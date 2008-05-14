Duck Soup (Czarnina)

This is an old Polish recipe that was used at Easter time. This recipe is traditionally served with home made noodles. If desired the fruit can be removed, leaving broth to serve with noodle. If you do not know where to purchase a duck, contact a local farmer or butcher. If you prepare your own poultry be sure to add 1/2 cup vinegar to duck blood to prevent coagulation.

By BARB VAN ARKEL

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cover whole duck with water in large stock pot. Add salt, and bring to a boil. Skim off foam.

  • Place celery, parsley, allspice, and cloves in a cheese cloth bag, and add to stock pot. Cover and cook over low heat until meat is tender, approximately 1 1/2 hours.

  • Remove cheese cloth bag from stock pot. Remove duck. Discard bones, cut up meat, and return to the broth.

  • Mix in prunes, raisins and apple. Simmer for 30 minutes.

  • In a medium bowl, beat flour and sugar into cream until smooth. Beat in duck blood gradually. Add 1/2 cup hot soup stock to blood mixture, blending thoroughly. Pour mixture slowly back into stock pot, stirring constantly until soup comes to a boil. Season to taste with salt, pepper, lemon juice and vinegar.

Per Serving:
712 calories; protein 43g; carbohydrates 32.8g; fat 45.7g; cholesterol 157mg; sodium 597.5mg. Full Nutrition
