Rainbow Roasted Pepper Soup
One afternoon I threw this soup together. It is simple, pretty, light and flavorful. Try making homemade vegetable broth, it tastes the best in this recipe. If you do not have time it also tastes good with store bought.
A true celebration of the bell pepper in all its glorious colors. We've enjoyed it both served hot and cold. The lemon juice serves to keep the pepper flavor bright, and of course roasted garlic is a perfect complement to peppers. Be careful out there with the fennel if you are not fond of anise/licorice (we love it, but it should be a supporting note, not the melody!). Leslie, you suggest that we use home made vegetable stock rather than canned if possible; I concur - it would have been great to have had YOUR vegetable stock recipe to work with (I'll look for it under broths/stocks in All Recipes). I took the liberty of using fresh minced lemon and french thyme from my garden in place of the dry thyme the recipe calls for, used sea salt to puree some fresh garlic to use (in place of the garlic salt, which I find can be a bit acrid), and added the luxury of a few drops of a very good extra virgin olive oil to garnish along with the reserved julienned pepper. Thanks for a visually appealing as well as tasty addition to my soup recipe collection! Cristen G.Read More
Good recipe! Next time I will omit the fennel (It's good with it but I think it would be better without). I used 8 bell peppers (red, yellow and orange). I added chili powder, parmesan cheese, lots of pepper and only used 2 cups of chicken broth. Also I didn't take off the skin and made it like a thick puree. Lovely!Read More
Delish! I didn't completely peel the skin from the peppers (kind of a pain) and it didn't matter at all.
Fantastic soup which received rave reviews from my dinner guests last night. I used 8 peppers, but cut down the broth from 6 cups to 5. The peppers were very easy to skin after leaving them to steam in a sealed plastic bag. I Served the soup with crumbled feta cheese on top. I'll definitely be making it again...very soon!
Amazing! I used 6 peppers and 4 cups of the vegetable broth, although I would probably use only 3 next time. I let the broth reduce down a bit in order to thicken it up into a stew. I generously splashed lemon juice over the peppers instead of using a lemon and left out the fennel. It tasted fabulous. My husband LOVED it - and he is usually a skeptic with new things. :) I cut about a 1/4 of the peppers into large 1 inch pieces and it made it really thick and chunky, which we loved. Less of a soup and more of a thick wintery stew. Perfect for cold nights!
I'm REALLY impressed with this soup. I added a bit more roasted garlic and some crushed red pepper for an extra kick!
I really liked the flavor of this although, admittedly, I did use my own homemade broth (check out 'Basic Vegetable Stock' on this site). I didn't want to buy a whole bottle of fennel seeds just to use 1tsp in this recipe, so I used a star anise instead. What I didn't much like about the recipe was the very watery texture. If I was going to make this again I would double the amount of peppers, and probably cut back on the broth too. Anyway, with a nice thick slice of Viennese bread, this made a light but comforting lunch on a very wet and stormy day. Thanks, Leslie!
Wow. This recipe sure is time consuming but well worth the wait. According to other reviewers, the soup was too liquid-y so I only used 2 cans of vegetable broth, used 8 red peppers, and 22 cloves of garlic. Peeling the skin off the peppers was took a long time. I pretty much pureed then as much as I could (I wanted it that way) and added lemon juice and olive oil. The color is great and it had a very strong flavour. I wish there was more!!!
This was tasty, although I did make some modifications. I doubled the recipe and also increased the garlic to 22 cloves. I used 5 cups of vegetable broth to 8 peppers. I only used 1 1/2 tsp. fennel seed but think I'll use the full 2 tsp. next time. I added more lemon juice and some sea salt after my first tasting. Goat cheese made an excellent garnish, although I think feta would be good, too. Next time I prepare this, I plan to roast some jalapeno with the bell peppers.
I made this for dinner tonight and all I can say is WOW! It was so tasty and it made the house smell wonderful when the peppers and garlic were roasting. It was also very filling for less than 200 calories. Its perfect for those of us on a weightloss journey. I substituted ground cumin for the fennel seed because I didn't have any. I was also out of lemon so I used a little white wine vinegar instead. This is recipe is a keeper!
Yummy soup! I don't like green bell peppers so I added extra red. The fennel is a great touch! I also substituted fresh thyme for dry and added the zest of the lemon to the vegetable stock. This soup was delicious!
This recipe is excellent! The broth almost tastes like spaghetti sauce, it's very low calorie, and looks pretty too! Thank you for sharing it!
This soup was wonderful! I used homemade veggie broth from my juicer. The peppers were really easy to peel, I served it over rice, my husband and I loved it!
Excellent Soup! I loved the flavor of the fennel.
Very good recipe. I used 6 peppers - 2 each of red, orange, and yellow, and 3 cups of broth, which turned out to be a good ratio. The peppers roasted beautifully, esp the red ones; they were so sweet, I could have eaten them just like that! The blend of colors in the soup was beautiful and the soup was sweet, light, and healthy. The reason why I give this 4 stars, and not 5, is that the flavors were not complex/rounded enough to encourage me to eat more than one bowl. I did omit the fennel and didn't add green pepper (which would have added a note of bitterness)... not sure if that would have made a difference.
Great taste! Left out the fennel seeds though cause I'm not a big fan of the licorice taste. I used lemon pepper which gave it a spicy pep. Great recipe!
This was so tasty and light. For as light as it was, it was very filling. I didn't peel the peppers and it worked fine. I added a dash of chili powder to give it a little kick. Will become part of my tried n trues.
Absolutely delicious. I only had 2 red and 2 green peppers and it was still pretty and tasty. Definitely a keeper.
This soup was very delicious and flavorful. I would highly recommend it.
The recipe was tasty but a little labor intensive.
Excellent recipe. We have so many peppers in our garden that this was so welcome! In order to make it thicker, I also roasted one baking potato and then, using a immersion blender pureed it in the broth before adding the peppers. Gave a great texture and smoothness.
My husband and I love fresh and strong flavors, this was a huge hit in our home! Everything blended well.. I used a slow cooker instead. We cooked sausage to serve with the soup, Amazing! We will definitely be making this again, possibly for a chili base!
Delicious! This has quickly become a favorite of our family. I've been unable thus far to find Fennel seeds at my grocer, but a great substitute is 1/2 teaspoon allspice and 1/2 teaspoon cumin. Yummy!
I followed the recipe as stated except I used anise instead of fennel. I had a bit of trouble getting the skins off the peppers because I've never done it before. It didn't say how long to simmer the broth and fennel so I did it for about 10 minutes after it started to boil. It was great just as is. I added lemon zest from half of the lemon before putting the left overs in the fridge. It was really good when reheated, with a zip from the lemon and kick from the garlic.
Good soup and pretty too!
I loooooove this soup, minus the thyme cause I've never like thyme. I'm still giving it 5 stars cause it's aaaamazing! :-) My husband doesn't like it though, more for me! Freezes well.
This is a pretty soup, but it was too much effort for a taste that was not sensational. I used cumin instead of fennel and did not add thyme . . . perhaps that made all the difference? I think I prefer my peppers cut up ad fried with onions.
I made some changes based on other reviews. I doubled the number of peppers and used 2 cups homemade chicken broth as we like heartier soups over thin ones. Skipped the fennel as none were on hand. I had more yellow peppers on hand which made the partial blending of the other colors really pop--a gorgeous presentation. Make some effort to peel the roasted peppers because unless you puree the soup you will notice bits of skin.
It was terrible. I followed the recipe and it tasted like sour bell peppers.
Excellent soup and really quite easy. I used red peppers instead of a mix (would have preferred the mix, but we had a bag of red, so used what I had) and anise rather than a trip to the store to replenish the fennel and even with all that it was amazing. Neither my husband nor I are big pepper fans and yet both of us finished our bowls. We did find that a dash of sour cream was the perfect garnish for us. So very, very good. Thanks for coming up with this!
Mine turned out like lemonade. .. Wish I would have dumped out the lemon juice out of the peppers after I cooked them.
Made this exactly as written. Tried to take skin off peppers, but it was really hard so I left some on. This soup is AMAZING and so flavorful! I will make again and again!
Roasting veggies for soup is pure genius. I held back on the garlic, not being a fan of garlic, but kept true to the other ingredients. I ended up pureeing everything but the colors were pretty nonetheless. This is definitely the perfect soup to get some vitamins in your kids too, mine loved it.
So yummy! Added onion to the broth instead of the garlic to the tomatoes due to a food intolerance to the latter. Also did not strain out the fennel and I added chili flakes. Next time, I will add feta crumbles!
Loved this recipe and will definitely make it again. I did have to make some changes only because I didn't have all the ingredients called for - only 3 bell peppers and chicken broth. I modified the other amounts accordingly. I grind my fennel seed so leave it in. I roasted the peppers but left the skins on. I used a Cuisinart hand stick blender in the pot and that made it pretty simple. Great flavor!
Very bitter. Next time I will omit the green pepper.
Added a dolop of saffron to mine. I love this soup, tasty and healthy.
I found the lemon a bit overpowering. It was good but really no wow factor for us. Not enough to make again.
This is soup is very flavorful, highlighting the unique flavor of the bell pepper with highlights of garlic. After tasting, I added a minimum quantity of cayenne pepper, for a little more depth. Overall, a fantastic soup!
