Leftover Roast Chicken Soup

A great way to get more meals from one chicken! A delicious but light broth with great country flavors. Serve in large bowls with fresh crusty rye bread. Any leftovers of this soup can be strained and used as chicken stock.

By Nikki

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large stock pot place chicken frame, bones, giblets etc. Add enough water to cover chicken frame and gently simmer for 90 minutes, covered.

  • Remove all bones and chicken frame, but leave any chicken pieces in the soup. Add peppercorns, bay leaves, carrots, onions, green beans and potatoes. Add enough water to ensure that all the vegetables are covered. Cover and simmer gently until the vegetables are soft.

  • Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
144 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 32.7g; fat 0.2g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 22.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (18)

CHARISSALYNN
Rating: 4 stars
12/05/2005
I'm giving this a 4 because I really didn't care for it the first night or the green beans in it either. However this is one of those recipes that gets better as a leftover. I did add a LOT of salt (probably 2 tbsp) to it as I am a salt freak but I still thought it was bland the first night. Hubby and son liked it surprisingly as neither are chicken lovers. I heated it up 3 days later and it was really good. The flavors had really come together. Thanks Nikki I will use this again.
Helpful
(11)

Lois Lane
Rating: 3 stars
12/16/2002
This is a handy recipe when you have a leftover chicken carcass, but it does need to be livened up. I add chicken boullion, poultry seasoning & whatever else I feel like. But a good basic soup.
Helpful
(42)
Reviews:
I'm nuts too
Rating: 2 stars
07/23/2003
Unimpressive. I had to add 1/4 cup of Wyler's shakers instant bouillon so that it would have a taste. I also added celery & noodles to make it into "Awesome chicken noodle soup" that is found on this site. It makes a good stock, but then why not just call it leftover roast chicken STOCK. Very misleading.
Helpful
(27)
LINDA MCLEAN
Rating: 2 stars
09/11/2003
I agree with MC_MA_OF 3 that it was very bland. The only way I like to make chicken soup IS with a left over chicken carcass. The roasting gives the soup a much better flavor however you really need to add a lot more seasonings including salt which I normally don't cook with but in a soup you do need some. By the way "Mom Of Three" I got a charge out of reading a couple of your reviews. Darn no tomato juice in the house!!!!
Helpful
(26)
CHARISSALYNN
Rating: 4 stars
12/05/2005
I'm giving this a 4 because I really didn't care for it the first night or the green beans in it either. However this is one of those recipes that gets better as a leftover. I did add a LOT of salt (probably 2 tbsp) to it as I am a salt freak but I still thought it was bland the first night. Hubby and son liked it surprisingly as neither are chicken lovers. I heated it up 3 days later and it was really good. The flavors had really come together. Thanks Nikki I will use this again.
Helpful
(11)
milehicooker
Rating: 2 stars
11/02/2005
By the time I got done adding stuff to make this taste good I had a whole new recipe.
Helpful
(9)
KLOKANEK
Rating: 4 stars
11/12/2011
Great use of leftover chicken frames! I used two leftover frames 8-10 cups water added 1 tablespoon of salt with the other additions and subbed peas for beans since that made more sense to me. Mine's not bland at all but that could be because I also added 5 jalapenos that were dying a slow miserable death on my counter. But I'd make this again without the peppers no problem!
Helpful
(6)
pchanner
Rating: 4 stars
12/06/2011
Thanks was a great starter for my soup. I used some of the left over gravy to add some flavor along with chicken broth.
Helpful
(4)
bilkeshasanat99
Rating: 3 stars
08/17/2010
good!!! i wud like to remove the vegetables after cooking.that give a better taste.
Helpful
(3)
Michelle
Rating: 5 stars
06/26/2021
It was so good! I ate almost the whole pan, it was delicious! The kids loved it too!
