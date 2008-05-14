Duck Soup (Czarnina)

This is an old Polish recipe that was used at Easter time. This recipe is traditionally served with home made noodles. If desired the fruit can be removed, leaving broth to serve with noodle. If you do not know where to purchase a duck, contact a local farmer or butcher. If you prepare your own poultry be sure to add 1/2 cup vinegar to duck blood to prevent coagulation.
This was one of and still is my favorite soup. A lot of people think because it has duck blood in it that it is gross. But honestly, it is the best soup in the world! The best way to explain the taste of this soup is like a sweet & sour soup, you can add more sugar or more vinegar. All depends on your taste
This was one of and still is my favorite soup. A lot of people think because it has duck blood in it that it is gross. But honestly, it is the best soup in the world! The best way to explain the taste of this soup is like a sweet & sour soup, you can add more sugar or more vinegar. All depends on your taste
Mother's is always best, right? So I agree with most ingredients except the heavy cream. It's just too heavy and too risky for a fruity soup with vinegar and lemon flavors! Also, I put in onions and garlic and celery leaves and bay laurel leaves. I put all the fruits, spices and vegetables in together with the duck and then strain the soup in a cheesecloth-lined colander. Then add the blood and thickening as expertly directed. It's an all morning process, but so worth the trouble. Especially with the homemade kluski! My family eats the potato kluski by the ton!
My grandmother mades this with pears instead of apples. And where would I find ducks blood? It has been a long time since i have had this soup, and my grandmother is gone now so I have no idea how to find the blood..?
I have made a similar recipe but never with any dairy. I can not purchase duck's blood. I found a German recipe that is similar and uses port wine. I've made it this way several times and was pleased with the result.
I rarely make changes the first time I prepare a recipe, & I didn't this time, either. I loved this recipe! As it was not hunting season, I got a duck from a local farmer, and the vinegar did prevent coagulation, just like she said it would. The interplay of all the flavors, and the subtle richness of the sauce was incredible. I will definitely make it again. I can hardly wait for duck season, when I can make it to my heart's content. I fear some people will be hesitant to procure a freshly butchered duck, which is a shame, because they will miss out on a truly glorious dish. Thank you, thank you, for submitting this recipe.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.