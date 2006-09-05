Soup La Angelena

Rating: 3.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

An excellent soup with no cholesterol and very low in fat. This recipe makes a lot so you can cut it in half or try freezing. This soup freezes so well you can not tell the difference between fresh or frozen

By William Anatooskin

Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large stock pot, add water and 2 large potatoes, peeled and quartered. Bring to boil, then add mashed tomatoes. Cook for 10 minutes, add barley and rice and cook until potatoes are tender.

  • Remove potatoes and mash together with margarine, set aside.

  • Add salt, pepper, carrots and beans and cook for 10 minutes or until carrots are tender.

  • Add onions, cubed potatoes, celery, peas and broccoli and cook for 5 minutes.

  • Add the mashed potatoes and stir. Add barley flakes and cook for an additional 5 minutes and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
109 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 21.8g; fat 1.6g; sodium 100.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

schomburg2
Rating: 4 stars
05/09/2006
healthy easy tasty!

Most helpful critical review

MACMILJ
Rating: 3 stars
07/16/2004
Nice recipe although the onion needs to be cooked a tad longer. The broth is a little lacking in flavor.
Helpful
(3)
Reviews:
MACMILJ
Rating: 3 stars
07/16/2004
Nice recipe although the onion needs to be cooked a tad longer. The broth is a little lacking in flavor. Read More
Helpful
(3)
rainbowgardener
Rating: 3 stars
10/19/2011
I would give more stars to my version of this but if you made it following the recipe it would be very watery and bland. I used the amount of vegetables in the 16 serving recipe with generous 1/2 cups but only used 5 C liquid instead of 12. 4 of those cups were my homemade soup stock not water so had much more flavor. I started by sauteing the onion with a couple cloves of garlic twice as much salt and a little crushed red pepper until the onions were tender then added the stock/water and the first potato. I used fresh chopped tomatoes instead of canned added at the end. It came out very good but made enough to serve 4 people generously as a main dish not 8 (amt of liquid I used) and clearly not 16. And I still needed to add salt and pepper when it was finished even having doubled the salt. Read More
Helpful
(2)
schomburg2
Rating: 4 stars
05/09/2006
healthy easy tasty! Read More
