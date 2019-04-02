Key West-Style Baked Grouper

3.8
26 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 9
  • 3 10
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

You'll enjoy a taste of Key West with this citrus flavored grouper that will make you feel like you are on a romantic, tropical beach.

Recipe by kim cooks

Gallery

Credit: Qhhunters

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Lightly butter a 9x13-inch glass baking dish and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Season the grouper fillets with salt, lemon pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder; place into prepared baking dish. Spread about 2 tablespoons of softened butter over the top of each fillet. Pour in the lime and orange juices, then cover each fillet with 3 slices of lime and 2 slices of orange.

  • Bake in preheated oven until fish is opaque and flakes easily with a fork, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
454 calories; protein 45.2g; carbohydrates 11g; fat 25.5g; cholesterol 144.2mg; sodium 1186.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/18/2022