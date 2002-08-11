Easy Potato Sausage Soup

This soup is amazing and very forgiving. I was able to make some minor adjustments to use up some of my less than fresh produce when I was cleaning out my fridge. I added finely chopped kale and raddichio and the greens complimented the soup nicely. I also was able to make the soup dairy free by using some soy spread instead of butter and used 3 cups of chicken broth instead of water. I never added the milk, but took out about half of the vegetables and put them into the food processor with a little plain unsweetened almond milk (about 1/3 c) and added it back to the soup. I then added some potato flakes and turned it up to a boil and then simmered for a few minutes before taking it off the burner to let it thicken. My family loved it and never guessed that it was full of vegetables and was creamy without milk! A definite winder stable in my meal planning.