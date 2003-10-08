Corn and Chicken Chowder

This is a good chowder, but I cooked it differently than the directions.This is the time of year I am looking for ways to use up corn and I even had ham leftover! I always begin my soups by cooking the onion and celery until the onion is transluscent, then add the meats and cook them, this draws out the good flavors and leaves little juicy bits in the pan,then the broth is added and the bits are scraped into the broth and other ingredients go in to simmer. I cut the recipe in half but used two stalks of celery including the leafy tops, and I toss a little (1 small clove) garlic or garlic powder and about a TB of parsley into all my soups.(I didn't use the thyme). Unless there is a reason to drastically cut ones fat intake I would recommend using whole milk or half skim and half cream to make a more creamy and palatable chowder. I prefer to use cornstarch to thicken soups, it's not so heavy and dissoves better.Also, I never add salt until the end if needed when using salty meat and broth. I debated about adding some cubed Velveeta,for a cheesy corn chowder,but decided not to this time.

