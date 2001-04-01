Navy Bean Soup With Sirloin Tips

For all you Navy Bean Soup lovers this is a must. Sirloin tips and great spices make this a soup that cannot be beat. Garnish with fresh parsley and cilantro.

By MARBALET

Directions

  • In a large stock pot, brown sirloin, celery, onion, and garlic in olive oil until onions are translucent.

  • Add wine, bay leaf, tomatoes, tomato paste, cumin, red pepper flakes, sugar, potatoes, and hot pepper sauce. Bring the mixture to a rapid boil, and then reduce heat. Continue to cook for 30 minutes, or until meat is tender. Stir occasionally to keep meat from sticking to the pan.

  • Stir in navy beans, and heat through. Serve hot, garnished with parsley and cilantro.

Per Serving:
378 calories; protein 21.2g; carbohydrates 39.6g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 43.4mg; sodium 517.4mg. Full Nutrition
