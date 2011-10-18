Potato Soup II

Quick and easy potato soup recipe . Can double or triple it, and freeze for future. You can use just potato, or you can add the other vegetables. They give it color, and taste great. Decrease the amount of water for a thicker soup. Serve with cornbread or crackers.
Haven't made this, but but looking at it I can easily tell there's way too much liquid. I will omit the water and add if necessary. Will also season with Calendar's Greek Seasoning. I was looking for a potato soup w. frozen hash browns and this one fits the bill. Thanks
I'm really sorry for giving such a low review, but this turned out terribly. I tried every trick I know to improve it and I could barely eat it. If I were to make this in the future, I'd omit all of the water; it was just way, way, way too watery and bland. It was better on the 2nd day at least.
Honestly I altered it up a little bit! I cook this recipe in the crockpot! I only add one bag of hashbrowns one box of chicken broth and then enough water to make sure we have plenty of soup. I let that cook all day. 30-45 minutes before serving I add the rest of the ingredients and use some milk to mix with corn starch for thickening. I also add shredded cheese and garlic! It is amazing and so yummy!
