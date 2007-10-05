Big Charlie's Gumbo

I’ve never attempted a gumbo before or worked with okra (slimy stuff, that); or tried to find andouille sausage; or made a roux.I really did not want to use a Hillshire Farms kielbasa. I had read if you couldn’t get the andouille, to use kielbasa, like locals in New Orleans. I had to get frozen okra. The only thing I couldn’t find was file powder. Instead of stew meat, I used catfish & scallops with shrimp, crab & andouille. I threw all of it in at the end, since it was all seafood. It was very good. People really liked it. With our only Cajun/Creole place going TexMex and possibly closing down, it will be comforting to be able to make our own gumbo. Thanks for sharing. PS -“The down sides”: I think it is the sausage that is a little on the stinky side, much in the way kielbasa is; it kinda takes over in the fridge. Also (and this is a weird one), as it sat on my stovetop with no heat going after it was done, it ‘simmered’ on its own. It bubbled & kind of ‘grew’. I brought some to a friend. When I got home, the portion I stored myself in a Glad container began to leak. So I put it all back in the pot & in the fridge until the party - forgetting all the while about my friend - she was going home right away to have some. She called me two days later. Hers exploded all over her refrigerator! I have no idea what could have made any of it happen. Obviously it gave off a bit of gas. Using 2lbs of sausage was too much? Was it the okra? But it was really good…and also kinda funny