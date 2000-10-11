Easy Corn and Crab Chowder
This is a simple yet flavorful chowder that can be prepared in a jiffy. Chicken curry variation is just as easy, and just as tasty. Leftovers make a great casserole or au gratin the next day.
This is a good recipe but it takes awhile to prepare. Also, I had to start over because 1/3 cup is too much flour! I reduced it to two tablespoons flour to two tablespoons butter and it turned out fine.Read More
First of all, I used all the flour & thought it was fine that way. I guess I expect a chowder to be thick and not like a soup. I've made it twice and did it the same both times. Good flavor. But I have issues with the recipe itself. Potatoes do NOT get done in 30 seconds in a microwave. And they need stirred. Next time I'll just boil them in water as it seems easier. And I can use the same pan I make the chowder in. Speaking of which, this is also a waste of pans. I cooked the bacon in the same pan & just set it aside on a plate. (Easier to wash than another pan. And extra bacon grease can be wiped out easily enough before moving on.) So same pan all the way through and much easier to deal with. And bouillon cubes don't really dissolve in cold milk that easily. Easier to use the grandule kind and dump in w/everything else & it'll dissolve fine. I think the end results are well worth it, but it's *not* a last-minute supper as one person said. Too many steps involved. The taste got a 4 but I dumped it to a 3 due to the convoluted recipe.Read More
This is a good recipe but it takes awhile to prepare. Also, I had to start over because 1/3 cup is too much flour! I reduced it to two tablespoons flour to two tablespoons butter and it turned out fine.
Delicious.....but I did make some adjustments. I wanted a big pot of soup....I cooked turkey bacon in evoo, removed and set aside. In the same pot I sauteed onion, celery, diced red pepper, and cubed baby reds (about 4),salt and pepper for about 5-7 minutes. I added some flour and added 4 c. fat free chix broth and let that simmer until taters were tender. I added about 1c. frozen white corn, and 2c. fat free half and half, old bay seasoning and 4 cans of crab meat. Let that simmer and I did use a little cornstarch and water to thicken a little more. I like a thick chowder. Very tasty, great on a cold night.
We LOVED this!!! I made a double recipe for my family and there was nothing left. We used leftover snow crab legs (peeled, of course). Ease off on the flour... it will be too thick, almost like a dip. We also added a bag of frozen peeled shrimp in the last 5 minutes of cooking. I also added Tony's seasoning and green onions in the last 5 minutes for more flavor.
I thought this chowder was terrific. I agree with the previous reviewer who said there was too much flour, but I added more butter--4 tablespoons. I think it wants to be that thick, although you'll probably end up adding more milk. I also added 1/2 cup of chopped celery to the onions and bacon and a pinch of cayenne because I thought it needed a kick.
This recipe was great. I followed everything EXACTLY except that I doubled everything except the flour and still had to thin it a little with more milk. I love that it's a creamy soup I can make with my regular 1% milk instead of half and half or heavy cream. My whole family loved it. I served it with Tabasco sauce on the side because I really like a little kick and it was great both with and without it.
Very good! I too changed the amount of flour to 3 tbsp, and I still had to thin it a bit. I added Old Bay, used fresh parsley (all I had), and when I make it next time, will saute in garlic along with the onions. Thanks for the recipe and for all of the great tips from other reviwers!
this soup tasted like paste...
This was a tasty chowder! Because my husband and I don't eat meat, I sauteed the onions in olive oil instead of the bacon fat. I also substitued about 1 tsp. of Vegebase for the chicken bouillon (fyi, I increased the recipe to make 8 servings). As for most of the other reviewers, the chowder was WAY too thick even though I reduced the flour to 1/2 C. To thin out the chowder, I added about 1 C. of No-Chicken Broth. I will definitely make this again. I might even consider adding some more crab next time!
Wow. It was great. I actually added all the flour because I wanted it to be like chowder, and not like soup, and it turned out great. I added chicken & garlic and it tasted great... my husband loved it. I made it ahead and put in the crock pot. One thing I would suggest is cooking the potatoes longer before adding them. Will make this one again.
awesome
loved it! added extra milk, flour, crab and potatoes. DELISH! I put the cut potatoes in the microwave for 5 minutes first and they were perfect.
I mistakingly did NOT read the reviews before I cooked this and MAN there was WAY too much flour. It turned out like glue. My husband LOVED and I really did NOT like it. I won't make it again but maybe it's better with less flour, I'm not an experienced cook.
Absolutely amazing. I had leftover crab meat that I was trying to find a use for. This will be a permanent recipe for me now. It was very very thick with all the flour but I just added a little milk to get it to my desired consistency.
Great, easy recipe!! We used fresh bluecrab meat that we had coaght in the Outer Banks. It was a BIG hit with all 12 adults that we had. Definitely be careful keep an eye on the creamed corn. Too much sweet creamed corn can really sweeten it too much.
This recipe is really good. When you cater it to your own tastes, it's stellar. Next time I'm going to double the crab, and prob lose some bacon, because I think it tastes more like an Easy Corn and Bacon Chowder. Which, obviously, my husband isn't complaining about. ;D But I loves me my seafood. I've had much success with cooking the bacon first, then crushing into pieces once it's cooled. The other times I made this, I spent 30 minutes just trying to cut the uncooked fatty bacon into pieces. If you like potatoes, use two, and cook them fully in the microwave. Not 30 seconds - It'll take a few minutes. If you like a soupier chowder (opposed to a thick saucy one), use less flour. I think I use 3-4 TBS. Definitely crush the bouillon cube before dissolving in milk; otherwise use powdered bouillon.
I have been looking for a corn chowder recipe and this one fit perfectly. The only adjustments I made were to use 4 TBSP of butter, added some Old Bay to taste, chopped garlic and chopped up celery. It does take some time but well worth it!!
I made this recipe the way it was written and then had to change A LOT to make it something my family would like. I added at least double the crab, extra potatoes, some Old Bay (it was pretty bland), and a lot more milk. I think most of the extras may have been unnecessary if I had just cut back on the flour in the beginning. I wasn't looking for the consistency of soup but WOW that was a thick chowder. Also, PLEASE DO NOT MICROWAVE PLASTIC WRAP. I nuked several small/medium potatoes (just sitting on a plate) for six minutes after poking them with a fork and they were perfect. After all of the changes, my family loved it.
Potatoes not done in that time, way too thick (thinned considerably with milk), kicked up the flavor with red pepper.
this was a good fast quick supper. I really enjoyed it. However I think it needed way more crab meat. Also after reading the reviews about the the amount of flour it called for, I just winged it and and added enough to make a good base. It was kinda bland so I added Old Bay seasoning and garlic and crushed red pepper. I also added a can of whole corn like others had suggested. Thanks for giving me this base recipe! :)
I had some leftover steamed crabs that needed to be used and wanted a quick and easy recipe for crab and corn chowder. I didn't expect the end result to be so tasty. I highly recommed this recipe to anyone who's looking for a restaurant-quality Corn and Crab Chowder recipe!
I really enjoyed this recipe. I was looking for a recipe to use up leftovers and make some modifications to fit what I had. I used cooked shrimp instead of crab, 1 cup of water instead of wine, 2 potatoes, added garlic salt, and used leftover fried corn instead of individual bacon slices and creamed corn. I used two tablespoons of flour. We enjoyed it very much.
instructions are not to my liking for the one. the potatoes were raw after 10 minues of "simmering". Next time I would cook the potatoes longer in the microwave. I cant taste the crab either. It's overwhelmed by all the bacon. I recommend DRAINING the fat before you at the onions to the pan, too. I will not make this again. it's NOT "easy" as the recipe claims. Lots of steps and I cook every day. There are better ones out there and they ARE easy.
This is a delicious and very simple recipe! I love to cook, but by no means am I extremely skilled in the kitchen so I love the fact that I could handle this and create such a wonderful dish :)
De-lic-ious! I used only two tablespoon of flour as other viewers recommended.
After I browned the bacon, I removed it and some of the dripping. Then I fried the onion in the dripping. When the onions were transparent, I added the flour to the onions. I then slowly added the white wine. When all is done, I added the crab meat so it wouldn't be over-cooked. Basically it's one pot chowder. Very tasty.
This was good. I used 4 potatoes bec 1 is not enough for 4 people. I only used 2 tbsp flour and then I added about 1/2 cup of heavy cream bec I needed to use it up. I omitted the wine. Used 1 tbsp of powdered chicken bouillon instead of cube. Just keep adding more milk or crab until you feel it's right. I didn't have bacon so I used about 5 tbsp of real bacon bits and it's a much easier way to deal with the bacon. Will make again.
Good and easy, but too thin. I thickened it up and added spices. Would do more crab next time too.
FANTASTIC! Made it just by the recipe only tripled it. Next time I will double but that is the ONLY change. It's good reheated and topped with cheese. May have to add milk when reheating. I tried this again over the weekend and found that u can use frozen hashbrowns instead of washing and cutting up potatoes. So much easier!
First of all, I wished that I had read the reviews before trying this recipe and took the advice of others who modified it a bit. I followed this recipe to the T and ended up with really thick chowder, too thick for my taste. I thinned it out at the end with more water. Boullion cube did not dissolve in the milk well, the amount of flour was took much, the potatoes did not cook in the microwave even in 45 seconds, I was so upset. My fiancee went out to get fresh crab and found that I had to modify the recipe so much that it broke up a lot of the crab meat. I definitely will make this again but not without some changes. Overall, great flavor!
with 3 T flour and 2 cups milk, this turned out really delicious! I used 8oz backfin crabmeat and would probably spend the money on the lump crabmeat next time, as I ended up with a ton of filaments. Excellent recipe, super easy!
I made a couple of adjustments: I used a left-over plain baked potato & 3/4 pound grilled snow crab meat that was about a day old. It was delicious!!! It was served with hot bread and lots of fresh cracked pepper. Extra points for being so quick and easy.
very good! my kids loved it. it was a little rich so i added about 1 1/2 cups of chicken broth to thin it out. i would definetly make it again.
We loved it!
Was A-MA-ZING! Forgive changes but used what I had on hand then modified based on reviews. Like the one pot idea so sauteed 2 onions with butter. Once onions clear, added 3 cloves minced garlic and bacon bits (no raw bacon on hand) enough to cover onions plus dry dill powder and salt to taste. Gave 5 min to meld together, then sprinkled flour in batches to make roux. Used 3 cans crab meat and 3 cans corn- fyi reserved all liquid from cans to use as my liquid instead of wine. (Didn't put corn and crab in til end though). Once all flour incorporated, added my crab-corn liquid, which I heated up in microwave and dissolved 3 bouillon cubes in. Poured liquid into flour mixture, then one can evaporated milk. Let flavors meld 5 min. Then checked if needed extra liquid, which it did, and added milk as needed. Another 5 min for milk to mix. Once I liked the flavor of the base, I added a dash of cayenne for kick, then cubed red potatoes (cooked in microwave for 5 min to be al dente). After adding potatoes, give 10 min for potatoes to release their starch and absorb liquid. At that point adjust liquid. Once adjusted, add all crab, cover with blanket of dill powder, add corn, cover with dill powder, fold in gently, give 5 min. This quantity made enough to feed 12 servings so served one meal and batch froze another for a cold day! Hey, if you're gonna go through the work, why not make 2 meals' worth in one pot! My freezer is looking pretty tasty right now! And one bowl was super filling!
This was great chowder. It was fast and easy. I only used 3 tablespoons of flour and I still ended up adding more milk then it called for. I cannot imagine what 1/3 cup of flour would do!
This is amazing soup! I boil my potatoes separately, and add them towards the end, and I put 3 cans of crab in, and it is absolutely wonderful! I would not hesitate to serve this to company!
Really tasty. I doubled the amount of crab (12 oz)
Great - easy recipe!
So quick and tasty! The ingredients are standard in most pantries or fridges, which makes it a great last-minute dinner. I used imitation crab and canned milk as those were what I had on hand, and it still turned out so great. My 3-year old even loved it. Great recipe!
This was a quick, easy, and delicious recipe! My boyfriend loved it and he doesn't usually like chowder. My co-worker tasted my leftovers today and can't wait to make some herself. I took some of the recommendations from other reviewers by cutting the flour in half, and added some extra bacon and a sm. can of corn. I also added some red pepper flakes to spice it up a bit.
Although the final product was tasty and edible with alterations I thought the author never made the soup. First the potatoes burn and are not fully cooked using the recipe method. Second the bouillon I used does not dissolve unless it is heated. Third there is not enough liquid in the recipe so it was beyond thick.
Tasty and easy! Added some orange bell peppers for color and used seafood stock instead of dissolving the chicken bullion cube in the milk - the extra liquid did some good. Skipped the parsley but added a few dashes of Old Bay - yum!
I want to love this recipe. I really do. I had a crab/corn chowder from the grocery store and thought "I can make this." I do agree that the flour is an issue. I ended up winging it. I kept adding tsp until it looked right, so I doubt I added 1/3 cup. And I still ended up adding twice the milk! Also, I wanna know what kind of microwave they have that 30 sec in the microwave is enough to do anything to potatoes. My potatoes could have been softer, but all in all it did end up good. I'm gonna have to work on the recipe next time I make it.
This was a great recipe for a windy, cold Fall night. I doubled it for my family of six and we had 2 servings left over. I sauteed the onion with garlic cloves in olive oil, set aside and wiped out excess oil, then started the butter melting in the same stock pot. I kept the flour and did not find it to be too thick. I also added chicken bouillon granules after the flour was mixed when I added the cooking sherry. I used one can of evaporated milk and the rest regular 1% milk. Instead of cubed potatoes, I used leftover dutch potato recipe (recipe on this site) which is a mashed carrot and potato mixture. That step made it much easier. We had turkey bacon as a garnish, but it did not need it. We served it with a Elaine's mom's homemade bread recipe from this site. I love crab and will definitely try it again with that addition, but it can be a great vegetarian meal as well!
This was definitely a make again. I used chicken broth instead of wine and imitation crab. Also I added a little garlic salt for seasoning. Very good.
Very quick and tasty. I doubled the recipe, using a can of niblets in addition to creamed corn, and reduced the flour to 1/4 cup. My family loved it.
My husband and I loved this! I followed everyone's advice and did not add that much flour. I also added some crushed red pepper. It gave it a nice kick! Next time, I will microwave the potatoes a little longer - they didn't cook all the way through. This would also be great with shrimp or even vegetarian. Thanks!
This was very flavorful. DH & I think it's the best! Will definitely cook it again. Seems like small cups of this would be a great appetizer.
The family really enjoyed this recipie, I was worried because my husband is used to New England chowders, but turned out Yummy! I used olive oil instead of bacon/drippings, and boiled my potatoe. Added more crab as we really wanted the crab flavor to come out. Used the full 1/3 cup of flour and the thickness was perfect, a true chowder. Thankyou for this recipie.
absolutly delicious!!! my family loved it and raved about it all night. I doubled the recipe...I added more bacon and more potatoes and less flour. Initially I used 2 and a half tbs of flour and then added just a bit more after the milk and the wine were mixed it, not nearly whats reccomened in the recipe...that would be WAY to much. this chowder is so tasty and moderatly easy to make. I would definatly make it again.
I microwaved, then sauteed potato in some of the rendered bacon fat. I used shallots instead of onion and used a can of low fat evaporated milk (which I always use in chowders...gives it a velvety texture) for the white wine I used the vermouth. I thought this recipe was good but could use something seasoning-wise maybe a little tarragon would work. I would make this again, but definitely the cooking process could be streamlined and the seasonings adjusted. To make the roux, I only used equal amounts of butter/flour and the next day I had to thin with milk. I think this chowder is best the next day. I like my chowder on the thinner side. The word chowder refers to a soup made with fatback, bacon, salt port and doesn't refer actually to thickness.
INSTEAD OF FLOUR I USE INSTANT POTATO BUDS TO THICKEN TO MY TASTE, I ALSO COARSE CHOP 2 CARROTS,,2 CELERY STALKS ,AND SAUTE THEM WITH THE ONION.I USE FRESH OR FROZEN CORN.
I really liked this, I left out the wine and crab meat. It was awesome. Thanks!!!
Bam! Delicious. I'm making it again today. The instructions are skewed, indeed, but if you can figure your way through it, the combination of ingredients is a winner and the name of this dish is right on!
Delicious, better than the other corn and crab bisques on this site.
Very good! I used wheat flour, (all I had), less flour like everyone else said. I also used Old Bay to spice it up. I used turkey bacon, but next time I'll only use 1 or 2 strips because it too ‘bacony’ for me. I’m missing out of the flavor of the crab and corn. I also added extra frozen corn, garlic, and fat free milk.
Very rich. Didn't care for taste of crab in it.
This was a wonderful recipe for a cold winter night. I added a can of Rotel tomatoes with ancho chilies. Also added a small can of mild green chilies and some frozen corn for texture. My picky husband who does not like Mexican food but loves chicken corn chowder loved it! Thanks for a great recipe-will definitely make again!
This is a great recipe. We had to add adjust the amount of milk and flour, but otherwise, it was wonderful. I also added Tony's seasoning to spice it up a little more.
Made this twice. It's pretty good. But I don't think potatoes are supposed to be hard. I tried warming it for a minute, but I think I'll try boiling them instead. I like it kind of thick so the amount of flour is okay but I had to use an electric whisk to get rid of the clumps. I would also suggest looking for a way to get the chicken bouillon cubes to dissolve because I have no idea how to do that. I also left out the bacon and added an extra can of sweet corn.
Yes I have tried this recipe. I love the recipe but like all recipes I adjusted them for taste: use half and half instead of milk, no bacon, use fresh crab meet, use 2 or 3 potatoes based on size, and let it cook until thicken. Works every time...
This tastes wonderful; the proportions are perfect.
I have made this recipe twice. More prep than I like. I did not use wine. This soup is very good, high end restaurant quality. Not fishy at all. Add fish sauce for a more fishy flavor. Would make it again.
you def have to add extra milk and not as much flour or it gets really thick. i added about 25 cooked shrimp right at the end. also alot of old bay gave it a really good spicy flavor. really good soup!!!
This recipe was delicious with a number of changes. I used Better Than Bouillion instead of the bouillion, and frozen corn instead of creamed can corn. I also added double the milk to make up for not using creamed corn. I steamed the potatoes in a micro steaming bag for 3 mins. The result was very tasty!
5 Stars for ease of prep and wonderful taste! I followed the recipe fairly closely....as close as I ever do! lol I did add some Texas Pete hot sauce and some Trader Joe's Everyday Spice and a bit of Kickin' Chicken spice. Oh, and I had some imitation crab sticks in the fridge so I chopped those instead of the canned crab and it was still yummy. Hubby loved it and is taking the leftovers to work tomorrow! I would have taken a photo but a photo by the time that I thought of it, the pot was empty!
Too sweet for me, wife thought so too. maybe next time I use whole kernel corn instead of creamed. It tased good but I could only eat a small amount.
Very tasty, perfect for a cold night! I did thin it down with some half-and-half, but it's still plenty thick and creamy. I had to adjust the seasonings quite a bit, but that's just my personal taste. Thanks very much for sharing!
Pretty tasty soup but a little too much corn. I also used 2 tbsps of flour instead. Thickness came out just right.
The kids loved it.
I read through quite a few reviews before making this. I'm confused why 1) people don't know the difference between time consuming and difficulty and 2) people don't know that a chowder is different from a soup. Here is what I did (recipe doubled)... Cooked potatoes in the pot with onions, garlic, and bacon (precooked). I add spices (garlic powder, onion powder, paprika) to this mixture. For the future I will add salt to the potatoes. I let this cook for about 20 minutes on low. I added the crab in. In the future I will use 3-4 cans of crab instead of 2. I made the roux with half of the flour. This was not enough. I later stirred in the other half of the flour and that was too much. I added more milk to thin it out a bit. Instead of using white wine, I used Sherry. I also did not dissolve the bouillon cubes in the milk (this doesn't work), so I threw them into the roux and milk mix to dissolve in the heat. When it was all mixed, I added the same spices. This recipe needs more salt and I will add it here in the future. When I added in the creamed corn, I added an additional 5 handfuls of frozen corn. I let this warm up on medium high heat until I was ready to eat it.
I did read the other reviews and cut back the flour to less than 1/4 cup, I did add the 1/4 wine. I also shredded carrots and celery into the milk/bouillon. We tend to really watch our sodium, and this did have alot of sodium. I used 1% milk, and low sodium bouillon. I did not add any salt, but put in a few shakes of tabasco. It was excellent and it did not make any difference
Easy, delicious. Made a few changes based on other reviewers’ suggestions. I used 5 strips maple bacon, and 4 cubed red potatoes (skin on). I microwaved potatoes w/ plastic wrap cover for 3 minutes. In bacon fat, sautéed chopped veggies: 1 red onion, 1 red pepper, 2 celery, and handful of common mushrooms. Added lump crab meat. In soup pot, added: 4 cups chicken broth, 1 can regular corn (drained), the veggie mix, crumbled bacon, along w/ dill, parsley, old bay seasoning, salt/pepper. After heated through, added 1 cup 2% milk and a mixture of 3 TBSP cornstarch/water for slight thickening (some people might like it much thicker than this, just play w/ it 1 TBSP at a time). This is a keeper for me, thanks.
My whole family though it was WAY too sweet. That said, I do think it's salvageable with a few vital tweaks. I'm going to try this again with real crab, fresh corn and fat free half and half. Fingers crossed that will turn this into a 5 star recipe.
I made this recipe on the weekend using fresh crab, it was amazing. I added the curry and it was very tasty, could not imagine it without the curry. Next time I make it, I will try using milk and coconut milk.
My family loves this!
My family loves this dish. And I brought it to church and they ate it up. Thanks for a great recipe.
I used snow crab (i peel off the shells) to make the soup. Family thought it was okay. It was quick and easy. It was a nice one time deal. I wouldnt make this again.
I followed the recipe exactly except that I reduced the flour and cooked the potatoes longer based on the suggestions of other users. It was AWESOME! I can't wait to eat the leftovers tomorrow!
I doubled the recipe using one can of creamed corn and one cup of frozen corn. I also added one tablespoon of curry and used vermouth for the wine. . I would probably omit the curry next time as I think it overpowered the flavor. This dish is super thick and very filling. Very good.
Added a little celery and a lot of Cajun seasoning. Everyone loved it.
This recipe was great! I did decrease the bacon, add more potatoes, subbed chicken broth for the wine, and used a little less flour. But this recipe was a great starting point and very easy to make. It turned out great. Even my six and four year old ate it, which is saying a lot!
Tasted great but 1/3 cup of flour, to me, was too much given the amount of liquid. I know chowder is supposed to be thick but this was a little too thick for our taste.
