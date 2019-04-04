Vegetarian Kale Soup

674 Ratings
  • 5 497
  • 4 136
  • 3 29
  • 2 10
  • 1 2

This kale soup will warm your insides, delight your taste buds, and fill your stomach on a cold winter night. It is full of dark green kale, potatoes, and cannellini beans.

By Donna B

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
120 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large soup pot over medium-high heat; cook onion and garlic until soft, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in kale and cook until wilted, about 2 minutes. Stir in water, potatoes, beans, tomatoes, vegetable bouillon, parsley, and Italian seasoning.

    Advertisement

  • Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer until potatoes are cooked through, about 25 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
277 calories; protein 9.6g; carbohydrates 50.9g; fat 4.5g; sodium 372.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/01/2022