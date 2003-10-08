Corn and Chicken Chowder

92 Ratings
  • 5 35
  • 4 44
  • 3 7
  • 2 4
  • 1 2

A very hearty soup that is low fat and delicious! To make this soup even a little healthier you can omit the salt.

By Cheryl Long

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
20
Yield:
20 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Put onion, ham, celery, chicken broth, water, and chicken tenderloins in 6 quart stock pot. With stock pot partially covered bring to a boil, lower heat and simmer for about 15 to 20 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Remove chicken and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Add corn, potatoes, milk, thyme, and pepper to pot, salt is optional. Simmer, uncovered until potatoes are tender.

  • Cut chicken tenderloins into 1/2 inch pieces and return to stock pot.

  • Thicken soup with cornstarch or flour, adding in 2 tablespoon increments and stirring. Once soup has reached desired thickness let simmer 5 minutes and then serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
149 calories; protein 11g; carbohydrates 17.1g; fat 4.4g; cholesterol 23.5mg; sodium 164.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022