Bean and Pasta Soup

4.6
5 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a great, flavorful soup that 's even better the next day. It's very thick, almost casserole like. Add water for a more liquefied soup, but be careful not to over, dilute the seasonings.

Recipe by Jill M.

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In 4 quart stock pot, cook sausage until lightly browned. Add onion powder, garlic, and onion, and cook until tender.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in minestrone soup, water, great northern beans (undrained), kidney beans (undrained), thyme, basil and pepper.

  • Bring to a boil and then reduce to low, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes.

  • Stir in pasta and cook another 15 minutes and then serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
370 calories; protein 16.5g; carbohydrates 39.1g; fat 16.9g; cholesterol 25.9mg; sodium 785mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022