turn off completely. Add parsley and let sit for about 10 mins.-- the stew will reach a wonderful consistency. Serve with warm cornbread or rolls and you are set. Yummy!!! Helpful (89)

Rating: 5 stars This was an excellent recipe. I used celery in place of the green beans and added pepper and salt to the flour and added a little garlic salt to this recipe. I did simmer for about an hour and a half then added the carrots potatoes and celery and simmered for another hour. Great recipe! Thanks. Helpful (73)

Rating: 5 stars Thank you this is exactly what we were looking for!! We are in the midst of an ice storm and this was just the thing to warm us up. Only changes we did were to add some red wine in addition to the water cubed the potatoes instead of slicing and used pearl onions instead of regular onions. This is a definite keeper for us!! Helpful (38)

Rating: 3 stars This needs some cumin brown sugar and garlic pepper. I like to use 2 pounds of sirloin and let it cook in the slow cooker all day to let the meat shred. Add the vegetables about 1 1/2 hours before you are ready to eat. I prefer to add the mushrooms last and just let them set on top of the stew to 'steam' for about 15 minutes so they don't get over done. Helpful (23)

Rating: 3 stars I found this recipe to have lots of eye appeal but was disappointed in the lack of flavor. I added salt/pepper as the recipe does not call for any and still found it to be lacking in "robust flavor". Will try it again but will experiment with seasonings. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars This is my favorite recipe for beef stew. It is SO flavorful and since it cooks so long the meat is always very tender. I tweaked the recipe some and added some sweet potatoes cut into chunks as well as the regular potatoes. DELICIOUS! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars This is a very good beef stew similair to the one my Grandma used to make. I skipped the parsley and cornstarch. I took some of the juice from the stew and added flour to thicken. Also added about half a can of tomato paste. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I made a lot of alterations to this recipe throwing in leftovers I wanted to use up and substituting things I didn't have and it was delicious! Helpful (9)