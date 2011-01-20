Chicken, Tom Yum and Karengo Soup
Servings Per Recipe: 40
Calories: 134.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 18g 36 %
carbohydrates: 6.7g 2 %
dietary fiber: 1.5g 6 %
sugars: 1.8g
fat: 3.1g 5 %
saturated fat: 0.3g 1 %
cholesterol: 42.8mg 14 %
vitamin a iu: 642.7IU 13 %
niacin equivalents: 12.2mg 94 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 32 %
vitamin c: 31mg 52 %
folate: 18.6mcg 5 %
calcium: 17.5mg 2 %
iron: 0.9mg 5 %
magnesium: 30.9mg 11 %
potassium: 307.6mg 9 %
sodium: 796.2mg 32 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 7 %
calories from fat: 28
