Split Pea and Ham Soup I

This is a good way to use leftover ham, quite inexpensive, and VERY tasty. I hope that you enjoy it. Some people like to add carrots or other types of vegetables. Don't forget to serve with buttered bread toasted in the oven.

By TEETOE

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
2 hrs 5 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium pot, saute onions in oil. Add the split peas, ham bone, and enough water to cover ingredients; season with salt and pepper.

  • Cover, and cook until there are no peas left, just a green liquid, 2 hours. While it is cooking, check to see if water has evaporated. You may need to add more water as the soup continues to cook.

  • Once the soup is a green liquid remove from heat, and let stand so it will thicken. Once thickened you may need to heat through to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
413 calories; protein 28.3g; carbohydrates 72.2g; fat 2.5g; sodium 18.6mg. Full Nutrition
