Potato Soup II

Quick and easy potato soup recipe . Can double or triple it, and freeze for future. You can use just potato, or you can add the other vegetables. They give it color, and taste great. Decrease the amount of water for a thicker soup. Serve with cornbread or crackers.

By Nell

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place hash browns, onions, carrots, celery, water, and chicken broth in large stock pot. Simmer for 30 minutes.

  • Stir in undiluted cream soups, milk, and bacon. Season with salt and pepper. Let simmer for another 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
587 calories; protein 18.3g; carbohydrates 66.6g; fat 41.2g; cholesterol 52.9mg; sodium 1559.5mg. Full Nutrition
