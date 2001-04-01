Navy Bean Soup With Sirloin Tips

As written I'm afraid I would have to give a not so great review HOWEVER, the tweaks were minor and I don't want to give it a bad review so I thought I would meet in the middle. I don't normally do this but this one has potential if you give it a chance. Lose the tomato paste entirely and just add more tomatoes, start with minimal heat and add to your desired heat level, third and most importantly, this soup needs liquid so add beef broth or even chicken would work, and finally, it definitely needs some salt and pepper. It turned out very well in the end but it really wouldn't work as written. Again, I typically do not base my review on tweaks but only as written but I didn't have it in me to leave a poor feedback because the flavor combo is wonderful.