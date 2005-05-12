Leftover Roast Chicken Soup

1 of 18

Rating: 3 stars This is a handy recipe when you have a leftover chicken carcass, but it does need to be livened up. I add chicken boullion, poultry seasoning & whatever else I feel like. But a good basic soup. Helpful (42)

Rating: 2 stars Unimpressive. I had to add 1/4 cup of Wyler's shakers instant bouillon so that it would have a taste. I also added celery & noodles to make it into "Awesome chicken noodle soup" that is found on this site. It makes a good stock, but then why not just call it leftover roast chicken STOCK. Very misleading. Helpful (27)

Rating: 2 stars I agree with MC_MA_OF 3 that it was very bland. The only way I like to make chicken soup IS with a left over chicken carcass. The roasting gives the soup a much better flavor however you really need to add a lot more seasonings including salt which I normally don't cook with but in a soup you do need some. By the way "Mom Of Three" I got a charge out of reading a couple of your reviews. Darn no tomato juice in the house!!!! Helpful (26)

Rating: 4 stars I'm giving this a 4 because I really didn't care for it the first night or the green beans in it either. However this is one of those recipes that gets better as a leftover. I did add a LOT of salt (probably 2 tbsp) to it as I am a salt freak but I still thought it was bland the first night. Hubby and son liked it surprisingly as neither are chicken lovers. I heated it up 3 days later and it was really good. The flavors had really come together. Thanks Nikki I will use this again. Helpful (11)

Rating: 2 stars By the time I got done adding stuff to make this taste good I had a whole new recipe. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars Great use of leftover chicken frames! I used two leftover frames 8-10 cups water added 1 tablespoon of salt with the other additions and subbed peas for beans since that made more sense to me. Mine's not bland at all but that could be because I also added 5 jalapenos that were dying a slow miserable death on my counter. But I'd make this again without the peppers no problem! Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars Thanks was a great starter for my soup. I used some of the left over gravy to add some flavor along with chicken broth. Helpful (4)

Rating: 3 stars good!!! i wud like to remove the vegetables after cooking.that give a better taste. Helpful (3)