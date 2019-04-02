Key West-Style Baked Grouper
You'll enjoy a taste of Key West with this citrus flavored grouper that will make you feel like you are on a romantic, tropical beach.
Delicious! This was a very tasty and healthy dish. Even my husband loved it and he is a very picky seafood eater! One of the most simple recipes I've tried from this site. Easy to prepare & yummy to eat... what more could you ask for?Read More
I followed this recipie to a T and to be honest, we found it to be a bit bland. All we could taste was a hint of lime. I went over the recipe again, to make sure I didnt miss anything but..........it was all in there. The next time I made Grouper was last week. I had my Mom over for lunch. I baked it in lemon juice, Cant believe its not butter lite, and some fish seasoning. Baked it for 25 min, and when it was done, I placed a home made fruit salad on top, warmed up!! IT was a combo of black plums, oranges, apples, strawberries, and peaches. Served with french green beans with garlic butter, and sliced almonds. Wonderful!!Read More
I really enjoyed the flavor of this dish; the flavors didn't overpower the fish. It did, however, take quite a bit longer to cook than this recipe stated. Next time I try this recipe, I'm going to cook it covered, even though the recipe doesn't call for it.
This was absolutely delicious, and I would make it again. I think the instructions need to be slightly tweaked tho b/c if you add the seasonings first and then add the butter, the butter ends up removing the seasoning, so I suggest using the butter first on the fillets THEN using the seasoning. You do NOT need to use butter for the baking dish that only adds more empty calories. Good recipe, thanks for sharing!
Eh, only a so-so recipe. I thought the flavors would be great, but surprisingly they didn't permeate the fish like I thought. But my husband said the leftovers were WAY to citrus-y. We'll probably make again with more lemon pepper and cook in foil packets on the grill.
Easy to prepare but the oven temp was too low to cook the fish in the time recommended. Or else my filets, wild caught and 2" thick, were larger than the recipe. After 1/2 hour I cranked the heat up to 350 for another 10 minutes.
I really enjoyed this recipe..I used rock fish the first time...Today i bought the grouper and i think we will be using this recipe alot...Nice and light...Full of flavor..Also very easy to do..
A little bland, as printed and not quite citrus-y enough.
This was a great dish! The Citrus is just the right amount of flavor. The only thing I would change is the amount of butter.
WOW! A great citrus flavor, but not overpowering. I will be using this on other types of fish.
I know this is supposed to be a light recipe, but there wasn't much flavor. My husband liked it more than I did, but I tasted the fishy taste a little too much.
My husband asked me to make this. The flavor was ok- some reviewers said it was bland but I thought it was full of citrus flavor. Because of the previous reviews I did add some lime and orange zest, maybe that really kicked it up a notch. I also used frozen tilapia fillets, and cooked them by the directions on the bag (375 for 8-12 minutes). They were cooked nicely, no fishy flavor whatsoever. I did knock off a star however because I didn't care too much for the combination of flavors. I probably won't make this again, but I'm glad I tried it once.
I liked it alot. It was definitely not an overwhelming flavor, but I thought it worked out really well. My 4yr old loved it. I would make this again, though I would try to spruce it up a bit on round two.
I live in Key West, nailed it.
The citrus helps bring out some grouper favors, but overall adds only a little to the dish overall. Easy to make though
Delicious. BUT needs to be cooked much longer and hotter. Especially with the fruit atop. After 15 minutes @ 325 fish was still raw. Switched to convection 425 for another 20 minutes to finish. Will definitely make this again with longer cook time.
Nice light fish entree. I actually used Margarita mix in place of the lime juice. Upped the oven temp as others had suggested. This will be on our menu since it is quick & easy to prepare.
The grouper took much longer to cook than the recipe says. After 15 minutes at 325, I turned the oven up to 350 and 15 to 20 minutes later, it was finally done.
Did anyone else have a challenge at 375? We added another 10 minutes & kicked the oven up to 400 for the last 3 minutes. Used lime juice instead of limes throughout. Was a delicious meal.
The amount of seasoning was a lot for 2 lbs of fish and was a bit salty.
Oven temperature and time way too low.
Cut the recipe in half for two, and it was fastastic! Was requested to make again, and I will!
