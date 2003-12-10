Green Chili Stew with Pork

This is a flavorful, mildly spicy, Southwestern stew. Serve hot with corn bread.

Recipe by Wendy

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Place bones into a heavy roasting pan and add enough water to cover bottom of pan. Cover pan with a tight fitting lid and cook until browned. You may need to add more water while it is cooking so be sure to check.

  • In a large stock pot, combine browned boned, chilies, potatoes, tomatoes, onion, celery, cumin, chili pepper and liquid. Simmer for 5 to 6 hours.

  • Remove bones from soup, remove any meat, and place meat back into soup. Once vegetables are tender, serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
436 calories; protein 38.4g; carbohydrates 45g; fat 12g; cholesterol 92mg; sodium 1870.8mg. Full Nutrition
