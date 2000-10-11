Easy Corn and Crab Chowder

I read through quite a few reviews before making this. I'm confused why 1) people don't know the difference between time consuming and difficulty and 2) people don't know that a chowder is different from a soup. Here is what I did (recipe doubled)... Cooked potatoes in the pot with onions, garlic, and bacon (precooked). I add spices (garlic powder, onion powder, paprika) to this mixture. For the future I will add salt to the potatoes. I let this cook for about 20 minutes on low. I added the crab in. In the future I will use 3-4 cans of crab instead of 2. I made the roux with half of the flour. This was not enough. I later stirred in the other half of the flour and that was too much. I added more milk to thin it out a bit. Instead of using white wine, I used Sherry. I also did not dissolve the bouillon cubes in the milk (this doesn't work), so I threw them into the roux and milk mix to dissolve in the heat. When it was all mixed, I added the same spices. This recipe needs more salt and I will add it here in the future. When I added in the creamed corn, I added an additional 5 handfuls of frozen corn. I let this warm up on medium high heat until I was ready to eat it.