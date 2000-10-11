Easy Corn and Crab Chowder

4.2
102 Ratings
  • 5 53
  • 4 33
  • 3 11
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

This is a simple yet flavorful chowder that can be prepared in a jiffy. Chicken curry variation is just as easy, and just as tasty. Leftovers make a great casserole or au gratin the next day.

Recipe by R Estes

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Wrap potato cubes in plastic wrap, and microwave for 30 seconds. Set aside.

  • In a saute pan, cook bacon over medium heat until heated through, and add chopped onions. Cook and stir until onions are clear. Stir in crab meat and parsley flakes. Set aside.

  • Meanwhile, melt butter in a large stock pot over low heat. Whisk in flour until mixture becomes creamy and takes on a eggshell color. Continue to cook for a few more minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in wine. Dissolve chicken bouillon in milk; when the flour mixture is crumbly, slowly whisk in the milk. Mix well in order to eliminate all lumps.

  • When the mixture is creamy and hot, stir in bacon mixture, cubed potatoes, and creamed corn. Season with salt and pepper to taste, and simmer for 10 minutes.

  • For a creamy curry variation add 2 tablespoons curry powder after adding the wine to the flour mixture, and substitute cooked, cubed chicken for the bacon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
485 calories; protein 20.4g; carbohydrates 45.6g; fat 24.6g; cholesterol 83.9mg; sodium 1146.2mg. Full Nutrition
