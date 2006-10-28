Mushroom and Artichoke Soup
I make this soup for a local health cafe. This recipe is hearty, filled with flavor, and a vegetarian's delight.
Definitely time consuming, once you are done draining the artichokes and slicing all the mushrooms but oh, it is so worth it! Unfortunately doesn't store well and loses most of its taste by the next meal, definitely by the next morning.
Recipe ok. Easy to make, hearty ingredients, bitter taste. Children will not eat. I can only eat once.Read More
I was a little apprehensive about trying this recipe because I generally only try the ones that are 5 star rated- but this one changed all that! This soup is delicious! I scaled down the servings quite a bit, and it was wonderful. I cooked it for some friends and they raved about it! Great recipe!
I tasted a soup like this, so I looked for and found this recipe. I made it for a party and was thrilled with the results. I made a few moderations like using chicken stock as I didn't need it to be vegetarian. It was FABULOUS!! I loved it!
This is very good. I was not feeding 50 vegetarians, so I scaled this recipe way back. As a result, I ended up eyeballing a couple of the ingredients, but I think I came pretty close to following it. I used grated carrot that I already had instead of chopping more - and I liked the texture it gave to the soup. I also used fresh portobellos. I often make soups for friends and family, and like to make recipes that they won't make or buy. This one is going on my soup gift list. Very nice, thanks!
Very good - something different. Lots of people really liked this and it is quite healthy. Hint to get a reasonable (and managable) batch size - scale recipe to 13 servings.
This is an awesome soup! I received many compliments from my coworkers when I brought it into work for my own lunch. If you make the recipe for 12 servings, you use a whole 14oz can of artichokes. Waste not, want not. I will definitely add this too my constant rotation. I used white button, shitake, chantelle and fresh portabellos. When it called for the soaking water, I used 2 cups of fresh water and it seemed that if I would have used more, it would have been too watery. I hope this helps! Grab a big crusty baguette to go with this awesome soup. : )
It's always a risk to try a new recipe when you're feeding guests, but this soup went over marvelously at a recent dinner party. I soaked the dried protabellas in approx. 8oz of hot water. For the fresh part, I used a blend of shitake, white, oyster, and baby bellas. The smalll amount of leftovers were delicious the next day.
this soup was amazing, i altered the quantities drastically to reduce the servings, used fresh portobellos and added more fresh garlic of course and it was perfect :) i'm not sure if it was the vinegar or the portobellos... but had the hint of an asian taste or zing to it and we loved it. definitely worth the effort!
Great recipe! I scaled it to 12, and everyone seemed to like it! I soaked the mushrooms in just enough water to cover them, and I used almost 3 cubes of the vegetable base. At the beginning, I feared the soup would be too chunky for spoonfuls, so I made sure to cut the dried mushrooms (I substituted dried shitakes) into bite-sized pieces. It turned out to be a good soup.
Good soup and healthy too! I did make some changes. I didn't have a food processor so I just cut the artichokes finely. I used the artichokes water. I skipped the shallots and capers. I didn't measure the spices and I used the whole package of the dried mushrooms (shiitake instead of portabella). I recommend breaking the dried mushrooms into 1/2 or even 1/4 pieces. Next time, I add fresh spinach. The rice vinegar gives the soup a unique taste. I scaled it down to 12, next time I'm make a bit more.
This soup was absolutely phenomenal. I douldn't stop eating it.
it was tricky to try and scale this down from 50 servings, but it somehow turned out great! the recipe never said how much water to put the portabellas in so I used about 3 cups. next time i would use less because the soup seemed a bit watered down.
Pretty good soup. My girlfriend is a vegetarian, I am not, however we both really liked this.
This soup was flavorful and memorable, and once the chopping is done there's not much work to do. This goes very well with warm, crusty bread. Next time, I'll throw in some barley, as the onion/shallot/artichoke texture left me wanting a bit more to chew on. Wonderful, though, and I will be making this again soon.
not so much
I made it exactly as the recipe stated and then tasted it, it was good but I decided to add a touch of freshly grated ginger and some Korean Hot pepper paste for spice. Delicious! I will make this again.
What a lovely recipe...made it as written and everyone loved it. As a vegetarian I can only say no wonder the restaurant buys this from you!
My wife usually makes the soup but I was flying solo this time. Initially I was after something that involved a lot of dicing and slicing because I'd just sharpened our knives and picked up a couple ceramic knives. I cut the recipe in half....figured 25 servings was enough for two people. It filled up one large stock pot. I couldn't get any dried portobello mushrooms so had to go with un-dried. Otherwise I followed the instructions exactly. I spent New Year's afternoon happily slicing and dicing stuff. I made the stuffed portobello mushrooms found on Allrecipes to go with it. Both turned out great and I have enough soup for breakfast and lunch for several days.
