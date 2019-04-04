Vegetarian Kale Soup

This recipe gets 5 stars simply for the versatility and forgiving nature. Substitute away, folks! I suddenly remembered I had a bunch of kale in my fridge from the CSA (darn "crisper" drawers, keeping my veggies out of sight/mind, lol!) The kale was pretty limp, so I figured chucking it into some soup was the way to go. I also had half a bag of baby carrots and half a bag of fresh green beans that needed to be used up so voila! I didn't have potatoes or any kind of beans on hand (besides the green beans) but everything tasted lovely anyway. I Used a 32oz container of chicken broth, plus 4 cups of water and some vegetable and chicken boullion to bring the liquid to 8 cups. Whatever, worked just fine. used a combo of herbs de provence and italian seasoning, so as not to have too much oregano flavoring. Used one huge tomato from the CSA instead of a can of diced. Also added a few splashes of louisiana hot sauce, not for heat, but because I thought it would add a nice dimension, and I'm glad I did it. It all came together so nicely. I really appreciated the texture and heartiness that the kale provided. It doesn't wilt down to mush like spinach would. Served with a rustic italian bread on the side, for sopping up broth. Awesome! I will make this again, and I'm sure no 2 batches will ever be the same. I am ok with that!