Chicken, Tom Yum and Karengo Soup

Rating: 4 stars
This is a very spicy and tasty Asian style soup that is easy to prepare. It is slightly exotic and will impress friends, so make it for a large gathering. Try garnishing with fresh cilantro.

By Ian Braund

Servings:
40
Yield:
18 quarts
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

40
Original recipe yields 40 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large stock pot saute onions, red bell peppers, celery, lemongrass, chile peppers and ginger in sesame oil.

  • Add chicken stock and simmer for 5 minutes.

  • Add lime leaves, oyster sauce, soy sauce, tom yum paste and cut up chicken. Simmer for 20 minutes and then check the seasoning. Add more oyster sauce, soy sauce or tom yum paste if necessary. At this point also season with salt.

  • Add seaweed, garnish with cilantro and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
134 calories; protein 18g; carbohydrates 6.7g; fat 3.1g; cholesterol 42.8mg; sodium 796.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
VIVNIDHI
Rating: 4 stars
01/20/2011
Brought down to smaller no of servings. Did not have karengo used other sea weed but the soup was good. Read More
