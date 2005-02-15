Mulligatawny Soup III

4.9
15 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a very old recipe from the 1930's. Do not substitute margarine for the butter.

Recipe by Andrew Chinn

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in large saucepan. Add onion, carrot, celery, pepper, apple, and chicken. Cook until browned.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in flour, curry powder, mace, cloves, parsley, and tomatoes. Cover, and simmer 1 1/2 hours.

  • Take chicken out, set aside, and strain vegetables from broth. Return chicken to pot.

  • Using a food mill, puree vegetables. Return to soup. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

  • Add rice and boiling white stock. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
231 calories; protein 14.1g; carbohydrates 22.1g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 42mg; sodium 256.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022