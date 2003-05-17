Vermicelli Soup

This soup is called "fideo" or "sopa seca" -- dry soup -- and is eaten all over Mexico. It is inexpensive and easy to make. This can be comforting when sick but, it is a GREAT side dish with any kind of meat, poultry, fish. To make it more soupy you can add vegetable broth to taste.
I did not care for this. Initially after all the liquid evaporated the pasta was still a little hard and tasted very bland, so to save it I added some chicken broth, parsley,pepper and adobo seasoning to liven it up. i will not make this again.
Rating: 4 stars
05/17/2003
Fideo Durango...brown chopped onion and garlic with the fideo stiring constantly.Add water with 14+oz. can of diced tomatos..maybe a dash or two of comino (cumin)This a popular dish in my household.
After doctoring this recipe some, this soup came out okay. First off, I like the soupy kind that you get in Mex restaurants- so I added more liquid. The noodles were alot thicker than the restaurants and I had to add more garlic than the recipe called for. (I did cloves first like it said then added garlic salt) I also added beef flavored boullion cubes because of all the extra liquid I like. After all that it was good...
Too much work for iffy results. I've made a variation of this recipe for over 30 years using canned tomato sauce, dried minced garlic, and dried minced onion. Less than 30 minutes start to finish and comes out perfect every time.
I believe I had about half of the vermicelli called for. I cheated a little bit and used a partial can (aprox 1/3)of tomato sauce with Garlic and Onion powder already added, about 1/4 cup of finely chopped fresh onion, a pinch of salt, and aprox 1 and 1/2 C water. It turned out perfectly and the taste was a bit mild, but my friend that I made it for is 88 and she thought it was just like the style and flavor she remembered, so I gave it a 5! Easy and delicious!!
I can see why Kathy says this is a great side dish for any type of meat. The mild flavor of the dish would go well with any protein. I’ve never had “dried soup” before, but I thought this was a nice side dish. I did add some chicken broth and additional water so the vermicelli would be cooked. It may need a little more jazz for those who like a little more kick, but it still was very enjoyable.
