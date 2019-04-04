Vegetarian Kale Soup
This kale soup will warm your insides, delight your taste buds, and fill your stomach on a cold winter night. It is full of dark green kale, potatoes, and cannellini beans.
this soup was amazing!!! five stars definately. the only thing i did differently was not use the boullion cubes, i couldnt find them so i just used a thick base. excellent!!Read More
I put too many beans in mine, but it was still good. Nothing to rave about, but I did like the flavor. Husband hated it, I think it was the kale. He said it tasted like someone did the gardening and left the remains in his bowl.Read More
This soup is so delicious. I made this recipe for my son's preschool class and most of the kids wanted seconds and some wanted thirds. It was such a big hit that around 5 or 6 moms called me to tell me that their child came home talking about the soup and so they wanted the recipe. The moms could not believe how much their kids loved such a healthy soup!
Holy moly. I was looking for a recipe to use up some kale I had and am so glad I chose this one! It was even better the second day. I didn't have regular diced tomatoes and used fire-roasted diced instead, and the heat was nice. Also didn't have cannellinis and substituted black-eyed peas. I'm making it again tonight, this time with a nice fresh tomato and pink beans. Thank you!!!
I've made this soup multiple times now. It's come out great every time. The recipe is very forgiving, allowing for imprecise measurements. I like trying different colors of kale and potatoes to really get a rainbow soup - purple potatoes or purple kale for example. I have been adding tofu, which is another nice addition.
This was the best soup!!!! Five stars without a doubt! i don't like italian seasoning, so I didn't add it I love kale so i added more than the recipe requires. Everything else was pretty amazing.
I made this soup for a quick dinner tonight served with buttermilk biscuits. It was really delicious! I didn't have any potatoes so I substituted pre chopped butternut squash from the supermarket. I diced the squash into small bite size cubes for quick cooking and it was delicious. I also served some homemade hot sauce on the side (I like it spicy but my BF does not). Great easy & healthy soup on a chilly autumn night!
Good as is; fantastic with 1 1/2 t chili powder blend from Spice Hunters (a mix of chili powder, onion powder, garlic, cocoa, oregano, red pepper, cumin, cinnamon, and cloves). I made this with chicken broth instead of vegetable buillion and yukon golds instead of white potatoes (skin left on) because that's what I had on hand. Cooked up in about 15-20 mins. I never thought I liked kale until I tried this soup. Thanks so much for the recipe!
I'd give this 10 stars if it were possible! I used organic vegetable broth and added more garlic than the recipe allows, added carrots and black beans as well as an additional can of cannellini beans. I also added red pepper flakes for some spice and a bay leaf. This makes a lot of soup! The flavor is outstanding for such a simple recipe. So healthy and a wonderful way to enjoy all the benefits of the superfood kale.
This was a really wonderful, easy recipe. I did not have dried Italian seasoning or parsley on hand so I substituted Herbs de Provence (which is mostly a lot of thyme). It was an interesting flavor, but I think I'll just add dried basil and oregano next time. My boyfriend who is a big meat eater LOVED this soup and I will certainly make it again.
I am on a strict naturopathic diet at the moment and cannot have potatoes, legumes, sugar or additives. So I replaced the potatoes and beans with carrots, celery, zucchini. I used a vegetable broth instead of water and bouillon, and a 28 oz can of tomatoes instead of 14. Lots of little changes you can make, but kale is the important part!
I love this soup! Ive made it twice and think the flavor is perfect. I made a few adjustments this time: I added only 1 can of beans, increased the kale by another handful and added carrots and celery for a more hearty vegetable soup. My boyfriend is an extremely picky eater and he gobbles this up. A huge success in my house! I'm making it again next weekend for a family dinner, can't wait!
This is a great easy soup! Changes: I used 1 can of white beans, two fresh tomatoes, and about a cup of mashed potatoes flakes. Omitted the oil....just sauteed the onions, garlic, and kale in the base: a combo of veggie and mushroom "better than bouillon. Tossed in some black pepper, Bells seasoning, and a little sprinkle of crushed red pepper. Wow, it smells like Thanksgiving and tastes almost as good with almost no fat!
This is a great basic recipe for soup. A couple of adjustments I made were to add browned hot sausage, really adds to the flavor. Also, I do not like bouillion cubes, too salty for us. I use the boxed low sodium vegetable broth.
Great vegetarian recipe! I wanted to cut down on the carbs and up the fiber, so I halfed the potatoes, tripled the kale, and doubled the tomatoes and it came out wonderful.
Needs to cook much longer.
Great way to use Kale. I would make this again when I have lots of Kale to use up. I used a healing homemade chicken broth. Didn't peel the potatoes that were half white and half red. Couldn't tell in the coup. I didn't have italian spice so I added some of each basil, oregano, thyme, celery seed and nettle.
This recipe gets 5 stars simply for the versatility and forgiving nature. Substitute away, folks! I suddenly remembered I had a bunch of kale in my fridge from the CSA (darn "crisper" drawers, keeping my veggies out of sight/mind, lol!) The kale was pretty limp, so I figured chucking it into some soup was the way to go. I also had half a bag of baby carrots and half a bag of fresh green beans that needed to be used up so voila! I didn't have potatoes or any kind of beans on hand (besides the green beans) but everything tasted lovely anyway. I Used a 32oz container of chicken broth, plus 4 cups of water and some vegetable and chicken boullion to bring the liquid to 8 cups. Whatever, worked just fine. used a combo of herbs de provence and italian seasoning, so as not to have too much oregano flavoring. Used one huge tomato from the CSA instead of a can of diced. Also added a few splashes of louisiana hot sauce, not for heat, but because I thought it would add a nice dimension, and I'm glad I did it. It all came together so nicely. I really appreciated the texture and heartiness that the kale provided. It doesn't wilt down to mush like spinach would. Served with a rustic italian bread on the side, for sopping up broth. Awesome! I will make this again, and I'm sure no 2 batches will ever be the same. I am ok with that!
Good light soup....but will stick to your ribs.
This was a great recipe and I will definitely make it again! I love that it makes so much as we now have food for a few more dinners. I changed a few things in the recipe. I substituted the water and vegetable bouillon for chicken stock and added turkey sausage. I didn't have diced tomatoes so I used two fresh tomatoes and I didn't have Italian seasoning so I just threw in some thyme, basil and oregano plus I used some frozen parsley as I didn't have the dry stuff.
loved this soup! We didn't have any cannellini beans so I substituted organic garbanzo beans (canned) and used a ton of italian seasoning and pepper.
Healthy. Easy. Inexpensive. Super yummy! Does it get any better?
4 WW points per cup!! Was looking for something interesting to create and this popped up on the welcome screen. Told the family that this is what's for dinner. 16 yr old was open to the idea, hub is addicted to meat so he was a harder sell. So quick and easy to make, hardly dirtied anything. Cubed the potatoes really small so some broke up to give it a creamy texture. I used 2 full cans of the cannellini beans so that was about 40 oz and doubled the kale - next time MORE kale :) Ended up with an 18 cup pot (for all you WW out there). Of course this will vary but it won't be much less. Son had 2 bowls, hub said "tasty" and didn't miss the meat :) Will definitely make this again and again an again :)
We are not vegan or even vegetarian but I've read Eat to Live, Eat for Health, You on a Diet, The China Study, and Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease. They all recommend a vegan life style so I decided to give a few recipes a try. This was my first choice and a great one. Even my meat and potato loving husband liked the soup and heated and ate a bowl of the left overs for his lunch today before I got home. My only change was I added an 8 oz can of low sodium V-8 juice as I let it simmer too fast and too much of the liquid evaporated. That solved the problem and it was fantastic. Definitely a repeat.
I have made this a couple of times. It always seems to be missing something.....so I added 1/4 to 1/2 tsp cinnamon this time. Delicious! Now I have that savory flavor!
I love this soup. I make a half batch at a time, but I use a whole can of tomatoes with the half batch. Even family members who laugh at my vegetarian concoctions or who haven't eaten kale like this.
I love, love, love this soup and have made it three times this month already. It is simple and delicious. Stir frying the kale, onions and garlic first certainly makes it much more flavorful.
This soup was delicious! I have never cooked with Kale. I was reading about the health benefits of Kale and thought I would try making soup. I used chicken broth & veggie broth & added some pasta. I put fresh grated parm on top before serving. Real comfort food!
This was much better than I expected it to be- so tasty as well as healthy!
Whoa! Crazy amount of salt because of the boullion cubes. Next time I will use regular cartons of veggie broth. Aside from that, wonderfully hardy and delicious soup! Makes a ton, I froze half, hopefully it wil reheat well.
This is wonderful! The only thing I added was some red wine vinegar and topped my bowls with some fresh grated Asiago Cheese, YUM!!!!
Excellent!! And makes A LOT. I substituted two cartons of Swanson's Vegetable Broth for the water and bouillon, and used unpeeled potatoes. I had a can of Great Northern beans, so used that plus one can Cannellini. Thank you for this recipe; definite keeper. :)
Delish!
I loved this recipe with a few variations. I used Vegetable broth instead of bouillon cubes and a small can of tomato paste instead of tomatoes, which I don't like. I also added tumeric, curry powder and sriracha sauce to give it more flavor. Taste even better the next day.
Super delicious, super hearty, super cheap, and (perhaps best of all!), uses up large amounts of kale. The only change I made to this one was to add a head of roasted garlic to the broth, which made it extra delicious. Could not have been happier with this soup.
Delicious and affordable! Added smoked paprika and poultry seasoning. Very hardy meal. Thanks!
I think of recipes as great beginnings - I followed this recipe mind you, I just embellished. I added a rind of Parmesan reggiano and 1 tbls of balsalmic vinegar..It was so amazing! It was great before mind you; but, I love the hints of balsalmic and the saltiness of the cheese rind.
Very good and healthy soup! I used chicken broth and added a bay leave to it.
Delicious! The only thing I did different was 4c of veggie broth and 4c of water instead of the buillion. My boyfriend did want less potatoes next time too..but I loved it.
This was my first taste of kale! What a savory almost sweet surprise. I used sweet potatoes instead of white and kidney beans instead od cannoloni.I am inexperienced cook.
Yum! I was a bit concerned about the ingredients pairing together well, but I really enjoyed this soup! It's really easy to make and very filling. I did make a few modifications based on preference and ingredient availability: I used 2 large potatoes and that was more than enough for me (the soup was packed with potatoes) and I used 8 c veggie broth instead of water and veggie bouillon. I think I'll also add another can of beans next time. I also wish the amount of kale required would have been more specific. My grocery store only had the bagged kale so I had to guess on the amount. I ended up using probably 5-6 cups of kale and I'll likely add more next time. Anyways, great recipe that I will make again and even my meat-loving, soup-hating husband seemed to enjoy :)
Great recipe, yummy, healthy and easy, thanks
Yummy! My husband and I really enjoyed this soup. It's great to find good recipes with kale. I did minor adjustments: 8 cups msg free veggie broth, chick peas (bc didn't have cannellini), red potatoes with skin, and agreed a bay leaf. Great soup!
Just made this soup... I can tell already I wish I had use a little tomato paste to spice it up. I also just used regular potoatoes. It's good! I like it, wonder if any of my people will eat it. ;)
This was excellent soup. I had kale in my garden so used that as well as fresh tomatoes. I tweaked the recipe to what I had on hand. I only had butter beans which were really good in this soup. I made my own Italian seasoning and used low-sodium chicken stock as that was what I had on hand. Can't wait to eat left-overs. Good recipe Donna!
DELISH!! I have always wanted to like kale, but despised it until I made this soup - lol). Since my doc said I needed to cut carbs, I didn't put potatoes in mine and only used 1 can of beans. I sliced up a couple carrots which offset the "bite" of the kale. Awesome and easy to modify according to personal taste.
This is one of our favorite fall/winter/early spring dishes, paired with a loaf of fresh sourdough or multigrain bread. We sub low sodium "Better Than Broth" in the soup and add a pinch of crushed red pepper flakes to each bowl of the end result for a little kick. Our 2 and 4 year old love this soup as well. A real family-pleaser for us!
This soup is EXCEPTIONAL!!! I used 2 cans of diced tomatoes and 3 cans of beans... even my son the 'picky' eater loves this soup, especially the 'green stuff!'
I loved this soup! I used klamath potatoes (unpeeled) since that was what I had on hand. After I started making this, I realized that I only had 3 bouillon cubes, so I upped the garlic and spices a bit and added some dried celery flakes. I also used the fire roasted tomatoes as someone had suggested. I seriously ate half of the pot in one day, it was so good!
My whole family loved it! I added carrots and celery to the onions and garlic. Then sautéed the kale with that till it was really soft, just because I know that's how my kids will eat it, then added broth and potatoes. Boiled until everything was ready and added the beans. Absolutely delicious! Then my husband and I added his homemade habanero sauce to ours.
made this tonight, we are not true vegetarians but we are starting to not care for meat too much. I looked on here for some ideas and came across this one. I have heard that kale is really good for you so we whipped it up tonight. Quite good! The kale is surprisingly good. We will make this again for sure!!
Maybe this needs the MSG-laced broth (I used some without), or maybe Italian seasoning varies from brand to brand, but we thought this was just okay. It needed more tang, or some acidic ingredient like lemon. I tried lemon pepper (good) and shredded fresh parmesan (great). This does have promise -- I love the ingredients, so I am going going to try again with tweaks.
I was amazed that I could make something so good! Omitted the oil altogether and sauteed in cooking spray so it was virtually fat free, and still delicious! I will be making again (as soon as I eat my way through the stockpile that has taken over my freezer).
I had a house full of sick people over Christmas, including a couple vegetarians. This soup is fantastic "I'm sick and I need soup" soup. I left a pot of it on the stove and people arose at different times and they hovered over their bowl in peace. Everyone loved it, even the few (me) who weren't sick. Only change was veggie stock for water and buillion.
I had some kale I needed to cook, so I decided to give this a try. This soup is very good! I sprinkled a little grated Parmesan cheese on top. I'll definitely be making this again.
I'm glad I like this because it makes an insane amount of food! You could easily feed 10 or more. I did use chard instead of kale and I could see how kale would be way better.watch your boullion cubes though, I believe (and I very much could be wrong) the author meant to use the cubes with the ratio 1 cube to one cup of water. The stores here only carry the ones that are good for 2 cups of water. It could be very salty to use the full amount of cubes.
WOW! EZ & Delicious! Fast too! I didn't have Italian seasoning so I added fresh Thyme, Rosemary, Basil & Bay leaf. I also added a left over parsnip & 5 asparagus (just coz I had 'em). My Kale was a large bag of mixed greens I had to use up. I also omitted tomatoes (didn't have). I used 2 large peeled russet potatoes b/c that's what I had. Next time I will cut up the kale smaller. And my BF who hates soup & beans loved it! I'm impressed! Thank you for this grand healthy soup. :) I won't use russetts next time, too mushy.
Delicious. The only adjustments I made were omitting the potatoes, and using Northern beans instead of cannellini (couldn't find in my local store). It was so quick and easy to make for lunch. My girls (4 and 21 months) enjoyed it too. A great way to add some dark leafy greens to your diet!
Simple and tasty. ^_^ This soup is perfect for a chilly night and goes REALLY well with ciabatta bread. I did add some oregano, extra garlic, and only used 4 potatoes. I didn't want them to take over the stew. This is extra tasty with 2 links of sliced vegan Italian sausage instead of beans.
This is a great recipe, I make it about twice a month. My two tweaks: 1. Cut down on the veggie bouillon by 2 cubes, you don't even miss it. 2. More kale and less potatoes. I prefer hardier soups.
INDEED AMAZING! Perfect for flu season or cool cool nights. I ended up using more h20 then called for (between 8 and 12 cups) less bullion (4) and added celery, paprika and rosemary. I also used 7 cloves of garlic and split the beans with about 1.5cups garbonzo and 1 can of black eyes peas. half red onion and half yellow because it was on hand. Once served with cornbread I'm beginning to think this wont last past tomorrow. . . do yourself a favor and TRY THIS TONIGHT!
I halved this recipe but otherwise followed exactly... It was delicious. My BF (who is new to eating vegetables somehow) declared this his all-time favorite soup and has requested I make it again this weekend. I'll make a whole batch and use dried/prepared beans instead of cans, but this is a keeper recipe for sure.
This is a fantastic healthy soup! I used half water/half chicken broth, because I don't like the msg in bouillon cubes. Makes a TON, so I am planning to freeze half of it.
I left out the potatoes but otherwise followed recipe.
I've been looking for a way to use Kale since its so healthy for you. This soup was very tasty and even better the next day! Very filling too! WILL DEFINITELY make again :)
I made it, but I modified it a little bit. I added celery and carrots to the mix to add a little more color, and I used some cumin and oregano to bring out the flavor a little more. I would definitely make this again!
I really like this soup! The only changes I made were to use broth rather than water and bouillion cubes (had no cubes in the pantry), and I replaced one of the cans of cannellini beans with a can of chickpeas. Easy to make and I will definitely be making it again.
A friend of mine gave me a bunch of kale out of his garden. I did not know what to do with kale so I went to the internet looking for ideas. I found this recipe. I decided to try it. I did make a couple of changes. Since we are not vegetarians I added some meat from a few beef ribs that I pressure cooked. Instead of cannellini beans I used pinto beans because that was all I had. I added one large carrot cut into bite size pieces. I used six cups of chicken broth and two cups of broth from the ribs I pressured. I cut back on the Italian seasoning. It turned out wonderful. My husband liked it before I was even finished putting it together and the next day it was really delicious. I defintely will be making this recipe again. Next time I might try a different green like collards or turnip greens just to see if it will be as good with other kinds of greens.
This recipe is wicked easy to make and the taste is unbelievable. I have a friend who is the best cook I know and she could not believe there is no meat in it. So I brought her some and she said it was awesome! And it is!
I used sweet potato instead of potato. Worked out very well
Um, yum! This soups an amazingly rich flavor! I *forgot* to add the beans (lol), but it still tasted great. I was scared by the amount of kale (a lot) and water (just enough for cover) at first, but it did wonders to not thin out the flavor. I chose to be heavy handed on the seasoning and used "Tuscan Blend" - a bread dipper mix from Oil and Vinegar. It was *awesome*. Even my three and 1 1/2 year old liked it and I really thought they'd think it was disgusting! For some other additions, I added a pound of baby bella mushrooms and sauteed that at the beginning. I used grape tomatoes instead of the diced tomatoes to add a little bit of sweetness into the mix. I didn't slice them or anything. I wanted the tomato juice to stay in tact within their skins. One last thing, I admit I un-vegetarianed it by added chicken base instead of vegetable bouillons!
I love this soup! It is easy and very tasty. I give it 5 stars!
I used 4 cups homemade broth instead of water and bullion cubes. I also added fresh basil from the garden. Very yummy!
Delicious and super easy! I made a few changes based on what I had in the house. I used red kidney beans instead of white, and I used chicken stock. I used fresh tomato, and parsley. I also added chard and celery, and used a few kinds of potatoes. I belong to a CSA and this soup was a great way to use up a lot of the veggies I had. This soup is perfect with a hunk of crusty bread.
My family loved this soup! It was delicious and it made plenty for left overs. I did change two things... 1. I used dried basil instead of Italian seasoning 2. I added 3 extra cups of water and 2 extra bouillon cubes I will definitely be making this soup again
I made it again, and this really is soooooooo good. 4/23/2009 This is sooooooo good.
I admit I am a kale addict. I especially love the smooth leaf although it is not as available as the curly leaf. Having said that I loved the recipe.
Really good. I put in much more kale than the recipe suggested and 2 russet potatoes. I also added 2 spicy Italian sausages (casings removed). Makes a lot!
I made my own recipe before finding this one, and then made the decision of adding kale. My recipe was 4 cups of vegetable broth, five cut and diced red potatoes, half a bag of extra thick egg noodles, 1 1/2 cup of frozen mixed veggies, and 1 bunch kale. That's it! Doesn't need salt/pepper/spices in my opinion. It was very delicious, and I'm sure that this recipe is as well!
I made it with kidney beans because those were the only ones I had on hand, and I think the substitution worked well. So good I ate the huge pot of soup by myself in two days.
This has a good taste. I did feel there needed to be more than just Italian seasoning in it so I experimented with both garlic and onion powder. BUT there is way too much food in this recipe! I cut potatoes down to two large ones and kept skin on. I added only one can beans.
Very good! I made with dried beans (cannellini & black) -- in under an hour (salt restricted diet). Started the cannelline in plain water. When they nearly done added black. Cooked to just Al dente. Drained. Then followed recipe using "Kitchen Basics Unsalted Vegetable Cooking Stock." Still 240mg but that is far less than canned beans and "normal" stock / broth.
I made this as recipe called for. Maybe I’ll add a little quinoa next time and a splash of lemon.
It makes a ton and you could half this recipe easily. I sweated 1/2 a big red onion chopped in the olive oil, with about 6 cloves of garlic chopped. Then I cut up 6 small-med potatoes, threw those in with 2 boxes of organic chicken broth, I had some grape tomatoes about to turn so I cut those and threw them in, added a can of cannelini beans (I would add another like the recipe says if making the full thing-and add them toward the end so they don't disintegrate) a can of crushed/chopped? tomatoes, the parsley, only 1 tsp of the italian seasoning, S&P, a head of kale chopped up without the stems... I boiled it to cook up the potatoes and kale at first and then left it to simmer a while longer just because I like the potatoes and kale to be a lot softer. It's good! I also added a dash of parmasan cheese on top. I think it would go nicely with a crusty bread.
Fantastic. Change it up a bit due to what I had at home. I added a bunch of parsley, chopped green pepper, fresh chopped tomatoes instead of canned, no cannellini beans and only three potatoes. Can't wait to make it again. It was even better the next few days.
delicious! followed advice of cooking the kale for 45 minutes before adding the beans and potatoes and cooking another 45 min -- also used red potatoes and left the skin on very easy -- thanks for posting!
Really good soup. I am not a huge fan of potatoes, so I diced them super small. Definitely a keeper!
Great hearty soup! I used kidney beans, added a few carrots, some leftover rice, about a tbsp of lemon juice and used dried oregano, basil and parsley for the herbs. I topped each bowl with a drizzle of olive oil, some grated asiago cheese and some fresh ground pepper. Will definitely make again.
The soup was wonderful I added some chicken breast that I seared first. Took it a total New taste level AWESOME. Can't wait to do it again I will be sure to add a picture
Wow, this is really good soup! I added some diced carrot and corn niblets for more veggies. I also omitted the Italian seasoning and used seasoned salt and a bit of thyme instead. This soup can be easily customized to fit your family's personal tastes. I will make this over and over again!
Really enjoyed making this soup, it was easy and it tasted sooo good. I had lots left overs so i took it into to work and my staff loved it and asked for the recipe. Will for sure make it again and again. I just love Kale as its so good for you.
Yummy soup! Easy to make! I added only 4 potatoes because 6 seemed like a lot. I used red kidney beans instead of cannelloni beans.
Delicious! I used veggie broth and added a bay leaf. Will definitely make again.
This is the BEST soup- and I made it all Organic, too! So the very few changes I made were primarily with the bouillon- I went to my local co-op and found a brand of bouillon called "Better Than Bouillon" Organic Vegetable Base. It is a thick sauce to spoon as opposed to cubes- and since I had no Italian seasoning or parsley (my bad) I only used salt and pepper- and it was wonderful! I am sending this to my sister, Kay and know this will be a hit with her, too. Thanks so much.
loooooove this recipe. a great vegan stew, and a simply delicious way to utilize kale!
This soup was so easy, quick and delish. I substituted kidney beans and added a few stalks of celery and carrots and used beef broth ---- YUM
This was an excellent recipe. I had to use Pacific veggie broth instead of bouillon and it was delicious. Also, this was a ridiculous amount of soup!
Great soup!!!Used red potatoes and added an extra one,also used one can of cannellini beans and one of red kidney beans. Also added diced tomatoes seasoned with basil, garlic, & oregano. Added beans towards end of cooking and added garlic salt instead of just salt and onion powder to taste. Served each bowl with Parmesan cheese on top. Will make this soup again! :)
Made it with broth not cubes as other reviewers suggested and sweet potatoes. Quick,simple and delicious, we will definitely be making this again.
