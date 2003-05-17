Vermicelli Soup

This soup is called "fideo" or "sopa seca" -- dry soup -- and is eaten all over Mexico. It is inexpensive and easy to make. This can be comforting when sick but, it is a GREAT side dish with any kind of meat, poultry, fish. To make it more soupy you can add vegetable broth to taste.

By Kathy

Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
  • Using a large saute pan, fry vermicelli in vegetable oil till golden brown.

  • In a food processor or blender, blend the water, onion, tomatoes, garlic and salt. Strain.

  • Pour blended mixture over the vermicelli and allow to simmer till all the liquid has been evaporated or absorbed.

Per Serving:
217 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 37.1g; fat 5.1g; sodium 4.8mg. Full Nutrition
