Creamy Italian White Bean Soup

Rating: 4.31 stars
385 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 213
  • 4 star values: 111
  • 3 star values: 38
  • 2 star values: 13
  • 1 star values: 10

Hearty and healthy soup that is a favorite with friends and family. Sounds more difficult than it is. Try it! We're positive you'll be pleased. Serve with grated Parmesan cheese.

By colleenlora

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan, heat oil. Cook onion and celery in oil for 5 to 8 minutes, or until tender. Add garlic, and cook for 30 seconds, continually stirring. Stir in beans, chicken broth, pepper, thyme and 2 cups water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and then simmer for 15 minutes.

  • With slotted spoon, remove 2 cups of the bean and vegetable mixture from soup and set aside.

  • In blender at low speed, blend remaining soup in small batches until smooth, (it helps to remove the center piece of the blender lid to allow steam to escape.) Once blended pour soup back into stock pot and stir in reserved beans.

  • Bring to a boil, occasionally stirring. Stir in spinach and cook 1 minute or until spinach is wilted. Stir in lemon juice and remove from heat and serve with fresh grated Parmesan cheese on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
245 calories; protein 12g; carbohydrates 38.1g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 2.4mg; sodium 1014.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (373)

Most helpful positive review

MMARRA6215
Rating: 4 stars
11/29/2007
I love Tuscan White Bean soup. This recipe is a good base, however many of the suggested modifications should be considered. Chicken or vegetable broth, extra garlic, and extra thyme & rosemary. I prefer using broccoli over spinach for much more taste. As a final touch, three necessities: 1. Fresh Parsley! About a handful chopped. Really adds a fresh taste. 2. Good Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Stir in about a 1/4 cup at the very end. Can't make a decent italian soup without using a decent olive oil. 3. And finally, some freshly grated quality parmesan cheese on top. None of that store shelf canned stuff. Good cheese goes a long, long way. Read More
Helpful
(237)

Most helpful critical review

naples34102
Rating: 3 stars
01/26/2010
Only an average, 3-star recipe as written with obvious flaws, but I saw its potential to become something wonderful so I made this knowing I would be putting my spin on it. I can say for certain that Italians wouldn't use vegetable oil, so it wouldn't be used in soup either...change to olive oil. The soup looked like it needed a serious boost of flavor, so I started by using some homemade chicken broth I had in the freezer that also had pieces of chicken in it - and no water. I didn't understand why the submitter chose to dilute her soup with water! I also sauteed some chopped bacon (more flavor!) in a little olive oil, then added the onions, celery and extra garlic and thyme. I think these changes really did the trick because this turned out to be really outstanding! I served it with a mix of freshly grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses, then gave it a finish of a drizzle of white truffle oil, which took this over the top! So with a couple of small but important changes this is definitely a 5-star soup! Read More
Helpful
(213)
from Tennessee
Rating: 5 stars
05/22/2005
Wonderful with the following additions: double garlic,l/4 more beans, use chix broth in place of water, add onion salt and chix boullion to taste, add 3 teaspoons fresh Rosemary,double the lemon juice. Cut up your spinich about 3/4" wide by 3/4" or you'll end up with long strings hanging from your spoon. Made such a hit last winter at a church supper months ago and I'm still being asking me for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(128)
Tammy
Rating: 4 stars
12/28/2005
Being Italian, I *always* add more galic than recommended. This recipe is no exception. I used 4 good sized cloves instead of the one suggested. This is a variation of something I grew up with, which my mom affectionately called "greens & beans". It was more of two side dishes sort of put together; not a soup. Very, very much like mom's taste-wise. Super easy and warming on a cold evening. Served up with some chunky bread and a glass of wine ~ fantastic! Another suggestion; in addition to the parmesan cheese on top, drizzle evoo (extra virgin olive oil) on top and add more fresh cracked pepper...delish! Read More
Helpful
(68)
SLJ6
Rating: 5 stars
01/15/2008
I loved this soup. I added 4c.fat free/low sodium chix broth. I also pureed 1 can of beans with more chix broth instead of the water. I sauteed the onions celery and 2 leeks in evoo first. I also added a box of frozen spinach. Great texture with the pureed and whole beans. Lots of fiber and healthy I sprinkled mine with red pepper flakes and pecorino romano cheese! Read More
Helpful
(32)
MARYLEVER
Rating: 5 stars
11/13/2003
This is a delicious soup with the modifications I included, some of which were suggested by other reviewers. I soaked 1 cup of cannelini beans in water the night before and simmered the beans for about an hour until soft. I added the thyme to the vegetables as I was sauteing them in olive oil. If it's a good olive oil, the taste is hard to beat. I added 3 tsp. or chicken base along with the vegetables and a TB. of tomato paste. I used a hand blender to blend the soup and then added a handful of macaroni. I did not add any salt as there's a lot of salt in the chicken base. A very satisfying soup. Thanks for the contribution. Read More
Helpful
(19)
Savanah Orlando
Rating: 5 stars
08/28/2005
This was really good! The lemon juice added a nice tang and brightened it up. I followed the suggestion to use a submersion blender, don't think I'll do that next time because it didn't get it as smooth as I would have like without breaking all the beans up. I also used some frozen chopped spinach and this worked well. I will definately make this again! Read More
Helpful
(16)
coopspal
Rating: 5 stars
11/01/2005
I loved this recipe. I added ( but didn't need too )smoked turkey sausage. A very healthy creamy soup. Read More
Helpful
(12)
WhatADish
Rating: 1 stars
10/05/2005
This just was not good. I tried to like it but I couldn't. The whole family disliked it. In fact my hubby is going to get a pizza right now. Sorry. Read More
Helpful
(12)
