Soup La Angelena

Rating: 3 stars

I would give more stars to my version of this but if you made it following the recipe it would be very watery and bland. I used the amount of vegetables in the 16 serving recipe with generous 1/2 cups but only used 5 C liquid instead of 12. 4 of those cups were my homemade soup stock not water so had much more flavor. I started by sauteing the onion with a couple cloves of garlic twice as much salt and a little crushed red pepper until the onions were tender then added the stock/water and the first potato. I used fresh chopped tomatoes instead of canned added at the end. It came out very good but made enough to serve 4 people generously as a main dish not 8 (amt of liquid I used) and clearly not 16. And I still needed to add salt and pepper when it was finished even having doubled the salt.