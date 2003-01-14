Rainbow Roasted Pepper Soup

A true celebration of the bell pepper in all its glorious colors. We've enjoyed it both served hot and cold. The lemon juice serves to keep the pepper flavor bright, and of course roasted garlic is a perfect complement to peppers. Be careful out there with the fennel if you are not fond of anise/licorice (we love it, but it should be a supporting note, not the melody!). Leslie, you suggest that we use home made vegetable stock rather than canned if possible; I concur - it would have been great to have had YOUR vegetable stock recipe to work with (I'll look for it under broths/stocks in All Recipes). I took the liberty of using fresh minced lemon and french thyme from my garden in place of the dry thyme the recipe calls for, used sea salt to puree some fresh garlic to use (in place of the garlic salt, which I find can be a bit acrid), and added the luxury of a few drops of a very good extra virgin olive oil to garnish along with the reserved julienned pepper. Thanks for a visually appealing as well as tasty addition to my soup recipe collection! Cristen G.

