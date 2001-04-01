Navy Bean Soup With Sirloin Tips
For all you Navy Bean Soup lovers this is a must. Sirloin tips and great spices make this a soup that cannot be beat. Garnish with fresh parsley and cilantro.
We can see how this would have been a potentially good meal, but this "soup" was much more like a really hot chili stew. Way too many spices in it for our taste.
there has got to be something wrong. This ends up tasting more like tomatoe paste with navy beans, unless we messed up. It sure didn't fit our tastebuds.
As written I'm afraid I would have to give a not so great review HOWEVER, the tweaks were minor and I don't want to give it a bad review so I thought I would meet in the middle. I don't normally do this but this one has potential if you give it a chance. Lose the tomato paste entirely and just add more tomatoes, start with minimal heat and add to your desired heat level, third and most importantly, this soup needs liquid so add beef broth or even chicken would work, and finally, it definitely needs some salt and pepper. It turned out very well in the end but it really wouldn't work as written. Again, I typically do not base my review on tweaks but only as written but I didn't have it in me to leave a poor feedback because the flavor combo is wonderful.
This needed more liquid. I added the beef broth and removed the tomato paste as suggested by another reviewer, also removed the sugar and hot spices, doubled the tomatoes and used dried beans. With these changes, I loved it. I served it with some macaroni inside, as well. I'll make it again with these changes.
More like hot beef stew, husband liked it but I got heart burn! I’ll make it again but revise it!
