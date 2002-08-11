Easy Potato Sausage Soup

4.5
128 Ratings
  • 5 84
  • 4 33
  • 3 7
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

This is what I make on grocery shopping nights since it is easy to prepare and is very tasty. I generally double the recipe since my family loves it so much. Don't forget the garlic bread!

Recipe by Deirdre Dee

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Directions

  • Using a large saucepan, brown onion in butter.

  • Add potatoes, carrots, green peppers, sausage, water, salt and pepper. Cook on low, for about 45 minutes or until the potatoes are creamy.

  • Add milk and cook until heated through and then add instant potato flakes. If you want a creamy potato soup add a 1/2 cup potato flakes, or if you want your soup thick like stew add 1 cup of potato flakes.

  • Let soup sit for approximately 5 minutes in order to thicken and then serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
578 calories; protein 18.4g; carbohydrates 38.2g; fat 39.5g; cholesterol 62.7mg; sodium 1326mg. Full Nutrition
