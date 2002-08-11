Easy Potato Sausage Soup
This is what I make on grocery shopping nights since it is easy to prepare and is very tasty. I generally double the recipe since my family loves it so much. Don't forget the garlic bread!
I took this recipe, which sounded wonderful, and added a few things and changed others.First off, I cooked a fair amount of onions and celery in butter, than added ground italian sausage and cooked that all together. Seasoning with salt, pepper and garlic. I also used chicken broth instead of water (which in my opinion, makes any soup better than using "just" water). I then let my diced potatoes simmer until mushy, adding milk, letting that warm up, then adding corn and green beans and then the potatoe flakes. I love it...reminds me of the sausage/potatoe soup at Olive GardenRead More
This was very dissapointing. The potato flakes sounded like a great idea, but gave the soup an unpleasant texture. The flavor was bland and uninspiring. I will not be making this soup again.Read More
I found this recipe just in time - yesterday was our first really chilly day since summer, and this was perfect for dinner! I made this with a little more veggies (3 large fresh carrots, and 3 stalks of celery along with the onion), so I increased the liquid to 1 can of chicken broth & a can & a half of water (with 1 teaspoon of Cajun seasoning for extra flavor) - so then I had to increase the potato flakes to 1-1/2 cups! I used about 5 cups of red potatoes (skin on), and added my chunked-up smoked sausage to the veggies to brown it a little. I ended up with a great big pot of yummy, stick-to-your-ribs coziness in a bowl. Really good with warm french bread from our grocery store bakery. We'll be making this often during the winter ahead!
A diffinate 5 star recipe. I did make a few changes by sauting celery with the onion. I did not have potato flakes so grated a raw potato and put it in with the cubed potatoes. I used Hillshire kielbasa which the taste did not over power the rest of the ingredients. The results were super. Oh, I made a little white sauce using melted margarine, flour and adding a little cream. I needed a little thickener since I had no potato flakes. This recipe is now one of our favorite soups. Thanks.
This was great--I'm always reluctant to try new recipes but this was really tasty and really easy. I only used a half onion, used about a cup of sliced fresh carrots instead of frozen, and didn't have any green pepper so I excluded that. I threw everything (I didn't saute anything) except the potato flakes and milk into the slow cooker on high for 4 hours--with enough water to cover everything, and added the milk and flakes in the last few minutes. I also used turkey kielbasa to be a bit healthier and left the skins on the potatoes--healthier and faster. IT WAS GREAT!! And it freezes well too. THANKS!
This soup turns out great, though I did make some changes based on my taste preferences. I used celery instead of onions, fresh carrots instead of frozen and broth instead of water. I also used turkey sausage to lighten up the recipe some and I didnt use any margarine, just cooking spray. Also added a little shredded reduced fat cheddar for flavor. Yum! I think anyone could play with this recipe to make it the perfect winter soup for your own taste!
Really good soup! WE all loved it!! I didn't bother with the frozen carrots, just chopped 1 cup worth. Also, 1-2 minutes before I was to add the milk, I added apprx 10oz of Velveeta cheese and when it started to "melt," I mixed in the milk. When the cheese was all melted, I added 1/2 cup potato flakes. This gave it a creamy/cheesy soup! Love it! Thanks Deirdre!
My changes require this to be called "Not so quick Potato Chowder" but it is delicious!! I sauteed 3 stalks of celery along with 3 cloves of garlic with the onions and used fresh diced carrots. There was a LOT of chopping going on! I used chicken broth instead of water and omitted the salt. I also added a smidge of ground habenaro pepper for some zip. Next time I will use just 1/4 cup butter (not margarine) for the sauteing. We just had it for lunch on a VERY COLD New England afternoon.
good comfort food. i did add some garlic, and used fresh carrots. i did not have polish sausage so i just used plain, and browned it first. turned out really good, and kids ate it all.
I could tell this recipe would be a little bland for us so I added some spice. It was tasty, but we prefer the Absolutely Ultimate Potato Soup recipe. Though this recipe was definitely easier!
My husband and I loved this recipe! So much so that my husband stopped by the store on his way home from work the next day to pick up some more potatoes and requested it again the next night! A relatively quick and easy homemade meal. Also freezes great!
delicious soup!!! My husband loved it!!! :) I added garlic & herb potatoe flakes & I added 1/2 cup of Potatoe Flakes in the soup & it gave it a rich flavor..super tasty with crackers too!!! :) YUM
This was a great favorite of mine, but I'm the only sausage lover in my home so the rest it didn't hit it off to well.. but never the less the left overs were all gone by the second day so it didn't go to waste! Loved it!
I love this stuff!! I printed this recipe a couple of years ago and have made it so many times. I use different vegetables, depending on what I have on hand (corn, celery, green beans, etc.) and it's a winner every time.
This soup is amazing and very forgiving. I was able to make some minor adjustments to use up some of my less than fresh produce when I was cleaning out my fridge. I added finely chopped kale and raddichio and the greens complimented the soup nicely. I also was able to make the soup dairy free by using some soy spread instead of butter and used 3 cups of chicken broth instead of water. I never added the milk, but took out about half of the vegetables and put them into the food processor with a little plain unsweetened almond milk (about 1/3 c) and added it back to the soup. I then added some potato flakes and turned it up to a boil and then simmered for a few minutes before taking it off the burner to let it thicken. My family loved it and never guessed that it was full of vegetables and was creamy without milk! A definite winder stable in my meal planning.
This was absolutely delicious. My husband and son really enjoyed this. I followed the recipe, except I did not have any green peppers, so did not add. However, I am sure that would have been good also. I added 1 tsp of chicken better than boullion in place of 1 tsp salt. I did not have potato flakes, so I did as others have mentioned and mixed a little flour with milk to thicken. I also mashed some of the potates to help thicken. Also, added a few slices of american cheese. I will definitely make this again.
This was very good. I did follow the other reviews some, in that I used chicken broth instead of water. I also added celery, I could not imagine potato soup without it! I also added 2 cloves of garlic, and used olive oil instead of margarine. I think the soup would be good without any changes, but is very easy to customize to individual tastes.
Very good soup! Used suggestions of other reviewers and added 3 stalks of celery and browned it along with the sausage and onions. Also added 3 fresh carrots instead of frozen, used 1 can of chicken broth in place of some of the water and used 1.5 cups of potato flakes to make it nice and thick. Also added a little cayenne pepper and topped the soup with a little shredded cheddar. Soup had excellent flavor but was a little greasy so next time I'll omit the margarine and try using turkey sausage. Will definitely make again though.
Very Good Soup. Quick and Easy to make. Not on the healtiest side, but good comfort food.
soooo good. I actually used chicken broth instead of water and mixed in a lot of cheddar cheese at the end. mashed up the potatoes more too.
this was really good and easy but i put chicken broth in it and took out the sausage added a few more veggies.
this was a great soup. My husband loved it. I left out the green peppers and potato flakes. I used fresh carrots. the polish sausage I used was smoked which gave it a nice smokey flavor. I added a little cheese at the end.I used chicken broth instead of water for more flavor. I will make this again. when I heated it up the next day I just added a little milk to thin it out.
I used the crock pot like another reviewer. I also used garlic, fresh carrots & celery. I sauted the onions, green peppers, & celery in the margarine & added some bacon fat. I chopped the carrots quite finely & put them w/ the water, chopped smoked sausage (I chopped it finely like the carrots) and bullion cubes (3). I cut my potatoes & pre-cooked them in the microwave to make sure they got soft. I let all this simmer in the crock-pot for 4 hours. Then I added the potato flakes (2/3 cup) and milk. My husband liked it quite well. I liked it quite well too.
I gave 5 stars but with variations. I wanted to make this healthier so I used Boca meatless sausages and red potatos with skins on. I knew my children wouldn't touchi it with the peppers, so I omitted them. All 5 children ate it and asked for more. Not bad for a healthy meal!!
Easy and oooh so yummy! I was expecting company and needed to make something quick, tired from hosting a birthday party the day before, this recipe was just the trick! I love celery in almost any soup, so I added a few diced stalks while cooking the onions. I like to brown my meat as well, so did that after onions and celery cooked. Threw in a minced garlic and 3 bouillon cubes in place of the salt. Otherwise, I followed the recipe and the result was outstanding, My company loved it too and I will add this to my list of soups to make.
I thought this was really good. I would personally give it 5 stars, but because it wasn't unanimously agreed on, I'm giving it 4. Kids didn't like the appearance and therefore made up their mind before even trying. The adults all seemed to like it. I may not make it as think next time. Thanks. All in all, a really good recipe!
I lowered the calories by eliminating the butter and the milk - I boiled sliced light smoked sausage and the veggies with the potatoes and added 1/4 C of cream when tender. Seasoned with celery seed. Instead of adding instant (yuck) I just mashed some of the potatoes with a fork against the side of the pot until I got the consistency I wanted. Very low in calories and really hearty!
This was a great cold-weather meal. I used whatever vegetables I had on hand, and they worked out fine.
If you are looking for quick, easy and delicious...look no more! I substituted a bag of frozen hash brown potatoes, canned chicken broth (instead of water) and turkey kielbasa. Followed the rest exactly and this soup was a bit hit with the boys. I will make this one again.
This is going straight into my recipe box for keeps! This soup is amazing! My 2 year old loves it and the hubby is in love with it too! I left the pepper out and used fresh carrots and it was perfect! Yummy!
Very tasty and satisfying, will make again.
This was absolutely delicious! I am making this again tonight, but subbing soy milk for the milk because DH is lactose intolerant.
Omg this was the best potato soup I ever made. I made a few changes like instead of putting the potato flakes in the pot I warmed the milk and added them to the milk then put them in the pot I did this because of the comment on the texture from one of the reviews and it came out great.
Great recipe...simple, hearty, and relatively inexpensive. A little cheddar cheese on top is a nice garnish.
Yummy and easy!
this is the first time i made this my mom always made this i used canned potatos but it still turn out great instead of freash potatos it was so good it didnt last long thanks again
Easy to prepare, everybody loves it (including guests)!
Fabulous and easy to make!
This is the best potato soup I have ever had!
My family did not enjoy this soup. Maybe if made with smoked sausage it would add more flavor. Nobody liked it and would not make again. Pulled recipe out of my binder.
Very good and although I didn't have all ingredients, I substituted: frozen corn and beans for carrots and peppers, mild italian sausage for polish sausage. Family loved it.
Yuck...I didn't think this soup was great. It smelled great while cooking, though I couldn't get myself to eat more than a few bites. Even my boyfriend, who is a chef, didn't think it was that good. Wouldn't make again.
I WANTED TO TRY IT AS IT IS WRITTEN BEFORE I MADE ANY CHANGES AND FOUND IT VERY EASY AND DELICIOUS JUST AS IS. THE SECOND TIME I FIXED IT I USED A PACKAGE OF ROSEMARY GARLIC INSTANT POTATOES AND THE SOUP WAS A HIT WITH MY GUESTS. IT ALSO IS FAIRLY QUICK TO ASSEMBLE SINCE I CHOPPED WHILE THE ONIONS COOKED.
Very good soup! I used soy milk because we're dairy free and it was wonderful. Thank you for a new soup to add to my recipes - I will make this again!
A perfect comfort food with awesome flavor! A great soup for cold, rainy days. My husband has made this dish several times and serves it up with a side of garlic bread for dipping. Definately a keeper!
I substituted corn for the carrots and left out the green pepper. This was easy to make and had a wonderful flavor. Perfect for a cold winter night. My whole family loved it.
Very tasty. would recommend putting peppers in close to end of cooking time. Recommend.
Super yummy soup, great for a chilly Fall day! I used mild italian sausage in the natural casing & squeezed the meat into a pot with lots of onion before I added the other ingredients. Used garlic flavored potato flakes to thicken up the soup....super yummy! A crowd pleaser for sure!
I've used this recipe many times since I first tried it. It's easy to make and a always a very big hit in my household! Fabulous recipe.
This is a "SOUPer" recipe. Did an ingredient search for polish sausage and this was one of the recipes that came up. I had all the ingredients in the kitchen (one exception, used fresh chopped carrots) so gave it a go. I wasn't sure at first. It's not like any potato soup I've had before but by the end of the bowl I had a new favorite! Would have given it five stars but my two year old didn't care for the strong flavor in the green peppers and sausage. I will be making this soup often this winter. (and my daughter a pb&j) HAH!
Husband loved it. Kids loved it. I loved it. Easy and very good. It has become a frequent request at our house - even from the very finiky nine year old daughter!
this really was good. I had not made soup w sausage so was surprised. I did not have polish, so used Italian, and did not have potato flakes so subbed a few raw potatoes shredded. gave nice texture and I think probably better flavour than fake potatoes anyway. Really, we enjoed and will make again. Thank you.
I made this without the carrots, but it was very good and my husband loved it.
The only change I made was red peppers instead of green. It was delicious, and everyone in the house loved it. I loved using the potato flakes to help thicken the soup. Will definitely make again.
This was pretty good, and probably would have been better if I had followed the recipe exactly. I didn't have potato flakes, so I made a paste out of butter, flour, and milk. Next time I'll just add flour. I substituted the water for milk. You could also use chicken broth. Also, I didn't have carrots or celery. I found the soup to be very buttery, and didn't care for it much. My family actually liked it much more than I did!
Delicious! I used beef broth instead of water !
This was excellent soup. It will be made often in our house, especially with winter approaching. I made it for my husband, my teenage son and myself for a late dinner, as I know my younger kids probably wouldn't like it. My son ate FOUR bowls of it!!! We all loved it. I followed the recipe exactly, with the exception of using chicken broth rather than plain water. Served it with crusty french rolls. I noticed some of the previous reviewers said it was "too bland". We thought it was very flavorful!! And the aroma while it was cooking was amazing. I used Farmland Polska Kielbasa for the sausage, and it gave the whole dish a nice smoky flavor. The texture was perfect with the 3/4 cup of the potato flakes. Thank you for posting this gem!
This was SOOOOOOO GOOD! I added a can of corn niblets which added an little extra flavor. This soup is a meal in itself. I will definitely make it again.
Absolutely delicious! Made this once and will continue to make it forever. I think I ate 5 bowls the first time around! I used a mild Italian sausage and chicken stock instead of water. It gave the soup wonderful flavor. Thanks for the recipe Deidre!
Very tasty, but rich! I skimmed off the congealed fat after refrigerating overnight. One might reduce the amount of sausage to help reduce fat content as well.
I made it just like the recipe and it was delicious. We thought the flavor was great. I will certainly be making this again.
I had several problems with this recipe. First, it calls for potato flakes which I have never heard of and couldn't find at two different grocery stores. Second, the name suggests it would be simple and quick to make which it was not. Between chopping countless vegetables and cooking the soup for nearly an hour this was timely and not particularly worth it. I followed suggestions from others: using chicken broth rather than water, using fresh carrots, adding cheese, and using flour to thicken it and while the soup came out fine and everyone ate it, I didn't find it particularly special or worth saving.
True to the other reviews, this soup is great and very hearty.
Instant Pot version: I made this in an 8qt Instant Pot. I used the saute button to brown the onion in the butter. Then I cancelled the saute and I added all ingredients EXCEPT the milk and potato flakes. I pressed the Pressure Cook button and set it for 5 minutes. I did a quick release and opened it. My potatoes and carrots were tender. Finally, I added the milk and potato flakes. Success!
This recipe is great...I make it when it is so cold outside and my boyfriend and son love it..the only thing that I changed is I use dried onions and no peppers in my recipes. everything else I kept to same. Thank you so much for the recipe
Creamy, and very very yummy. No changes needed to this one. Thank you for this post~ ummm ummm
We really enjoyed this recipe but next time might cut the sausage into smaller pieces or may try it with cooked ground sausage.
Yummy
This is the first time I tried to cook sausage in a way that was different from the way it was cooked in my household growing up. (Just cooking it in the oven and eating it with saurkraut and mashed potatoes.) This was absolutely fabulous!
Great soup! Thanks, Deirdre Dee! What a nice change for potato soup! Great on these cold evenings! I omitted the green pepper. The smell was fabulous! MmmmMmmmmgoooood! :)
I reduced the onion to one, nixed the peppers and used fresh carrot and this recipe is a favorite for my family. During the winter, we make this a couple times every month!
I liked this soup myself, although it wasn't well-received by my husband, who thought it lacked flavor. While it was easy to make, it was certainly not quick and I probably wouldn't consider making it on a weeknight. I added garlic to the browning process and halved the margarine. Next time I would add another pepper, more garlic, and probably substitute chicken broth for some/all of the water.
This was very good. I thought I might have leftovers for lunch the next day but my husband and children polished it off.
I made this soup using vegetarian sausage crumbles. I melted the onions in unsalted butter instead of margarine, added 1 veggie bouillon cube along with the water, and substituted a mixed blend of vegetables that included carrots because I didn't have frozen carrots by themselves. The soup was delicious, but we did feel like we needed to add a fair amount of salt to it. I'll be making this one again, I'm sure.
I used Hot Links and fresh carrots and garlic. The Hot Links gave it some spicyness and a lot of flavor. I also added 1/2 cup of Parmesean cheese at the end. Omitted the green pepper cause I didn't have any. I love how the mashed potato flakes thicken the soup. Thanx.
Very good soup overall, made a few changes though, I only used 1 onion, 1/4 margarine, 2c. sliced fresh carrot, 2c. sliced celery instead of green pepper. Had a taste test when it was almost done, and added a 1/2 tsp. garlic powder. Will definitely make again, possibly adding a cup of corn, next time.
This is delicious. And more importantly, this is so very easy to make. I made it for my family and they loved it. And it makes so much that you can have it more than once! Great recipe!
Easy to prepare & great to eat!
loved this soup, added more sausage. will make again
Good Recipe. I used Italian Mild Sausage and left out the bell pepper. It just needed a little more spice.
I skipped the potato flakes and used heavy cream and added chicken bullion. It was delicious!
Pretty good, but I prefer my Mom's recipe. I halved the quantities because my slow-cooker is a small one. I skipped the green pepper since I had none. I added a stalk of celery and used fresh carrots instead of frozen. I also used the smoked polish sausages. My potatoes may have been old - after 3 hours slow-cooking on high, they lost 90% of their structural integrity, disintegrating into the surrounding soup, so I didn't bother adding potato flakes. At the end, it seemed very bland, so I added half-n-half instead of milk, a teaspoon of dried parsley and a few more grinds of black pepper. It thickened up nicely, I may have used more potatoes than just half. I stirred in two small handfuls of shredded cheddar cheese and served it with a handful of mini-pretzels scattered on top and the little bit of crunch was nice. My son went back for seconds of the pretzels only. Oh well.
My husband said this was the best soup he has ever had in his life. LOL Modifications I made: no carrots, switched out one of the white potatoes for a sweet potato. But I think this would be awesome without any modifications.
I made this without milk because I was out and it came out pretty tasty. It's a pretty basic potato soup. The sausage adds good flavor.
I made this recipe exactly as written (with the addition of frozen corn). It was delicious. The kids loved it and my husband especially loved it. We will make it again!
i made this receipe but i carmelized the 2 onions in a stick of butter. also had 1/2 cup of chopped raw onions i added the carmelized onions in at the end. The chopped potatoes i seasoned with fresh black pepper corns and seat salt while uncooked before added them in the broth. 3 cans of fat free chicken broth. I then proceeded to add small russet potatoes so i could have potatoe chunks. let boil and added 1 idaho 5 cheese potatoe pouch to soup. I did try the reviewers suggestion and use chicken broth.
awesome recipe. . .I had a bag of OBrien Cut Potatoes. The bad worked fine in place of the potatoes. I used Chicken broth in place of the water --- I just always do that, can't bring myself to add water to a soup. We used corn in place of carrots (personal preference). The Results were yummy! This recipe seems like a good one to change up with what you have in the frig.
This was a great soup.
This recipe rated 5-stars by everyone who tasted it! Will definitely make it again. :-) Thanks to D.Dee for sharing!
Tastes great, but directions didn't work for me. I used others' suggestions: added celery, fresh carrots, put all in to saute at the beginning, then added sausage while I cut up potatoes. Red potatoes with skin on, cut in less than 1/2" cubes. Added 1 can chicken stock and 1 can water (plus a half). Added potatoes, salt, pepper, some garlic salt. Set on low for 45 minutes, potatoes still crunchy. Waited another 1/2 hour - still not done. Up'd the setting to medium, gave them 5 minutes at a rolling boil - then ok. Then added 2-1/2 cups milk at low, then 1-1/2 cups flakes. Never thickened, added another approx 1 cup flakes, better but not thick. Ate it after the 1-1/2 hour wait! Next time, I will boil more earlier in the process! Less water, less butter - it was quite oily on top, too.
This recipe is delicious! I'm not a big fan of kielbasa, but in this dish it was great! my in-laws (who are soup connoisseurs) raved about it!
Great recipe. Also works well with leftover corned beef.
Omg best potato soup ever. Added. some cilantro . It's as good off better then restaurant. Alto it's not diet. Very filling. Excellent receipt
I've made this soup a few times now and I love it! I always change something in just about every recipe... this one is good with some paprika... I also added garlic and bacon...substitute the water for broth...sometimes chicken, sometimes beef and sometimes vegatable... this soup is awesome whatever you add to the basic recipe.
I will make this again. I followed tips from others and used chicken stock instead of water and replaced some of the chopped onion with celery. Also used hot peppers (Italian Roasters) from the garden instead of the green pepper.
Really good. I don't use carrots but i do use celery, an onion, one bell pepper, one red pepper, and two jalapeno's. It always comes out really yummy and everyone i know loves it.
I have made this exactly as written twice. We all love it, and it is often requested. The only thing my kids ages 13 and 15 requested was that I add 1 cup of sliced cabbage. (About 1inch wide and 4 inches long) I have tried napa and plain green head cabbage and save a small amount of raw minced very fine for them to put on thier servings. Try it! Also I have used potato flakes as a soup thickener for years! So much better than flour sinceyou can add it at the end. Great recipe!
Delicious!! what a hit! It was easy and hearty with plenty leftover for lunches. I added leeks and celery that I sauteed with the onions and I used mild Italian sausage for a little spice. I also substituted chicken broth for the water. I highly recommend this recipe.
