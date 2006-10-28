Mushroom and Artichoke Soup

I make this soup for a local health cafe. This recipe is hearty, filled with flavor, and a vegetarian's delight.

Recipe by Eleanor Lorie Peowie Policastr

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place artichokes in a food processor, slice thinly and set aside. It works well when using a 3 millimeter slicing disk.

  • Using a extra-large stock pot saute onions, garlic and shallots in olive oil and set on low. Cook for 15 minutes.

  • Sprinkle flour over onions and cook for 1 minute. Stir in vinegar and cook for approximately 3 minutes, in order for vinegar to evaporate.

  • Stir in water, vegetable base, salt, pepper, cayenne, nutmeg, thyme and sliced artichokes and cook for 25 minutes.

  • Add dried mushrooms along with the water they soaked in, fresh mushrooms and carrots. Let cook for 15 minutes.

  • Stir in capers and parsley, season with salt and serve.

102 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 13.7g; fat 4.6g; sodium 349.9mg.
