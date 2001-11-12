Chicken Soup Tete Style

3.6
5 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

My husband's Grandmother from Syria made soup similar to this. Very hearty and great for those who don't feel well.

Recipe by Debra Deeb

Recipe Summary

Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place chicken, celery, carrots, onions, garlic, cloves, cinnamon, cilantro, peppercorns, and bay leave in a large stock pot and fill with cold water, (it is not necessary to peel the garlic or onion, just wash the outside.) Using low heat cook for 4 hours after boiling begins or until water line is an inch or two from the top.

  • Using a colander drain broth into another pot. Reserve chicken meat and discard the rest.

  • In a bowl put rice and 1 cup of water to soak. While it is soaking skim fat off the top of broth and remove usable meat from chicken.

  • Add rice to chicken broth and salt and pepper to taste. Boil at least 20 minutes and then add shredded chicken. Remove from heat and let sit until soup thickens.

  • Once soup has reached desired thickness heat through and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
615 calories; protein 38.6g; carbohydrates 74.5g; fat 17g; cholesterol 99.5mg; sodium 157.3mg. Full Nutrition
