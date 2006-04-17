Split Pea and Ham Soup I

This is a good way to use leftover ham, quite inexpensive, and VERY tasty. I hope that you enjoy it. Some people like to add carrots or other types of vegetables. Don't forget to serve with buttered bread toasted in the oven.
Absolutely FANTASTIC. I used the Easter ham bone, chopped up a little extra ham, threw it in the slow cooker with half a chopped onion, a pound of dried split peas, a quart of chicken broth and a little s&p and ground mustard and walked away. 6 hours later it was the most incredibly rich and flavorful pea soup I've ever tasted. Didn't even soak the peas. Will definitely make again.
very minimal recipe-its hard to rate the recipe itself when it requires adding so much extra. I always add carrots and celery (not potatoes). I also just pre-soak the peas and rinse them several times. I also use diced up ham chunks in the pre-packages and use a little chicken base to flavor just a little more... After I soak the peas I just throw them in the pot with all the ingredients and cool until it thickens.
I did the Slow Cooker version, as suggested in other reviews. I used 1 small onion chopped and 2 Bay Leaves. Also used a smoked ham hock because I didn't have leftover ham w/bone. Put it all in the crock pot/slow cooker (except the oil, didn't need it) and cooked it on low all day (about 8-9 hrs). Then removed the bone and any fat from the ham hock, added another 15 oz. can of chicken broth because it was too thick and some more pepper (didn't use any salt because the ham or ham hock has enough) and served with hot rolls! IT WAS SOOOOO GOOD!!! My husband said he thought it was the best split pea soup he has ever had! Thanks for an EASY AND YUMMY SOUP!
I added two ribs of celery and one large carrot sliced thin, a bay leaf, a dash of hot pepper sauce,and a pinch of fines herbes.Good idea to wait on adding any salt until you taste at the end because some ham imparts enough salt. Good soup! We like it with cornbread or any crusty bread.
This was FANTASTIC!! I substituted 2 cans of chicken broth for some of the water! DO THIS, it's GREAT! I also added some frozen diced carrots and sauteed an onion and added it, as well. SUPER DUPER YUMMY!!!
Split pea soup is a staple in our home (at least once in any 2 week cycle, especially during the winter) and this is a good "core" recipe for it. I generally use dried beans (usually 1 lb.), chicken bullion cubes (6-8) and just about any kind of pork, bacon, sausage or frankfurter (which I sautee in butter and with onions first) I have on hand. I usually cook the soup in my crock pot -- to which I add either (fresh or dried) parsley, oregano, basil, coriander; you know, whatever I like/whatever I feel like -- on "low", so that it REALLY slow cooks, adding carrots during the last hour (when I raise the temperature to "high"). I rarely include potatoes, but if/when I do, they are "pre-cooked" and added along with the carrots. Prior to serving, I emulsify at least PART of my "batch" (perhaps 1/3rd) in my blender and return it to "the pot". I serve it with a "side salad and either a loaf of "really heavy" and "crusted" bread (an Italian loaf or a French "bagette" is good, but my family favors either Sour Dough or Pumpernickel) on the side, or refrigerated biscuits or homemade dumplings "on top". Cheese helps as a "garnish" here. While my personal preference is Parmesan, some of my family members prefer American while others prefer Swiss. I also put out a container of Sour Cream for anyone (such as myself) who wants to "dollop" it. A meal onto itself! And HEALTHY! NOTE to "newbies" (or to others who have never experienced the WONDER of Split Pea Soup): it is THICK. Especially "t
Best pea soup I've eaten. Great base recipe and a few little additions makes it the best. When sauteing the onions add two diced ribs o' celery and four slice cloves o' garlic. I simmered the peas and veggies with four smoked pork shanks which yielded plenty of meat in the end. Added three diced carrots after 1 1/2 hours of cooking and that's it. Delectable with minimal effort :-) Dave-Petaluma, CA
By far the best pea soup recipe I've ever tried. The addition of carrot, garlic, bay leaves, and thyme improved an already wonderful soup. I also used half chicken broth and half water. And it doesn't stink up the house! Thank you Sue!
Very good soup! In place of 2/3 of the water, I used chicken broth. I also added diced carrots, a little crushed garlic and diced smoke-flavored SPAM. I didn't need to add any salt. The taste is wonderful. I do recommend stirring occasionally, especially towards the end, to avoid allowing the peas to form a thick paste at the bottom of the pan. I also didn't find I needed to simmer for 2 hours. After only about an hour, the peas were all cooked down, and it was ready to eat.
I live in a neighborhood of elderly and struggling families, so I tried this in a super big pot. Doubled the recipe, added a vidalia onion, garlic, carrots, and course ground pepper. Let it sit on low for about 3.5 hours. Ladled into containers and sent throughout the neighborhood on a dreary day, with a nice chunk of garlic bread. Wonderful, easy, and so filling. Comfort food and good for all. Today this recipe actually fed about 14 people for less than four bucks. Cannot beat that!
Fabulous! I love split pea and ham soup and this proved to be so easy yet so delicious I'll be making it more often than I thought! I soaked my peas overnight and opted for the crock pot method so there was no need for oil. I just put everything into the crock pot using a chopped ham steak vs. a ham bone along with a couple of dashes of liquid smoke and couple of pinches of celery salt vs. salt. I also used 32 oz. of chicken broth vs. water for a richer flavor. I set the crock pot to high for 2 hours and low for another 4-5 hours. I didn't think it was going to thicken up, but the last hour it came together. Next time I might add some carrots. Great served with warm bread and perfect for cold fall nights!
When I was a kid, my parents were going out for the evening. My Mom told the babysitter not to let us go out and play if we didn't finish our dinner. As it turns out, our dinner was split pea soup. It was green and I was six. Not a good combination. As an adult, I absolutely love split pea soup and I really miss my Mother. Funny what you remember...
Oh man, this was delicious! I highly recommend it for first-time split pea soup makers (like me). I used a ham bone with a little extra ham on it, 2 (1#) bags of split peas (cooked with first bag for 2 hrs, then added the 2nd bag per a few other's suggestions & cooked for another hour or so), used a combination of water, chicken stock & even a can of beef stock, threw in a few random spices, some carrot slices (which next time I'll add more of those), & let it simmer. Removed the ham from the ham bone after it was done - Totally yummy & absolutely easy. IT MAKES A TON OF SOUP - but since it was so good, I froze enough for at least 2 more dinners (for 2 people). Served with some garlic french toast - DELICIOUS. I didn't add any salt to the main pot, but did add salt to my bowl - hubbs didn't need any extra salt. Tasted great for lunch the next day too! Thanks for such a great starter recipe!!
easy recipe...it was my first time making split pea soup and this turned out great! didn't have carrots on hand so i just had the onions...i also followed another reviewer's suggestion and added chicken broth. the soup was delicious...will definitely make this again :)
I actually made this about a week ago for my mother and grandmother. I personally can't stand peas, but my husband picked up a couple bags of split peas cheap and my mom loves split pea with ham soup and had not had it homemade recently. I purchased a ham bone from Honey Baked, however it was frozen, so I just dumped it in a large pot, covered it with water, and let it boil for about 20 minutes. It thawed nicely. I removed the bone and saved it for beans, but used most of the ham in the soup. I added about 1 1/4 bags (both were 16 oz bags) of split peas, let it cook for about 1 1/2 hours, then added the remaining 3/4 bag and let it cook for another 1 1/2 hours. My mother and grandmother raved about it. Made me feel prettuy good fixing them something they enjoyed so much.
While unfair to rate something while significantly altering, my husband raved over this soup after some modifications. Yet that shows the greatness of this recipe: it's a fabulous basic recipe! My additions were as suggested by the "Split pea soup" article here on Allrecipes: - added more ham, a bay leaf, & ~1/2 tsp nutmeg to the pot initially with extra water too (covering about 1 1/2 inches above the ingredients in my pot). I omitted salt due to the ham - Only added 2/3 lb initially and saved 1/3 lb of split peas until 30 minutes until the end. I also cooked the soup a total of 1.25 hours, which left a smooth base with some texture - I added 2 Tbsp lemon juice and 1/3 c whole milk at the end for extra flavor and creaminess (no the milk didn't curdle :) ) All I can say is YUM! With the nutmeg and lemon, it has a great taste that is different than a lot of other "ham & bean" type soups that we tend to make a lot in our house.
great ham/pea soup, and very easy. I added carrots, potatoes and frozen peas/corn (at the end). I did not have any problems with it getting too thick, maybe it was even too thin. But half of the cooking time I kept the pot covered. EDIT: I just made the recipe again. This time with the slow cooker over 6hours and half split peas/half lentils. It was great. 6 out of 5.
Great recipe! Just like any soup recipe, you can add what you like. I used my slow cooker, threw in potatoes, carrots, and celery and it was fabulous! No need for us to add salt as there was plenty. Also because of the the slow-cooker I didn't cook the onions first. It's a great low-fat alternative to a cream soup that still gives that satisfying creamy texture. Yum!
This was really yummy & simple! I added 3/4 cups diced carrot (2 small carrots), 2 stalks celery, and used 4 cups chicken broth & 2 cups water. It turned out great! I put in lots of pepper because I love it. I had ham steak on hand so I used that instead of the ham bone. I love how this is a simple recipe that you can give or take depending on what you have available.
This was wonderful!! I used 1/2 Tbl. butter instead of oil, 1 1/2 cups chopped (chunky) ham instead of a ham bone, and chicken broth instead of water. I cooked it in a slow cooker on low for 4.5 hours, then added 1/2 tsp. salt and 1/8 tsp. pepper. I was surprised that after cooling and refrigerating that it turned completely solid, but adding chicken broth (or water) while warming did the trick! Thanks for the recipe!
Very thick, rich and delicious! My wife who doesn't like split pea soup, loved this. It is a regular now during the cold winter months. For those who like it not so thick, just add a little water or fat free milk!
I thought this recipe was a great base for split pea soup. I added carrots and celery and sauteed those with the onions. I also used chicken stock instead of water, and didn't need to salt. I didn't have a ham bone, so I used chopped pieces of ham instead. It turned out great and took no time at all to prepare. I will definitely make this again. Great flavor!
This was delicious - we're split pea soup fans. I used leek as well as onion, added fresh parsley, and substituted bacon for the ham bone. I cooked the bacon first, and then sauteed the vegetables in 2 TBPs leftover bacon fat. I added the bacon when I added the liquid. Great basic recipe!
Simple, but excellent. I used the leftover ham bone from our christmas dinner. Make sure you cook the soup over low heat and keep an eye on it, stirring occasionally. It can stick to the bottom and burn.
Such an easy recipe to follow. My hubby and I love split pea and ham soup and this recipe doesn't require a lot of time or ingredients. I agree with Gramma about the salt. Wait till the end of cooking time and do a taste test. Don't forget the freshly ground black pepper. Thanks Sue.
I substituted olive oil for the vegetable oil, completely omitted the salt and pepper, and used chicken stock instead of "water." I found the a can of smoked Spam diced works just as well if you're on a budget. Easy to make, and it's usually gone that night!
I've been making this for years, and it is a very good soup. I don't saute the onions first, though. I just rinse and sort the split peas and put them in a crock pot covering with water, then add the ham bone, any meat I'm able to peel off of it, chopped onions, and some salt and pepper and simmer all day. Very tasty!
Great way to use the bone from a holiday ham. I have tried several split pea soup recipes...this was a 5*****. It has all the qualities for taste and easy cooking. My family loves veggies, so I did add some celery, carrot, and of course a a clove of garlic sauteed with the onions.
Super Good, Super Healthy, Super Cheap! What more could you ask? My secret ingredient? I add one to two tablespoons of brown sugar OR maple syrup to the pot. Everyone raves and can't figure out what's different! lol, just don't add too much, leave it as a background flavor.
I made this soup the other day for the first time. It was easy and good. I took some others advice, and used chicken broth in place of water, and added onion, carrots, and potatoes. I will make this again. Thank you
Great recipe and easy!! I did not use the ham bone, but 1 lb of leftover honey-baked ham i had in the freezer. Soup was very tasty!! I did add chopped carrots and celery - this made for a better consistency.
I made this with the Thanksgiving ham bone and it turned out great. I added celery with the onions and next time I'll add carrots too. I found it didn't take as long to cook as the recipe said. I will be making this again!
I followed some suggestions from others and added a bit to the soup. I added diced carrot and celery and 4 chicken bullion cubes. And it is delicious! I soaked the peas for 3 hours, changing the water several times. And the peas were completely ready after cooking in the soup for about 1 hour. I used ham shanks, because they were on sale and the ham turned out really yummy. This is a super affordable and easy soup to make!
I don't know why most split pea recipes don't tell you that you have to soak your dried peas for a few hours or overnight. Also sometimes they don't soften up at all! I have hit this roadblock a few times and have resorted to using Campbell's Green Pea soup - boil your veggies in chicken stock until soft, then add the canned soup and some frozen peas for another 10-15 minutes. This is a great recipe but if you don't want to mess with dried peas, go for the quick fix.
I had already made a stock with leftover hambone and was looking for a recipe to use it in. This was perfect. I sauted the onions in olive oil and a little butter, then added the ham stock and split peas. It takes several hours to get a non-lumpy, creamy consistency, but the flavour is completely worth the extra time. Start making it around mid-day for evening supper. Simple and delicious!
Great recipe with lots of flavor. I used 2 cans of vegetable broth and water to completely cover the peas. I added honey baked ham cut into cubes and they were delicious. I cooked it in the crockpot with the temp set on HIGH and it took about 4 hours for the peas to fully disentegrate. I did need to keep adding water as the liquid cooked down. My husband added tabasco and loved the taste and went back for more. Thanks Sue for sharing!!
Awesome for a base recipe. I simmered 2lbs of dry peas for about 30 minutes, then added some chicken bouillon to the water I used for the peas. I sauteed a whole yellow onion with 2 cloves crushed garlic; once the onions were cooked clear I added a ham bone that I had frozen. I added the bone to the "water" about a lb of the peas, onions and an herb satchel(rosemary, thyme, garlic and bayleaves) and cooked on the stove until the peas lost their shape. Then I added about 2 cups each of celery, carrots and potatoes along with the rest of the peas to continue cooking. I cooked the soup for about 4 hours altogether. I served it with crispy, cheesy (Parmesan and pizza cheese blend) croûtons made from a fresh baguette. Definitely delicious. I went easy on the salt, adding it as it cooked because the ham bone was pretty salty.
Excellent! As per other reviewers suggestions I added one bay leaf some thyme and a couple tsp. of chicken boullion a lot more water than the recipe suggests ( I like my soups watery not thick like a puree) the first time I made this soup I followed the recipe exactly and we liked it but the second time with this changes we loved it! I also made Favorite Corn Bread also from this site and we had a yummy satisfying dinner in a cold fall night, oh and I forgot to mention I made it in my slow cooker in low for 7 hr. Thanks Teetoe.
I absolutely love split pea soup. Growing up, my mom made this all the time. It's so easy to make. Like other reviewers I started using chicken broth. I think this recipe is even better than my mom's recipe. Thank you. Already made it three times. And it freezes well!
I made this twice, once with a ham bone and again with ham and both times it turned out great. Simple and delicious. I'm another who doesn't feel the need to add anything else, it's perfect as is. Thanks for sharing!!!
You don't just cut up ham and put IN it. For REAL ham flavor, use what is left of your ham(bones, gizzle, etc) and cook it down with water to make your own ham stock!! Then you use THAT instead of water and the ham flavor is amazing, right along with the split pea.I've been making it this way for YEARS, after every Easter ham.
What a perfect winter soup. I have been making this for years with my personal touch. I first chop carrots, potatoes, onions and celery and give them a quick sautee in the bottom of a stockpot, just a few minutes, then add a couple cans of chicken broth, the peas and a ham bone. Add enough water to cover the bone and toss in a couple bay leaves. They really add something special to this soup. After it has cooked a few hours I take the bone out, use my stick blender to smooth things out, remove meat from the bone and put the meat back into the soup and, voila, dinner. We like to keep this dinner simple with triscuits and really sharp cheese.
This is fantastic! I was looking for a recipe to use my leftover Christmas ham bone. I also made mine in the slow cooker and used chicken broth. I added minced shallots and diced carrots, dijon mustard and a bit of extra chopped ham. I had some problems cooking it in the slow cooker, it always seemed to need more liquid, I think it would be easier to cook it on a stove top where you can stir more frequently. However I don't think you can really get this wrong, it's idiot proof! After it was done cooking I seasoned with Worchestershire, lemon juice, pepper and a little liquid smoke. It doesn't need salt! I used mostly low sodium chicken broth and it was still plenty salty for me. My bag of split peas came with a packet of "ham flavoring," but I didn't need it! :) Thanks for this recipe.
I was a little skeptical because of how simple this recipe is and yet it turned out wonderfully. I usually follow things to a tee but for this I did take the advice of previous reviewers and made a few tiny alterations: - I used about 3/4 pound of peas and added the last 1/4 pound at the end so there would be some non-disintegrated peas in the soup. - I added carrots and celery to the onions to add some additional veggie goodness. - I threw in a chicken bouillon cube or two with the water, as well as some herbs I had on hand. (Literally, I just grabbed things out the cabinet and used them :-) This may well have been the best pea soup I have ever had. The consistency is soupy, not thick or goopy, which I'd feared. I will definitely be making this again and again.
Didn't change anything about this recipe. Husband had never had split pea soup before and was a little apprehensive; however, he LOVED it! A quick, easy and cheap meal~~will make it over and over again for cold winter nights!
Excellent simple recipe, although I did make a few changes. I chopped and sauteed an onion, 2 celery ribs, and a carrot. Threw everything in the slow cooker with peas and a smoked ham shank (couldn't find a ham bone), added a bit of ground pepper, covered with water and left for 8 hours. Then I just pulled the ham of the bone, with a spoon, and threw it back into the soup. The end result was outstanding, even though my peas disintegrated. I think 6 hours would have been plenty.
This is a good recipe, but I had trouble getting the peas to fully disintegrate. I let the soup cook all afternoon and it never became 100% liquid; There was still small little chunks of split peas even after all that cooking. Too, step 2 doesn't provide information on cooking temperature. That may be why the peas didn't completely "melt" for me. I assumed that it should be cooked on "Low" or "Low-Medium," but good recipes shouldn't allow the cook to assume too much. These things might be intuitive for experienced cooks, but I've only been cooking for a few years, so I still have a lot to learn. I need specifics! Still, the taste was good. I used chicken broth in place of water and also used some milk to thin it out after awhile.
This was delicious. I dont really like peas but this soup was yummy! I did it in the crock pot for 6-7 hrs on high. Did not soak the peas. I used a spiral ham hock! leftover, and it did an amazing job flavoring the soup. I also sauted some garlic with the onion. I also used chicken broth instead of water and cubes. It was really good. Thanks for all the suggestions.
Turned out really great! Super easy. I did add some diced carrots and celery and fresh thyme. I also substituted homemade chicken broth for water. And diced ham for the ham bone. Will definitely make again!
I added two stalks of celery and one large carrot, a bay leaf, some thyme, and a T. of whole grain mustard and a T. of chicken base. Also added about 1.5 lbs of yellow and green peas. It turned out awesome - very quick and easy with a frozen left-over ham bone from Christmas!
Delicious! This was my first time making split pea soup and it turned out great. The ham bone and leftover ham made the soup plenty salty, so be sure to let it cook thoroughly before adding extra seasoning.
this was a great recipe for a starter soup, i only made a couple changes, i used seasoning ham,raw onion, carrots, celery, and diced sweet potatoes,and put them in the crock pot with a bag of split peas and used a mixture of chicken and beef broth instead of water, i let it slow cook all day, and served it with cornbread, it was PHENOMINAL!thanks for the recipe!
I've never made split pea soup before - my husband always makes that nasty stuff from the can - ughh. This recipe was simple so it was a great place to start. I added garlic (I can't cook with out it). The soup was good, but nothing to write home to mom about. Now that I've made it once, I'll probably experiment with other recipes and flavor additions. All in all, it was a simple, tasty soup without a bunch of bells and whistles.
We loved this recipe. I've always been a split pea and ham soup fan. My husband was a bit skeptical but one taste took away any doubts. This recipe couldn't have been any easier. I did brown the onions first and added garlic too (which I do to most things). I used pork hocks on the suggestion of my butcher...I'm not sure I'd do that again. I think it produced good flavor but there was virtually no meat on the hocks to shred off (I'd never used hocks before). I'll search around for a better ham bone solution next time. This is a keeper for our family...my 4 year old son had 2 bowls too. Thanks for sharing!!!
my first time making ham and split pea soup and what an AMAZING recipe!! I was nervous that mine wouldn't taste as good as my boyfriend's mother's and he says this soup is THE BEST he's ever had (yes - better than his mom's!) I followed the directions using chopped ham, added some potato cubes, bay leaves, and pepper to taste. about an hour into cooking I also added a can of summer sweet peas for looks, texture and color. I substituted most of the water for low sodium chicken broth and didn't have any troubles with saltiness (also a great option for people with blood pressure concerns). I didn't soak the peas and my soup cooked to a perfect consistency in just about 90 minutes on the stove-top at medium-low heat. stirring often helps keep a good consistency throughout cooking and prevents big clumps or sticking. Couldn't ask for a more simple and DELICIOUS recipe! also re-heats nicely on the stove or in the microwave for a quick and delicious meal. I added more veggies while re-heating to freshen things up. Also served with some garlic toast instead of adding garlic to the soup. Yummy and a definite staple recipe in my kitchen!
It does need some carrots, garlic, celery and broth. I had some ham broth I'd frozen and I picked up a Honey Baked Ham bone. Threw in a bay leaf, and two slices of chopped bacon, and this made a really fantastic soup! I don't believe it would have had the really rich flavor without the things that I added.
I liked the recipe. I used it as a base but made a few tweaks to it. I cooked the peas using two cans of low sodium chicken broth and three cups of water. I also added a teaspoon of minced garlic when I sauteed the onions in olive oil rather than the vegetable oil. I also used a boneless ham steak instead of a ham bone. I served it with a side of cheese toast and it complimented the soup nicely!!! Thanks for sharing!
I'm not a big split pea fan but really liked this recipe. My soup was a little runny but I had to use a large stock pot to accomodate the ham bone and therefore probably used more water. Maybe there would be less trouble with consistency if the amount of water to add was more specific.
EASY & Delicious!! I added 2 carrots (diced) and they melted right into the soup along with the split peas. I also added a dash of garlic and celery salt. I did use the left-over Easter ham bone (let simmer for 4 hours on the stove) and the meat was so tender and just fell right into the soup. : )
I don't like split pea soup, but I loved this (getting older does make your tastes change). Once I added dumplings to this per hubby's request, he said it tasted just like his moms. Thanks for an easy pleasing recipe.
I made this today...I used 1 small onion, 1 lb bag of green split peas,chopped up leftover Christmas Eve ham, chicken broth and salt and pepper. I dumped all ingredients in slow cooker, and cooked on high for about 3 1/2 hours. The peas never fully disintegrated, so I put it in a blender, and pureed. Then it was too thick, so I thinned it out with more chicken broth. It was then the right consistency for me, and there wasn't any more chunky peas or ham chunks. I liked it.
I'm new to this community so first I thought it was weird to read all the ratings when no one seemed to actually be following this recipe! But I also made it with some variations and thought it was great - and will continue to make with different variations as well. I used about 1 1/2 c chopped onion, 1 1/2 c chopped carrot and chopped 6 slices of canadian bacon for a lower fat version than original recipe. I browned all of this with olive oil instead of vegetable oil. I used 6 cups water and 4 tsp chicken bouillon paste. I cooked in pot for 1 1/2 hours. Everything came out great and the soup still had some nice texture, which I love. I also used a lot of fresh ground pepper -- but I'm a pepper lover. Easy!
Followed suggestions: Cooked in crock pot for 8 hours on low. Used 3 cans of chicken broth instead of water, used honey baked ham. Soup was too thin, next time I will use less chicken broth and add more if needed. Everyone liked this soup and there were no leftovers.
Really good for my first try! I didn’t have an onion on hand so I substituted with 1 tbsp of onion powder. I filled up my pot until everything was covered but that ended up being too much water. But that was easy to fix since most of the water floated to the top and the split peas stayed at the bottom so I just scooped out what I needed. I think next time I’ll just use 2 quarts or less of water regardless of whether it covers all the bones or not. I ended up adding 3 cups of chicken broth just to add more flavor and went heavy on the salt and pepper because it tasted too bland without it. Will definitely try this again with chopped onions and carrots next time.
WOW!! Like others mentioned, I added 3 cloves crushed garlic and 1 1/2 carrots, finely chopped, and I replaced most of the water for chicken broth. Also, I used the bone and remaining ham from a spiral sliced honey ham we'd had for dinner a few nights before.Be careful with the salt, not too necessary when you make it this way. Very economical if you get the ham on sale.
I use trotters instead of ham. They provide low calorie protien (gelatin) and decreases the salt, which I feel overpowers the subtle array of flavors. I also add 1 T of dry sherry to each large bowl - it adds a slight nutty taste to the soup.
Delicious! Just finished a bowl. I used my crock pot. Slow cooked all day with ham bone. Threw in extra ham when almost done so it wouldn't fall apart and lose flavor, also some carrots. I also used chicken broth. Very very yummy!
So easy and Super GOOD. I skipped the sautee in oil step and just threw onions, peas and ham bone and some of the ham cut off the bone into the slow cooker. As one reviewer suggests, I put in another full bag of peas about 2 hrs from serving so there were some pureed and some whole but soft peas. I couldn't believe all the kids ate it despite the color.
I've yet to try the original recipe, but I didn't make that many adjustments when I made it. I added two diced carrots, next time, I'll add three. I used four small cubes chicken boullion when I added the water (a cube per cup). I also added a couple of dashes of celery salt. I'll definitely make it again though. It was great with some buttered french bread.
I was excited for WEEKS about making this soup, and finally got around to doing it. I am singlr so didn't make a huge pot, but I sauteed half of a medium onion, added 2 cups of rinsed split peas, a box of chicken broth, chopped carrots, 1 diced red potato, about a cup's worth of cubed ham, pepper, a dash of salt, onion powder, and garlic powder. I have let this simmer for about 3 hours now, and just tasted it. YUM. It is already amazing and will just get better with time! Thank you for the awesome-ness!
