Mulligatawny Soup III
This is a very old recipe from the 1930's. Do not substitute margarine for the butter.
Before trying this recipe, I'd never had Mulligatawny soup and wasn't sure what to expect. I was a bit apprehensive when I saw how thick the mixture got after adding the flour but later realized there was nothing to worry about. This is the absolute best soup I've ever had! I followed the recipe "as is" except that I decided to double it since I wanted to use whole veggies (as opposed to 1/4 cups) and had lots of leftover rice from the day before. The recipe does not specify, but I used green apple, which added a fantastic punch to the flavor! This was so delicious and so easy. I can't wait to make it again!
I'd never made this kind of soup before either, but it is now my new favorite! I had to make a few changes: didn't have any mace, so left it out; used chicken broth instead of beef broth; added 1/2 c. uncooked white rice and let it cook in the soup about 20 minutes. Delicious, thank you for the recipe.
Awesome! I used margarine ;-) (please excuse, watching the cholesterol) and substituted egg whites for chicken which I added in the end. Excellent taste!
The soup tastes great, but this recipe is frustrating. Next time, I won't be chopping the chicken up until I puree the veggies. This time, everything got put into the magic bullet together because I didn't have an hour to pick the chicken out. I also used extra curry and cloves for flavor, but otherwise, this is great.
Made this for a party recently and I couldn't believe how everyone raved about it! Making it again tonight, but this time with veg stock instead of beef. This is an absolutely perfect soup!!!
Really delicious. I couldn't find mace at the market and used chicken stock instead. Had this with a grilled cheese sandwich on pita bread and had a yummy dinner
Love it! I added 1 cube of Vermont curry paste, med. hot; and 1/2 cup coconut milk. I also shredded the chicken and omitted the rice. Heavenly! Served it in a bread bowl. The med. hot curry does not make it spicy just flavorful, I don't do spicy. :) Also, make sure to mix your flour into a rouge before stiring it into your soup. Enjoy!
Great soup. My husband really liked it.
Easy to make and tasty. Did not have mace. I looked it up as I was not sure what is it and it comes from nutmeg so you can sub that or all spice. I added chicken broth and did not puree veggies at end. I really enjoyed this soup.
Loved this soup!! Made according to recipe except the mace. (I couldn't find mace in my local stores.) Instead of mace I added 1/8 teaspoon ground ginger. Next time I would not cut the chicken breasts in chunks first. Was slow picking them all out. Maybe try cutting them in strips and then cut into chunks well pureeing the veggies.
Wow! My hubby and I agree it's the best soup we ever tasted. I didn't puree the veggies because none of the other recipes I've ever seen do that and it would be a pain to pick the chicken out beforehand. I doubled the recipe except for using 6 cups beef stock total and 3 whole cloves total. I used 2 Tb. arrowroot to make it gluten free and ommitted the rice, it didn't need it. I used 1 tsp. of curry and 1 tsp. of garam marsala. Can't wait to try the leftovers tomorrow as I've heard it's even better the next day. Thanks so much for sharing this amazing recipe!
